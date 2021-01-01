×
Michael Hebert
6  ft, 1  in
185 cm
Height
160 lbs
73 kg
Weight
30
AGE
2013
Turned Pro
Auburn University (2013, Public Administration)
College
Palm Bay City, Florida
Birthplace
JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2014

Personal

  • Attended Circle Christian High School in Orlando, Fla.
  • Attended Florida State University before transferring to Auburn and graduating in December 2013.
  • First golf memory was going to the driving range with his grandfather.
  • Father-in-law was a running back for the University of California.
  • If not a professional golfer, would be a lawyer.
  • Favorite course is Victoria National, site of the Korn Ferry Tour's United Leasing Championship.
  • Would like to play Augusta National and Pebble Beach.
  • Favorite pro team is the Orlando Magic. Favorite TV show is "The Mentalist," and his favorite movie is "Cinderella Man." Favorite vacation spot is Deer Valley in Park City, Utah.
  • Dream foursome would include his dad, Ben Hogan and Jack Nicklaus.
  • Favorite quote is "Don't give up. Don't ever give up."
  • Bucket list item is to travel the world.

Special Interests

  • Basketball, ping-pong

Career Highlights

2019 Season

Finished the season at No. 124 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded three top-25s in 21 starts, including a season-best T19 at the Panama Championship.

2018 Season

  • North Mississippi Classic: Finished the week at 8-under 208 at the North Mississippi Classic to finish T5, his first top-10 finish since 2015.

2017 Season

  • Safeway Open: Monday qualified into the PGA TOUR's Safeway Open but missed the cut.

2016 Season

Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with three top-25s and 15 made cuts in 21 starts. Ended the season 90th on the Regular Season money list.

  • Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by NACHER: Recorded a season-best T14 at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open.

2015 Season

Played in all 21 Regular Season events, making seven cuts. Finished 84th on the money list.

  • News Sentinel Open presented by Pilot: At the News Sentinel Open in August, posted all four rounds in the 60s for the second time in 2015 (the Rex Hospital Open).
  • Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper: Recorded only three bogeys all week in Knoxville to T9.
  • United Leasing Championship Presented by PTI: First career top-10 performance came at the United Leasing Championship in April. Was one off the lead after a first-round 68 on the difficult host course at Victoria National GC. Dropped to solo sixth after even-par 72 in the second round. Posted 70-74 on the weekend for a T5.

2014 Season

As a first-year member of the Korn Ferry Tour, made the cut in five of six starts. Finished 153rd on the money list. Played in two PGA TOUR Canada events, making one cut. Was co-medalist at second stage Qualifying Tournament event with Justin Peters at Panama City Beach, Fla.

  • Web.com Tour Q-School: Finished T28 at the Qualifying Tournament Finals in December.
  • Stonebrae Classic: His best finish a T18 at the Stonebrae Classic in August. Fired middle rounds of 65-63.
  • The Syncrude Boreal Open Presented by AECON: Made one cut, The Syncrude Boreal, that resulted in a T25 finish, on the PGA TOUR Canada.
  • Valspar Championship: Made his first PGA TOUR start in March after Monday qualifying for the Valspar Championship (missed cut).

2013 Season

Competed on the NGA Tour during the summer, prior to playing in the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament.

  • Web.com Tour Qualifying Tournament: Finished T73 at Q-School.

Amateur Highlights

  • Was a member of state high school championship teams at Circle Christian High School in both 2007 and 2008.
  • Won the Florida State Junior Championship.
  • Was two-time All-SEC member and two-time Academic All-American.