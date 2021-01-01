Exempt status
-
Korn Ferry Tour: Finishers 4-5 on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, Mackenzie Tour - PGA TOUR Canada or PGA TOUR Series-China (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2014
-
PGA TOUR China: 2019
PGA Tour China Series Victories (1)
Personal
- Has a brother serving in the French military forces.
- Aspirations outside of golf including opening a French bakery.
- Proposed to his wife under the Eiffel tower and then took her to a Moulin Rouge show that same night.
- Best golf memory is attending the 2009 HP Byron Nelson Championship. He states, " It was the first time I went to a pro golf tournament and PGA Tour tournament. I loved the atmosphere and when I got back on campus I called my parents and told them that I was set on wanting to turn pro after college."
- Most people don't know he studied physics and astrophysics in college in France for a couple years before coming to America.
Special Interests
- Fishing, listening to electro music
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- Shell Open: Got off to a slow start at Trump National Doral’s Golden Palm Course in mid-December, opening with a 1-over 72. Recorded a second-round 66 and was then 4-under on the weekend to T8 with Leandro Marelli, Raul Pereda and Ryan Baca.
Career Highlights
2021 Season
Played in one PGA TOUR Latinoamerica event in the 2020 portion of the wraparound schedule, making the cut and posting a top-10 performance.
2020 Season
-
2019 Season
Made history by becoming the first European player to win on the PGA TOUR Series-China after winning the Suzhou Open. Entered the season-ending event ranked fifth on the Order of Merit and finished solo fourth at the Macau Championship to bump ahead of Luke Kwon and move into the fourth position. The Frenchman earned 2020 Korn Ferry Tour membership with a solid four top-10s in addition to his victory in his first season in China.
-
Macau Championship: Ended the season strong with a solo fourth at Caesars Golf Macau, which bumped the Frenchman into fourth on the final Order of Merit. Opened the tournament with back-to-back, 5-under 66s. Shot 67-68 on the weekend to finish at 17-under.
-
Zhuzhou Classic: Continued his solid form by finishing T5 in Zhuzhou. It was a steady week for the Frenchman. Followed two 70s with two 69s to earn his fourth top-10 of the season.
-
Dongguan Open: Enjoyed another good showing at the weather-shortened tournament at Mission Hills GC in Dongguan to finish T5, at 5-under. Shot rounds of 68-67.
-
Guangzhou Open: After an opening round, 5-under 64, carded a 68 to finish at 6-under and T3 with five other players at the weather-shortened tournament.
-
Suzhou Open: Made history in front of a packed grandstand at Jinji Lake International GC by becoming the first European player to win a PGA TOUR Series-China event. Came down to the final hole after American Trevor Sluman posted a 7-under 65 earlier on the final day to put some pressure on the Frenchman. After bogeys on Nos. 14 and 17, Bouniol needed to par the final hole but he didn’t make it easy. After mis-hitting the chip, Bouniol was left with a difficult 20-foot putt, which he made. Finished with an 18-under total for the week (69-66-66-69), enough for his first PGA TOUR-affiliated Tour victory and first top 10 of the season.
2013 Season
Competed on the Adams Tour.
-
NPGT's Florida Cup: Won Golfweek NPGT's Florida Cup at Champions Gate in Orlando, Fla.
Amateur Highlights
- 2010 NCAA DII individual National Champion, 2010 LSC conference individual Champion, 2010 Arnold Palmer Award recipient.
- 2009-2010-2011 First team All-American, 2011 European team Champion with France, 2011 Byron Nelson award recipient, 2011 Super Regional individual champion.