JOINED TOUR
-
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2016
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR LATINOAMERICA (0-1)
-
2017 Lost to Brady Schnell, Matt Ryan, 112 VISA Open de Argentina presentado por Macro
Personal
- Speaks English and Norwegian.
- Making his first birdie at age 10, using driver, 3-wood, 3-wood and one putt, is his favorite golf memory.
- First-tee intro song would be "Best Day of My Life" by American Authors.
- Biggest thrill in golf is playing for a crowd.
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- LOCALiQ Series Championship (LOCALiQ Series): Picked up his second consecutive top-10 to end the season, posting rounds of 69-68 over his final 36 holes to finish alone in seventh at TPC Sugarloaf.
- Classic at The Club at Weston Hills (LOCALiQ Series): In only his fourth LOCALiQ Series start, and after missing two cuts, opened slowly at The Club at Weston Hills, firing an even-par 72 to open the tournament. Recovered in the second round, recording a 65 that left him six shots behind 36-hole leader A.J. Crouch. Made four consecutive birdies begin his final round and then went birdie-par-eagle after making the turn to the back nine to jump into contention. Made it to 13-under but couldn’t go any lower, eventually settling for a solo-second finish, two shots short of winner Justin Doeden. Strong finish in the final full-field event of the season pushed him to No. 16 on the points standings, qualifying him for the LOCALiQ Series Championship.
Career Highlights
2021 Season
Saw action in three PGA TOUR Latinoamerica events in the 2020 portion of the wraparound schedule. Made one cut and posted a top-20 finish.
2020 Season
Had a strong finish to his LOCALiQ Series season, posting his lone top-10s in the final two events. Played in five tournaments overall, good for a 13th-place points-list position. Missed the cut in his lone Korn Ferry Tour appearance.
-
LOCALiQ Series Championship (LOCALiQ Series): Picked up his second consecutive top-10 to end the season, posting rounds of 69-68 over his final 36 holes to finish alone in seventh at TPC Sugarloaf.
-
Classic at The Club at Weston Hills (LOCALiQ Series): In only his fourth LOCALiQ Series start, and after missing two cuts, opened slowly at The Club at Weston Hills, firing an even-par 72 to open the tournament. Recovered in the second round, recording a 65 that left him six shots behind 36-hole leader A.J. Crouch. Made four consecutive birdies begin his final round and then went birdie-par-eagle after making the turn to the back nine to jump into contention. Made it to 13-under but couldn’t go any lower, eventually settling for a solo-second finish, two shots short of winner Justin Doeden. Strong finish in the final full-field event of the season pushed him to No. 16 on the points standings, qualifying him for the LOCALiQ Series Championship.
2019 Season
Finished the season 11th on the Order of Merit, playing in every tournament. Made four top-10s.
-
Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational: Was one of four players at the inaugural tournament at Rio Hondo GC to post four rounds in the 60s. Scores of 67-68-69-68 earned him a T7 with Clodomiro Carranza, Augusto Nunez and Dalan Refioglu, three shots short of winner Alejandro Tosti.
-
Banco del Pacifico Open presentado por Quito Alcaldia: A disappointing, 4-under 76 in the third round kept him from contending but was 14-under in his other three rounds, good for a T10 with Vince India.
-
Bupa Match Play: Went 1-1 in his two matches in the Tour’s only match-play tournament.
-
60 Abierto Mexicano de Golf: Matched winner Drew Nesbitt’s final-round, 8-under 62 at Tijuana CC, finishing T2 with 54-hole co-leader Gustavo Silva, two strokes behind Nesbitt’s winning 17-under total. Shot a front-nine 29 Sunday. Played the par-5 ninth hole in 5-under for the week, with three birdies and a Sunday eagle.
-
Molino Cañuelas Championship: Held the outright second- and third-round leads before shooting a final-round 69 only to fall one stroke outside the Andres Echavarria-Ryan Ruffels playoff and a solo-third effort. Turned in four under-par rounds, including his final three rounds all sub-70 efforts (68-68-69).
2018 Season
Saw action in 15 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica tournaments, making 13 cuts and enjoying five top-10 finishes. Closed the year 21st on the Order of Merit. Played in one European Tour tournament, missing the cut.
-
Shell Championship: Fired four under-par rounds at Trump National Doral's Golden Palm Course in Miami to T10 with Jared Wolfe.
-
San Luis Championship: Turned in four under-par rounds at Mapocho GC in Santiago to T7 with Marcelo Rozo and Leandro Marelli. It was his fourth top-10 of the season.
-
Quito Open presentado por Diners Club: Was one of seven players to finish T6, a closing-round, 3-under-par 68 a big reason why.
-
Costa Rica Classic: Followed his T5 finish a week earlier in Jamaica with a T9 effort, which included a final-round, 6-under-par 65.
-
BMW Jamaica Classic: Shot a blistering, 10-under-par 62 in the opening round to secure a one-stroke advantage at Cinnamon Hill GC. His round included nine birdies and an eagle. Finished T9 after back-to-back rounds of 69 on the weekend.
2017 Season
Earned PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status for the second consecutive year with a solo sixth finish at Q-School in Mexico. Finished the season ranked 31st on the Order of Merit, with a record of two top-fives, five top-25s and nine cuts made in 14 starts. Shot 72-72 to miss the cut at the Porsche European Open in Germany, his first career European Tour start.
-
112 VISA Open de Argentina presentado por Macro: Best performance was T2 at The Jockey Club, where he and Matt Ryan lost a playoff to Brady Schnell after tying at the end of regulation, at 8-under 272.
-
Molino Cañuelas Championship: At the inaugural event, enjoyed a top-five finish when he was solo fourth early in the year in Argentina.
2016 Season
Joined PGA TOUR Latinoamérica with a T5 finish at Q-School in Mexico. Finished the season ranked 100th on the Order of Merit. Made five cuts in 13 starts and recorded three top-25s. Earned conditional status on the Mackenzie Tour. Best finish in five starts was a T11.
2015 Season
After turning pro, made one cut in seven starts on the European Challenge Tour. Only cut made resulted in a T29 finish at the Kärnten Golf Open in Austria.
Amateur Highlights
- At age 17, reached the quarterfinals of the 2014 U.S. Junior Amateur, where he lost to second-seeded Sam Horsfield, of England, 1-down.
- Won five tournaments during the 2013-14 Future Collegians World Tour season, along with the St. Augustine (Fla.) Amateur and the Florida Azalea Amateur in Palatka.
- Was a member of the Norwegian team that won the 2014 Toyota Junior Golf World Cup in Japan. Also won the Norwegian Junior Championship.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE
- PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2016