×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Brinson Paolini
Brinson Paolini

Brinson Paolini

United StatesUnited States
on
off
Metric
5  ft, 9  in
175 cm
Height
160 lbs
72 kg
Weight
30
AGE
Duke University 2013
College
Boise, Idaho
Birthplace
5  ft, 9  in
175 cm
Height
160 lbs
72 kg
Weight
30
AGE
Duke University 2013
College
Boise, Idaho
Birthplace
79
Points Rank (2019)
7,275
Total Points (2019)
Top 10 Finishes1
Top 10 Finishes (2019)
70.25
Scoring Average (2019)

Odds

Odds and Lines are subject to change See Odds Leaderboard
Performance
Print
RESULTS

Please wait ... loading

Brinson Paolini
Brinson Paolini
United StatesUnited States
Metric
on
off
Print
No additional profile information available

Brinson Paolini

Full Name

5  ft, 9  in

175 cm

Height

160 lbs

72 kg

Weight

January 08, 1991

Birthday

30

AGE

Boise, Idaho

Birthplace

Virginia Beach, Virginia

Residence

Single

Family

Duke University 2013

College

$38,227

Career Earnings

Virginia Beach, VA, United States

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • Forme Tour: 2018
  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2019

Special Interests

  • Working out, beach, reading, movies

Career Highlights

2019 Season

  • 1932byBateman Open: Picked up his first top-10 of the season, breaking 70 each round at Edmonton CC to finish T10 with Greyson Sigg, Wil Bateman and Derek Barron.
  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-USA: Earned conditional PGA TOUR Latinoamerica status in January in Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla. Shot rounds of 73-67-72-74 to T16 with three others at Mission Inn.

2018 Season

Saw action in all 12 Mackenzie Tour tournaments, making seven cuts and posting one top-10. Completed the year 52nd on the Order of Merit.

  • Bayview Place DCBank Open presented by Times Colonist: Was 7-under on the weekend at Uplands GC to T9 with four others in his second career Mackenzie Tour start.

2017 Season

Spent the entire year playing the European Challenge Tour. Best finish was a T20 at the KPMG Trophy, with a T22 at the Swiss Challenge his only other top-25 performance.

2016 Season

On the European Challenge Tour, turned in a T13 at the Bridgestone Challenge in August for his top showing. Also had a 16th-place finish at the Najeti Open.

2015 Season

Enjoyed one top-10 finish on the European Challenge Tour, a T5 at the Fred Olsen Challenge de Espana, thanks to a first-round 65 and a third-round 64. Made eight starts plus one European Tour appearance.

2014 Season

Split his time between the European Tour, Asian Tour, Sunshine Tour and PGA Tour of Australasia. His T12 at the M2M Russian Open was his best showing. Added a T16 at the European Tour's Madeira Island Open in May.

2013 Season

Had a big breakthrough on the European Challenge Tour, winning the Le Vaudreuil Golf Challenge in France after rounds of 69-66-66-68. Defeated Sihwan Kim and Adrian Otaegui by a shot. Came close to another title, at the Swiss Challenge. Shot weekend rounds of 64-65 to T2, almost chasing down Victor Rui, who won the tournament.

Amateur Highlights

  • Recipient of the 2013 Byron Nelson Award, which is annually presented to a graduating collegiate senior after considering nominees' collegiate academics, golf career and his character and integrity while in college.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE

  • Forme Tour: 2018
  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2019