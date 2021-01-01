|
Chris Naegel
Full Name
NAY-gull
Pronunciation
5 ft, 11 in
180 cm
Height
175 lbs
79 kg
Weight
December 30, 1982
Birthday
38
AGE
Anaheim, California
Birthplace
Wildwood, Missouri
Residence
Wife, Lindsey; Graham (11/23/13)
Family
Missouri Baptist University; University of Mississippi
College
2008
Turned Pro
$221,446
Career Earnings
Wildwood, MO, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2019 Season
Finished the season at No. 104 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded two top-10s in seven starts, including a season-best solo-fourth at the WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by KraftHeinz.
2018 Season
2017 Season
Finished the Regular Season at No. 117 on the money list. Recorded two top-25 finishes in 20 starts.
2016 Season
Made 10 cuts in 20 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour and recorded one top-10.
2015 Season
Played in five events on the Korn Ferry Tour and made two cuts.
2014 Season
2013 Season
Missed the cut in all three Tour-related starts, the South Georgia Classic, the Stadion Classic at UGA and the John Deere Classic.
Amateur Highlights