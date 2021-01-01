|
Richard Jung
Full Name
5 ft, 8 in
173 cm
Height
183 lbs
83 kg
Weight
October 08, 1992
Birthday
28
AGE
Seoul, South Korea
Birthplace
Markham, Ontario, Canada
Residence
Single
Family
$1,036,796
Career Earnings
Markham, Ontario, Canada
City Plays From
Exempt status
JOINED TOUR
PGA Tour China Series Victories (2)
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2019 Season
Finished sixth on the PGA TOUR Series-China Order of Merit after playing in just seven events. Won the 2019 Beijing Championship and added a couple top-10s late in the season. Headed into the final event ranked 11th on the Order of Merit, but a solo third finish at the Macau Championship helped him finish sixth on the money list and a spot into the Korn Ferry Qualifying Tournament final stage.