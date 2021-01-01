Exempt status
PGA TOUR: Top 125 in 2019-20 FedExCup standings (thru 2020-21)
JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour: 2014
PGA TOUR: 2016
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
International Victories (1)
2018 Emirates Australian Open
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (1-1)
2015 Defeated Bronson Burgoon, Nova Scotia Open
2017 Lost to Lanto Griffin, Nashville Golf Open Benefitting the Snedeker Foundation
National Teams
- 2019 Presidents Cup
- 2020 Olympic Games
- 2018 World Cup
Personal
- Was born in South Texas but grew up in Reynosa, Mexico, where he lived until age 14. Parents are both natives of Mexico and he has dual citizenship in Mexico and the United States.
- Attended Sharyland High School in Mission, Texas, where he was All-Valley four years and a three-time MVP.
- Attended Odessa Junior College before transferring and graduating from the University of Oklahoma.
- Got hooked on golf as the first sport he played.
- Early golf memories include beating his dad for the first time and meeting Jack Nicklaus.
- If not a professional golfer, he would pursue race-car driving.
- Would like to change places with Sebastian Vettel for a day because "to drive an F1 car is way too much fun."
- Enjoys collecting putters.
- Bucket list includes jumping out of an airplane and flying a fighter jet.
- Favorite quote is from Zig Ziglar, who said, "You are the only person on earth who can use your ability."
Special Interests
- Hunting, going to the shooting range, soccer
Career Highlights
2021 Season
Travelers Championship: Finished solo-fourth at the Travelers Championship at 11-under 269, his second top-10 in five starts at the event.
PGA Championship: Carded a field-best final-round 65 to finish T8 at the PGA Championship, his first career top-10 in a major championship. Led the field in Driving Accuracy Percentage (82.14 percent).
Wells Fargo Championship: Finished solo-second at the Wells Fargo Championship, his fourth career runner-up on the PGA TOUR. Was the only player in the field to card four scores of 70 or better. Led the field in Greens in Regulation Percentage (80.56 percent).
Valspar Championship: Posted four sub-par scores to finish solo-fifth at the Valspar Championship. Led the field in Driving Accuracy Percentage (80.77 percent) and Strokes Gained: Putting (2.339 per round).
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Finished fourth at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, his second top-five at the event and first since 2018. Led the field in Par-4 Scoring Average (3.57).
2020 Season
Advanced to the TOUR Championship for the second consecutive season, tying Lanto Griffin for No. 18 in the FedExCup standings. Marked his third consecutive appearance in the FedExCup Playoffs. Finished solo-second at The American Express and RBC Heritage, becoming one of two players with multiple solo-second finishes during the season (other: Kevin Streelman). In all, recorded four top-10s and made the cut in 17 of 20 starts. Competed for the International Team at the Presidents Cup, making his debut at the event.
The American Express: Shot a final-round 63 at The American Express to finish second, two strokes behind champion Andrew Landry. Marked his second runner-up in an 11-start stretch on TOUR (first: 2019 THE NORTHERN TRUST). Made just two bogeys, the fewest of any player in the field. Led the field in Greens in Regulation Percentage (79.17%).
Mayakoba Golf Classic: At T8, was one of two players from Mexico to finish in the top-10 at the Mayakoba Golf Classic, joining runner-up Carlos Ortiz. Played the par-4s in 9-under, tied with Vaughn Taylor and Brendon Todd for best in the field.
World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions: Closed with two 67s to finish T4 at the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions, his first career top-10 in a WGC event.
2019 Season
Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the second consecutive season and qualified for the TOUR Championship for the first time, finishing the season tied for 21st in the FedExCup standings. Entered the FedExCup Playoffs at No. 67 in the standings, the lowest such position of any player to qualify for the TOUR Championship. Earned first career top-two finish on the PGA TOUR with a solo-second at THE NORTHERN TRUST, one of his four top-10s. Made 20 cuts in 27 starts.
THE NORTHERN TRUST: Playing in the final pairing with Patrick Reed at THE NORTHERN TRUST, shot a final-round 69 to finish runner-up by one stroke. The second-place result marked the first top-two finish of his PGA TOUR career. Entered the week at No. 67 in the FedExCup standings and moved to No. 8, clinching a spot in the TOUR Championship and on the International Team at the Presidents Cup.
ISPS Handa Melbourne World Cup of Golf: One week after capturing the Australian Open, improved Mexico's previous-best finish of 7th in the ISPS HANDA Melbourne World Cup of Golf with a runner-up result at The Metropolitan Golf Club with teammate Roberto Diaz. Carded a final-round 66 in Foursomes to finish three strokes behind the victorious Belgian team. Moved up the leaderboard in round two after recording a 2-under 70 in foursomes, which stood as the round's low score.
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Finished T4 at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open after 66s in rounds one, two and four. 36-hole score of 132 topped previous career-best of 133.
CIMB Classic: Carded a final-round 7-under 65 for a T5 at the CIMB Classic in first start of the season.
2018 Season
Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for first time, ending his season No. 60 in the FedExCup. Made 20 cuts in 30 starts, including five top-10s, highlighted by a T4 at the Quicken Loans National. Season concluded with a T51 at the BMW Championship.
Dell Technologies Championship: Held a one-shot lead at the 54-hole mark at the Dell Technologies Championship, the second FedExCup Playoffs event. Closed with a 2-over 73 to finish T7, which was high enough to improve his FedExCup standing from No. 92 to No. 56 and qualify him for the 70-player field at the BMW Championship.
