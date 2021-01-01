|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
MACKENZIE TOUR menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
FORME TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Brinson Paolini
Full Name
5 ft, 9 in
175 cm
Height
160 lbs
72 kg
Weight
January 08, 1991
Birthday
30
AGE
Boise, Idaho
Birthplace
Virginia Beach, Virginia
Residence
Single
Family
Duke University 2013
College
$38,227
Career Earnings
Virginia Beach, VA, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2019 Season
2018 Season
Saw action in all 12 Mackenzie Tour tournaments, making seven cuts and posting one top-10. Completed the year 52nd on the Order of Merit.
2017 Season
Spent the entire year playing the European Challenge Tour. Best finish was a T20 at the KPMG Trophy, with a T22 at the Swiss Challenge his only other top-25 performance.
2016 Season
On the European Challenge Tour, turned in a T13 at the Bridgestone Challenge in August for his top showing. Also had a 16th-place finish at the Najeti Open.
2015 Season
Enjoyed one top-10 finish on the European Challenge Tour, a T5 at the Fred Olsen Challenge de Espana, thanks to a first-round 65 and a third-round 64. Made eight starts plus one European Tour appearance.
2014 Season
Split his time between the European Tour, Asian Tour, Sunshine Tour and PGA Tour of Australasia. His T12 at the M2M Russian Open was his best showing. Added a T16 at the European Tour's Madeira Island Open in May.
2013 Season
Had a big breakthrough on the European Challenge Tour, winning the Le Vaudreuil Golf Challenge in France after rounds of 69-66-66-68. Defeated Sihwan Kim and Adrian Otaegui by a shot. Came close to another title, at the Swiss Challenge. Shot weekend rounds of 64-65 to T2, almost chasing down Victor Rui, who won the tournament.
Amateur Highlights
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE