Richard Jung
Richard Jung

Richard Jung

Canada
Richard Jung

$1,036,796

Career Earnings

Markham, Ontario, Canada

City Plays From

Exempt status

  • Korn Ferry Tour: Finishers 76-100 on Regular Season points list and additional Qualifying Tournament finishers (thru 2020)

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR China: 2018

PGA Tour China Series Victories (2)

  • 2018 Suzhou Championship
  • 2019 Beijing Championship

Career Highlights

2019 Season

Finished sixth on the PGA TOUR Series-China Order of Merit after playing in just seven events. Won the 2019 Beijing Championship and added a couple top-10s late in the season. Headed into the final event ranked 11th on the Order of Merit, but a solo third finish at the Macau Championship helped him finish sixth on the money list and a spot into the Korn Ferry Qualifying Tournament final stage.

  • Macau Championship: Needed a good final week to remain inside the top 10 on the Order of Merit, and he delivered, finishing solo third at Caesars Golf Macau.Shot rounds of 65-67-66-67 to finish at 19-under, six strokes behind champion and fellow Canadian Justin Shin.
  • Zhuzhou Classic: Carded rounds of 71-66-72-71 to finish solo eighth, at 8-under, in Zhuzhou.
  • Dongguan Open: After an opening-round, 4-under 66, carded a 68 to finish at 6-under—good for a T3 with Japan’s Masamichi Uehira at the weather-shortened tournament at Mission Hills GC.
  • Tokai Classic: Recorded his first top-10 in his 10th Japan Golf Tour start of the season, finishing T10 at Miyoshi CC’S West Course. Earned the finish by shooting a 1-under 70 on the last day to move up three spots on the leaderboard. Recorded his first top-10 in his 10th Japan Golf Tour start of the season, finishing T10 at Miyoshi CC’S West Course. Earned the finish by shooting a 1-under 70 on the last day to move up three spots on the leaderboard.
  • Beijing Championship: Won his second career PGA TOUR Series-China title, this time in Beijing. It was his first win since the 2018 Suzhou Open. After rounds of 66-70-65, he started the final day in a tie for first but broke away early. Was leading for the final 15 holes Sunday and never let up, closing with a 3-under 69 for a 19-under total and a two-stroke victory over American Ryann Ree.