RBC Canadian Open: Earned a solo-fifth result at the RBC Canadian Open in his second start at the event (5th/2018, MC/2016). Stood T121 following a first-round 73 before recording scores of 66-65-67 for the top-five.
Quicken Loans National: Earned first career top-five with a T4 at the Quicken Loans National. Third-round 62 was first score lower than 63 on TOUR and led to first 54-hole lead/co-lead (tied with eventual champion Francesco Molinari).
the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide: Fired 7-under 65 to share first-round lead with Joaquin Niemann and Hideki Matsuyama at the Memorial Tournament, marking the first time he'd held at least a share of the lead after any round on the PGA TOUR. Followed with 75-73-73 to finish T57 in his first appearance at Muirfield Village.
Houston Open: Making his 34th career PGA TOUR start, finished a career-best T8 at the Houston Open. Made his first start at the event and had four scores of par-or-better (68-66-72-69).
World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship: Shot a final-round 69, including a closing 4-under 31 on his final nine holes, to finish T52 at the WGC-Mexico Championship. Secured his exemption into the field by finishing as the top-ranked Mexican player in the world (No. 255) as of February 19, 2018.
OHL Classic at Mayakoba: Despite a bogey at his 72nd hole of the OHL Classic at Mayakoba, posted 3-under 68 to finish T9 at 11-under 273. In doing so, finished highest among five Mexican players in the field.
2017 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 24 starts, three runner-ups, and 18 cuts made. Was sixth in the final priority-ranking order. Secured his PGA TOUR card for the 2017-18 season with a third-place finish on the 2017 Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season money list.
Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: Finished in the top five for the sixth time in 2017 with a fifth-place finish at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship.
WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft-Heinz: Recorded a final-round 2-under 69 to finish T2 at the WinCo Foods Portland Open. Jumped into a four-way tie for the lead after three rounds in Portland with a 7-under 64.
Digital Ally Open: Posted rounds of 63-68 on Sunday for a solo-seventh at the Digital Ally Open.
Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank: Entered the final round six shots back of the lead at the Utah Championship but posted a 8-under 63 to get within one shot of the winner for a T2 finish. Locked up his PGA TOUR card with his finish in Utah.
Nashville Golf Open Benefitting the Snedeker Foundation: Fell in a playoff at the Nashville Golf Open Benefiting the Snedeker Foundation after Lanto Griffin holed a 20-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole. Forced a playoff with Lanto Griffin at 16-under 272 with rounds of 70-68-67-67–272 (-16).
United Leasing & Finance Championship: Earned a share of the 18-hole lead with Kyle Thompson at the United Leasing & Finance Championship after an opening 68, but fell to T58 with closing rounds of 80-75-78.
Panama Claro Championship: Posted his second top-10 of the season with a solo-fourth finish at the Panama Claro Championship thanks to weekend rounds of 67-67.
The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay: Carded 74-71-72-75--292 (4-over) for a T5 at The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic.
2016 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season playing all 25 tournaments. Had a win and a runner-up among his six top-25s and 11 cuts made. Was 31st in the final priority-ranking order. Recorded top-15 finishes in his first four starts.
2015 Season
Posted just one top-25 in the seven remaining Regular Season events following the Nova Scotia open. Was No. 11 on the money list, at Regular Season's end, which secured his PGA TOUR card for 2015-16. A disappointing Finals run saw him miss the cut in all four events.
Nova Scotia Open: Earned his first career victory with a playoff win over Bronson Burgoon at the Nova Scotia Open in early July. A 7-under 64 in Saturday's third round was highlighted by a 60-foot birdie putt at the finishing hole. Ended the round in a Tour-record six-way tie and was paired on Sunday with Burgoon, who fired a 63 in the third round. Both were tied at 12 under as they stood on the 17th tee and finished par-birdie, eliminating three contenders who were already in the clubhouse at 12 under. He was dead center with his 30-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole and then watched as Burgoon matched it with a 12-footer of his own. In the playoff, Burgoon missed a 30-foot birdie putt from the fringe on the first playoff hole but sealed the title when he rolled in a 15-footer on the second extra hole. The 24-year-old picked up a check for $117,000 and moved from No. 39 to No. 4 on the money list after 14 of 21 Regular Season events. A dual citizen (U.S. and Mexico), he became the fourth international winner of the year and joined countryman Keoke Cotner, Esteban Toledo, Alex Aragon and Carlos Ortiz as Tour winners from Mexico.
Brasil Champions presented by HSBC: Opened the fourth event, the Brasil Champions, with consecutive 66s to trail the leader by four. Made up ground with a bogey-free 65 Saturday that cut the deficit to one. Struggled in the final round, carding a 69 for a T2.
2014 Season
Made four Korn Ferry Tour starts and missed the cut in all four. In three PGA TOUR Canada events, made two cuts.
Web.com Tour Q-School: Finished T35 at Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament in December.
Staal Foundation Open presented by Tbaytel: His best showing was a T19 at the Staal Foundation Open.
Amateur Highlights
- As a freshman at Odessa Junior College, was a Ping All-American and Jack Nicklaus Award and Phil Mickelson Award winner. Won five tournaments while there.
- At Oklahoma, was an Honorable Mention All-American selection and a three-time all-region choice, winning two individual tournaments and finishing second in school history to Anthony Kim in career scoring average in relation to par. Set school record for l