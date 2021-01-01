×
Matt Ryan
Matt Ryan

Matt Ryan

United States
5 ft, 9 in
175 cm
Height
175 lbs
79 kg
Weight
34
AGE
2010
Turned Pro
Fresno State University 2009, Communications
College
Van Nuys, California
Birthplace
5  ft, 9  in
175 cm
Height
175 lbs
79 kg
Weight
34
AGE
2010
Turned Pro
Fresno State University 2009, Communications
College
Van Nuys, California
Birthplace
68
Official Points
71.29
Scoring Average

Matt Ryan
Matt Ryan
United StatesUnited States
Matt Ryan

Full Name

5  ft, 9  in

175 cm

Height

175 lbs

79 kg

Weight

September 19, 1986

Birthday

34

AGE

Van Nuys, California

Birthplace

Huntersville, North Carolina

Residence

Wife, Rachel (2016)

Family

Fresno State University 2009, Communications

College

2010

Turned Pro

$148,391

Career Earnings

Charlotte, NC, United States

City Plays From

  Korn Ferry Tour: Finishers 76-100 on Regular Season points list and additional Qualifying Tournament finishers (thru 2020)

JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2014
  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2014

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR LATINOAMERICA (0-2)

  • 2014 Lost to Julián Etulain, Luciano Dodda, Mauricio Azcué, Roberto Díaz, Rick Cochran III, Marcelo Rozo, TransAmerican Power Products CRV Open
  • 2017 Lost to Brady Schnell, Andreas Halvorsen, 112 VISA Open de Argentina presentado por Macro

Personal

  • If he weren't playing professional golf, he would be in the military special forces.
  • Favorite athletes are Ken Griffey, Jr., and Wayne Chrebet.
  • Has an identical twin brother.
  • Favorite pro teams are the San Diego Chargers, Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Lakers.
  • The course he would most like to play is Augusta National.

  Hiking, gym, lake, beach volleyball, spending time with my wife

Career Highlights

2021 Season

Played in three PGA TOUR Latinoamerica events in the 2020 portion of the wraparound schedule. Made the cut twice, including one top-25 showing.

2019 Season

Finished the PGA TOUR Latinoamerica year 22nd on the Order of Merit, recording four top-10s in 14 tournaments.

  • Diners Club Peru Open presentado por Volvo: Opened with an 8-under 64 to take the first round lead in Lima. Finished the week with three additional sub-par rounds to T8 with Evan Harmeling, four shots behind winner Leandro Marelli.
  • 66 JHSF Aberto do Brasil: Overcame a disappointing, third-round, even-par 71 to shoot a 64 to earn the top-10, a T7 at Fazenda Boa Vista.
  • Bupa Match Play: Lost in the first round at Playa Paraiso GC, falling to Camilo Aguado in 19 holes.
  • 60 Abierto Mexicano de Golf: After opening 68-62-66 at Tijuana CC in late-May, took a share of the 54-hole lead with Gustavo Silva. Struggled to gain any momentum on the final day, shooting an even-par 70. Drew within one stroke of clubhouse leader Drew Nesbitt with a birdie at No. 15 but then proceeded to bogey his next two holes to fall from contention. Finished T4 with three others.
  • Abierto de Chile 2019 presentado por VOLVO: Jumped into contention with a third-round 65 at Club de Golf Mapocho and played in the final grouping with John Somers and Alex Weiss. Shot a front-nine 32 then fell from the chase with a 1-over 37 on the back nine. Still shot a Sunday 69, good for a T5 with Mito Pereira and Augusto Nunez.
  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Mexico: Even a final-round 63 was not enough for him to catch medalist Jacob Bergeron at Estrella del Mar Golf & Beach in late-January. Finished at 22-under after four under-par rounds, good for a solo-second finish that made him fully-exempt for the season's first half of the schedule.

2018 Season

Played a full Korn Ferry Tour season to mixed results.

2017 Season

Finished at No. 33 on the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Order of Merit. Recorded three top-10 finishes in 15 starts.

  • Web.com Tour Qualifying Tournament: Carded an 11-under 61 in the final round of the Qualifying Tournament to make it into the top 45.
  • 112 VISA Open de Argentina presentado por Macro: Was T2 at the 112 Visa Open de Argentina presentado por Macro.
  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-USA: Earned exempt status for the first half of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season with a T5 finish at the U.S. Q-School in January.

2014 Season

Made the cut in 3 of 8 starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. Finished the Latinoamérica season ranked 67th on the Order of Merit.

  • Mundo Maya Open presentado por Heineken: His next best finish was T16 at the Mundo Maya Open in Merida, Mexico.
  • TransAmerican Power Products CRV Open: He shared runner-up honors in his first start at the TransAmerican Power Products Open in Guadalajara. Finished that event at 17-under 267 to join a seven-man playoff won by Marcelo Rozo.

2013 Season

Played on the eGolf Professional Tour, making 12 cuts in 20 events.

  • Arturo Calle Colombian Classic presentado por Avianca: Posted eight top-20 finishes, including a win at the Columbia Classic.

Amateur Highlights

  • While attending Fresno State University, made the all-region team and was also named 2007 team MVP.
  • Was an Academic All-American in 2009.
  • Made first team All-Western Athletic Conference in 2009.