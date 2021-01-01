|
Michael Hebert
Full Name
6 ft, 1 in
185 cm
Height
160 lbs
73 kg
Weight
December 17, 1990
Birthday
30
AGE
Palm Bay City, Florida
Birthplace
Atlanta, Georgia
Residence
Wife, Rachel
Family
Auburn University (2013, Public Administration)
College
2013
Turned Pro
$267,123
Career Earnings
Atlanta, GA, United States
City Plays From
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2019 Season
Finished the season at No. 124 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded three top-25s in 21 starts, including a season-best T19 at the Panama Championship.
2018 Season
2017 Season
2016 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with three top-25s and 15 made cuts in 21 starts. Ended the season 90th on the Regular Season money list.
2015 Season
Played in all 21 Regular Season events, making seven cuts. Finished 84th on the money list.
2014 Season
As a first-year member of the Korn Ferry Tour, made the cut in five of six starts. Finished 153rd on the money list. Played in two PGA TOUR Canada events, making one cut. Was co-medalist at second stage Qualifying Tournament event with Justin Peters at Panama City Beach, Fla.
2013 Season
Competed on the NGA Tour during the summer, prior to playing in the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament.
