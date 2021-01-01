Exempt status
Korn Ferry Tour: Exempt Medical (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour: 2014
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2015
PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Victories (2)
- 2015 57 Abierto Mexicano de Golf
- 2016 69 Avianca Colombia Open presentado por BBVA
Additional Victories (2)
Personal
- Earliest golf memory was making par on a par-3 hole with his dad at age six, driving a 3-wood over a creek and two-putting.
- Biggest thrill was winning the Mexico Open in 2015 with his dad caddying for him.
- Personal golf memory is Dad beating cancer in 2013 and his dad caddying for him at the second stage of Q-School.
- Once caught an 11.6-pound bass.
- Favorite courses are Acadia Bluffs and Mountain Top.
- Favorite teams are the Indiana Hoosiers, Chicago Cubs and LeBron's teams. Favorite TV shows are "Blacklist", "Quantico" and any NFL game. Favorite books are "In a Pit with a Lion on a Snowy Day" and "Lone Survivor." Favorite entertainer is Eric Church and favorite athletes LeBron James, Michael Jordan and Peyton Manning. Favorite movies are the "Batman" series and "Anchorman." Favorite spots to visit are Lake Michigan and Nashville, Tenn.
- Would like to be LeBron James for a day "just to be that athletic."
- Most famous person met is Tiger Woods at a gala dinner.
- Best event ever attended is 2015 PLAYERS Championship.
- Not many people know he lived in Arkansas until age 11.
- Bucket list items are to own a bass boat and fish Lake Falcon.
- Supports Compassion International charity.
- Graduated from Leo High School in Fort Wayne, Ind. in 2005. Was all-conference in both basketball and track there.
- Played NGA Tour from 2010 to 2013.
Career Highlights
2019 Season
Made four starts on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2019 - including a season-best T25 at the Country Club de Bogota Championship - before taking a medical.
2018 Season
Made 24 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2018, picking up two top-10 finishes in 15 made cuts, highlighted by a T3 at the Savannah Golf Championship. Finished the Regular Season at No. 42 on the money list to advance to the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. Ended the Finals at No. 59 on the Finals money list.
Wichita Open Supporting Wichita's Youth: Carded back-to-back 65s on the weekend at the Wichita Open for a T4, his second top-five of the season.
Savannah Golf Championship: Moved inside the top 25 on the money list with a T3 showing at the Savannah Golf Championship. Was one shot behind Sam Burns entering the final round and played in the penultimate group on Sunday. Carded a bogey-free 68 for the first top five of his career.
2016 Season
Finished the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season ranked 15th on the Order of Merit with a record of one victory and five other top-25s in 8 starts. Played 15 events on the Korn Ferry Tour, where he finished the season ranked 125th on the money list.
Web.com Tour Q-School: Reached the final stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament, but withdrew after three rounds.
Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship: T19 finish was his best at the Corales Punta Cana Resort and Club Championship in the Dominican Republic in June.
69 Avianca Colombia Open presentado por BBVA: Won the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season opening event, the 69th Avianca Colombia Open presented by BBVA, on February 28 in Rionegro, Colombia. Outright leader by four after rounds of 65-64-66, he carded a 72 on the final day to win by five at 21-under 267. On his way to his second win on Tour in nine months, he went bogey-free for the first 62 holes of the tournament. Had his wife, Sarah, on the bag that week.
2015 Season
On PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, made 17 starts, recording three top 10s, six top 25s and 11 made cuts. Finished 10th on the Order of Merit. In two Korn Ferry Tour starts, finished T57 both times.
PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Tour Championship presented by FirstBank: Best finish over the last half was a T9 at the season-ending PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Tour Championship.
Bridgestone America's Golf Cup presentado por Value: In the season's second half, won the unofficial America's Golf Cup in Coyoacan, Mexico, partnering with Matt Kuchar to fire 67-60-63-60 and claim a four-shot victory.
News Sentinel Open presented by Pilot: T57 at the News Sentinel Open.
Digital Ally Open: T5 at the Digital Ally Open.
Dominican Republic Open: T4 at the Dominican Republic Open to close out the first half of the season. Ranked third on the Order of Merit.
57 Abierto Mexicano de Golf: Won the 57th Abierto Mexicano (Mexico Open) with an impressive birdie-birdie-eagle-par finish to secure a one-stroke victory in May. Shot 65-68-65-67 to finish at 23-under par and collected his first win as a pro in just his fifth career start on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. Shot 15-under for the week between holes Nos. 15 and 18, carding two eagles, eleven birdies and just two pars on that critical stretch. His father, Scott Hueber, was his caddie at Aguascalientes CC in Aguascalientes, Mexico.
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-North America: Earned his spot on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica by finishing T7 at the U.S. Q-School in January.
2014 Season
Played in first three Korn Ferry Tour events, making one cut in three starts.
Nova Scotia Open: Made the cut in Nova Scotia (T66).
2013 Season
Web.com Tour Qualifying Tournament: Finished T88 at the Korn Ferry Tour's Q-School final stage in December.
Amateur Highlights
- Finished second in Indiana state high school finals.
- Made all-state team.
- Was Fred A. Keesling Mental Award winner.
- Won 11 individual titles at the University of Indianapolis.
- Was named All-American three times - first team/2009, second team/2008 and honorable mention and All-Freshman team/2006.
- Also named an All-American scholar.