5  ft, 11  in
180 cm
Height
175 lbs
79 kg
Weight
38
AGE
2008
Turned Pro
Missouri Baptist University; University of Mississippi
College
Anaheim, California
Birthplace
Personal

  • Attended Marquette High in Chesterfield, Mo.
  • Has two sisters.
  • If he weren't a pro golfer, he'd be a stock broker.
  • Biggest thrill in golf was playing in the U.S. Amateur and in the 2013 John Deere Classic.
  • Favorite course he's played is the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island. Says he would like to play Augusta National.
  • Favorite teams are University of Mississippi and the St. Louis Cardinals. Albert Pujols is the most famous person he's met.
  • Biggest single events he's attended were St. Louis Cardinals playoff and World Series games.
  • Enjoys the TV show "The Big Bang Theory" and likes to vacation anywhere "on the water."
  • Not many people know he likes hockey.
  • Would put his father, Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus in his dream foursome. His bucket list includes visiting Australia.

Special Interests

  • Family, fishing, watching sports

Career Highlights

2019 Season

Finished the season at No. 104 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded two top-10s in seven starts, including a season-best solo-fourth at the WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by KraftHeinz.

  • WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by KraftHeinz: Carded a final-round 64 to finish fourth at 18-under at the WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by KraftHeinz.
  • KC Golf Classic: Earned entry into the KC Golf Classic by Monday qualifying before finishing T10 at 7-under 281. With the top-25 finish, he earned entry into the following week’s tournament, the Knoxville Open.

2018 Season

  • Nashville Golf Open Benefitting the Snedeker Foundation: Posted a T7 at the Nashville Golf Open in just his third start of the season. Was his first top-10 since August of 2017

2017 Season

Finished the Regular Season at No. 117 on the money list. Recorded two top-25 finishes in 20 starts.

  • Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae: T11 at the Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae.

2016 Season

Made 10 cuts in 20 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour and recorded one top-10.

  • Rust-Oleum Championship: In his 17th career start, recorded his first career top-10 with a T6 finish at the Rust-Oleum Championship. Fired rounds of 67-72-70-70-279 (-9) for a T6 finish after missing three consecutive cuts entering the tournament.

2015 Season

Played in five events on the Korn Ferry Tour and made two cuts.

2014 Season

  • Web.com Tour Q-School: Finished T87 at the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament in December.

2013 Season

Missed the cut in all three Tour-related starts, the South Georgia Classic, the Stadion Classic at UGA and the John Deere Classic.

Amateur Highlights

  • Began his collegiate career at the University of Mississippi before transferring to Missouri Baptist University in St. Louis. Won four events in college and was both a Ping All-America selection and an NAIA All-America.