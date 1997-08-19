×
Bobby Bai
Bobby Bai

Bobby Bai

Bobby Bai
JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR China: 2019
  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2020

PGA Tour China Series Victories (1)

  • 2019 Huangshan Championship

International Victories (1)

  • 2019 Foshan Open

Personal

  • Attended high school in the U.S., at Lake Mary Prep just outside Orlando, Fla.
  • English name is Bobby.
  • Bobby is the second person in his family to earn a college degree.
  • He was a student of Sean Foley Performance Academy in Lake Mary, FL
  • Came to America (from China) in 11th grade.
  • Started playing golf at age 11.
  • One of his favorite golf memories is watching the 2015 WGC-HSBC Champions in 2015 after winning the HSBC Junior.
  • Finished 4th in the 2014 Asia Games at the age of 16.

Special Interests

  • Basketball, skiing

Career Highlights

2021 Season

  • Huntsville Championship: Opened with a 5-under 65 and carded three more rounds in the 60s for a solo-6th finish – which was his first career top-10 – at the Huntsville Championship.

2019 Season

  • Foshan Open: Made history by becoming the first player from Mainland China to win on the European Challenge Tour. After a 1-under 71 start, turned it on over the final 54 holes, with a 22-under performance highlighted by a second-round 63 that established a new Foshan GC record. Was four shots off the lead at the halfway point but took a share of the lead with Portugal’s Ricardo Santos following a 6-under 66. Played superb golf on the final day to pull ahead and defeat China’s Zecheng Dou by four shots.
  • Macau Championship: To close a solid rookie season, shot rounds of 67-67-69-66 to T9 in Macau that allowed him to finish the season seventh on the Order of Merit and earn a spot in the final stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament.
  • Haikou Classic: Turned in another great showing, finishing solo runner-up in Haikou. Recovered nicely from an opening round, 1-over 72 to card three consecutive 66s to finish at 14-under for his third top-10 in just six events. Closed two shots behind winner Quincy Quek.
  • Guangzhou Open: Fresh off his first pro victory, at the Huangshan Championship, carded back-to-back 67s in mid-July to T10, at 4-under.
  • Huangshan Championship: Won his first professional tournament in only his third Series start. Tournament was reduced to 54 holes due to weather. At Hidden Tiger GC, Bai started the day four shots behind second-round leader David Kocher but managed to turn things around Sunday. After making the turn at even-par, he racked up five birdies on the back nine to finish at 12-under. Over his three rounds, was 12-under and bogey-free on the back nine. Was the only player to shoot three sub-70 rounds (69-68-67), which secured him a two-shot victory over Kocher.

Amateur Highlights

  • Was the fourth-ranked player in the state of Florida in 2016 when he signed to play college golf at the University of Central Florida.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2019