Exempt status
Korn Ferry Tour: Exempt Medical (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
Forme Tour Victories (1)
- 2015 Freedom 55 Financial Championship
Additional Victories (1)
PLAYOFF RECORD
FORME TOUR (1-0)
2015 Defeated Ryan Williams, Freedom 55 Financial Championship
Personal
- Grew up on a golf course in Tennessee.
- His bucket list includes going to Hawaii and playing Augusta National.
- Would love to trade places for a day with Tiger Woods.
- Favorite foods include shrimp and steak.
- Enjoys Japanese and Italian restaurants.
- Has been involved in charity tournaments for the Humane Society, as well as the Leukemia/Lymphoma Foundation since his father passed away of leukemia.
- Still carries the special headcovers his father bought for him.
- Says his biggest thrill in golf is the competition.
- Favorite teams are Middle Tennessee State, the Tennessee Volunteers and the Tennessee Titans.
- Would love to play The Plantation Course at Kapalua.
- His favorite courses are Bandon Dunes and Bay Hill Club.
- Enjoys spending time with his family.
- Says if he weren't playing golf, he'd be doing something in business.
- His earliest golf memory was his parents watching him play.
- Enjoys "Two and a Half Men" and "Entourage."
- Favorite movies are "Forrest Gump" and "The Greatest Game Ever Played."
- Says his dream foursome would include Natalie Gulbis, Holly Sonders and Woods.
Special Interests
- Fishing, family, going to the lake
Career Highlights
2017 Season
Finished the Regular Season at No. 199 on the money list. Made two cuts in seven starts.
United Leasing & Finance Championship: Highest finish was a T38 at the United Leasing & Finance Championship.
2016 Season
Lincoln Land Charity Championship: Next top-10 came at the Lincoln Land Charity Championship in July. Opened the event 64-65 and took the first 36-hole lead of his Tour career. Struggled on the weekend, carded 68-68 and dropped into a tie for sixth.
Rust-Oleum Championship: Posted a career-best 5th place finish at the Rust-Oleum Championship. After opening with a 3-over 75, posted rounds of 66-67-70 to finish in the top-five for the first time in his Korn Ferry Tour career.
BMW Charity Pro-Am Presented by SYNNEX Corporation: In his ninth start of the season, secured his fifth top-25 of 2016, and second top-10, with a career-best T6 at the BMW Charity Pro-Am.
Brasil Champions presented by Embrase: Posted four rounds in the 60s for the first time this season at the Brasil Champions. Fired a final-round 67 for a T7, his first career top 10.
2015 Season
Competed in 11 events on the Mackenzie Tour in 2015.
Freedom 55 Financial Championship: Entered the final round of the Freedom 55 Financial Championship with a share of the lead. Carded a Sunday 68 before defeating Ryan Williams in a playoff to capture his first Mackenzie Tour title and play his way into The Five, earning 2016 status on the Korn Ferry Tour.
Bayview Place Island Savings Open presented by Times Colonist: On the strength of rounds of 71-65-65-67, carded a T2 finish at the Bayview Place Island Savings Open in Victoria, British Columbia.
2014 Season
Had two starts on the Korn Ferry Tour and missed the cut in both. Was one for three in cuts made on PGA TOUR Canada.
Web.com Tour Q-School: Finished T94 at the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament in December.
The Great Waterway Classic: Only payday on the Canadian Tour was for a T23 finish at the Great Waterway Classic in late-August.
Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank: Missed the cut at the Utah Championship.
Nova Scotia Open: Missed the cut at the Nova Scotia Open.
The Honda Classic: Played his way into The Honda Classic in March via Monday qualifying. Posted scores of 71-71 (2-over) and missed the cut by two shots in his first PGA TOUR event.
2013 Season
Had one start on the Korn Ferry Tour. Played several events on the NGA Pro Golf Tour.
Rex Hospital Open: Lone start on the Korn Ferry Tour came at June's Rex Hospital Open, where he missed the cut.
Amateur Highlights
- A college star at Middle Tennessee State University, he earned All-Sun Belt Conference honors three years in succession as well as earning All-SBC Academic accolades.
- Also earned All-American mention. Was a four-time NCAA participant for the Blue Raiders.
- Invited to the World University Games in China in 2011.
- Qualified for the U.S. Amateur in 2008 and 2010.