Exempt status
Korn Ferry Tour: Finishers 76-100 on Regular Season points list and additional Qualifying Tournament finishers (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2014
Korn Ferry Tour: 2015
Additional Victories (1)
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR LATINOAMERICA (0-1)
2017 Lost to Oscar Fraustro, Carlos Sainz Jr, San Luis Championship
Personal
- Favorite golf courses include Teeth of the Dog Golf Course in the Dominican Republic and Los Angeles Country Club.
- A PB&J is his favorite snack on the course.
- Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and his dad wound round out his dreamed foursome.
- Favorite golf memory is being part of an Iowa golf team that won five tournaments his senior year.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2020 Season
Wichita Open Supporting Wichita's Youth: Carded four rounds in the 60s at the Wichita Open Supporting Wichita's Youth to finish the week T3 at 14-under 266.
Evans Scholars Invitational: Competing in his hometown of Chicago, carded a final-round 67 to rise to a T4 finish at 14-under 274 at the Evans Scholars Invitational.
Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco: Carded four rounds in the 60s en route to a T6 finish at 18-under 266 at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco.
TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes: Used rounds of 68-72-67-71 to finish T10 at 10-under 278 at the TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes.
2019 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season at No. 79 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded four top-25s in 23 starts, including a season-best solo-eighth at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at the Abaco Club. Played in three PGA TOUR Latinoamérica events, made two cuts and posted one top-10 to finish No. 97 on the Order of Merit.
Sao Paulo Golf Club Championship: Turned in four rounds in the 60s at São Paulo GC to T7 with Vince India, Michael Weaver and Leandro Marelli.
The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club: After leading after the first round with a 5-under 67, finished solo-eighth at 2-under 286.
2018 Season
Finished the season at No. 68 on the Regular Season money list. Recorded two top-10 finishes in 26 starts, highlighted by a T4 at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club. Finished at No. 85 in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.
Nashville Golf Open Benefitting the Snedeker Foundation: Picked up a T5 at the Nashville Golf Open after a final-round 66.
The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club: Held sole possession of fourth place at The Abaco Club before bogeying the last hole to fall into a T4. Finish marked his first top-10 on Tour since 2015.
2017 Season
Finished the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season ranked 34th on the Order of Merit. Made the cut in all nine starts, recording two top-fives and four top-25s. Reached final stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament, where he finished T42.
Shell Championship: Carded a final-round 67 to finish T4 at the season-ending Shell Championship in Miami.
San Luis Championship: Best finish was a playoff loss in Mexico, where he joined Carlos Sainz, Jr. and eventual winner Oscar Fraustro in a three-way tie for first at the end of regulation, all three at 9-under. Bogeyed the first playoff hole to drop out of the playoff at La Loma Golf in San Luis Potosi.
Rust-Oleum Championship: Finished T28 at the in his only Korn Ferry Tour start.
2016 Season
Made seven cuts in 11 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica starts, where he had two top-fives and finished 33rd on the Order of Merit. Missed the cut in all three of his starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.
111 VISA Open de Argentina presentado por OSDE: T11 at the VISA Open de Argentina.
Colombia Classic: T14 at the Colombia Classic.
63 Aberto do Brasil: Best finish was runner-up at the at the Olympic GC in Rio de Janeiro. Entered the final round trailing by one and finished two shots behind tournament champion Jorge Fernández Valdés.
San Luis Championship: Finished T5 in Mexico, only one shot outside of a four-way playoff.
2015 Season
Played in 21 Korn Ferry Tour tournaments, making 10 cuts to finish the season 99th on the money list. Best finish was a T11, in Chile. Finished T16 at Mundo Maya Open, his only cut made in three PGA TOUR Latinoamérica appearances.
Mundo Maya Open presentado por Heineken: Finished T16 at Mundo Maya Open, his only cut made in three starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.
Air Capital Classic presented by Aetna: T19 at the Air Capital Classic in June.
Rex Hospital Open: Finished T19 at the The Rex Hospital Open in May.
Chile Classic: Best finish was a T11 at the Chile Classic in March.
2014 Season
Posted five top-fives in 16 starts to finish the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season No. 4 on the Order of Merit and earn 2015 Korn Ferry Tour membership. Missed the cut at the Albertsons Boise Open on his first career Korn Ferry Tour start. Finished T12 on the Mackenzie Tour's SIGA Dakota Dunes Open, his best of two top-25s in six Mackenzie Tour starts.
Web.com Tour Q-School: Finished T50 at Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament in December.
VISA Open de Argentina presentado por Peugeot: Entered the season-ending tournament ranked No. 8 on the Order of Merit but charged up the money-earnings' chart with his solo second finish. Carded a final-round 64 to finish six shots behind tournament champion Emiliano Grillo.
Hyundai BBVA 88 Abierto de Chile: Was solo fourth at the Abierto de Chile in November.
56 TransAmerican Power Products CRV Mexico Open presented by Heineken: Finished T3 at the Abierto Mexicano. Only a second-round, 1-over 73 kept him from winning as he bookended his tournament with a pair of 65s at Chapultepec GC in Mexico City. Finished three shots behind winner Oscar Alvarez.
Arturo Calle Colombian Classic Presentado por Avianca: Finished at 18-under, with four rounds in the 60s at Pueblo Viejo CC but still fell a stroke short of Nicholas Lindheim. Settled for the T2 with Marcelo Rozo.
65 Illinois Open Championship: Won the 65th playing of the state open, held at The Glen Club in Glenview, Ill., in July. Shot 68-71-71 to finish the 54-hole event at 6-under, one shot clear of Australian Travis Johns.
Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco: Missed the cut at the Albertsons Boise Open on his first career start on the Korn Ferry Tour.
SIGA Dakota Dunes Open presented by SaskTel: Finished T12 on PGA TOUR Canada's SIGA Dakota Dunes Open, his best of two top-25s in six starts in Canada.
Dominican Republic Open: A second-round 69 and a final-round 68 came with a pair of 72s in the opening and third rounds that led to a T8 at the Teeth of the Dog.
Mundo Maya Open presentado por Heineken: Opened 69-70-69 and was a one-shot, 54-hole leader over Rodolfo Cazaubon and Rick Cochran III. Struggled on the final day, shooting a 2-over 74 to fall into a T2 with five others, four shots behind winner Daniel Mazziotta.
Stella Artois Open: A final-round 72 in Guatemala dropped him out of contention and into a solo-ninth-place position at La Reunion Resort.
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-North America: Joined PGA TOUR Latinoamérica with a T3 finish at the U.S. Qualifying Tournament in January.
2011 Season
Turned professional in August.
Amateur Highlights
- Won the 81st Illinois State Amateur Championship in his last start as an amateur in August 2011. Shot 64-69 on the final day to finish at 12-under par 272 and win by four shots at Glen Oak CC.
- Transferred to the University of Iowa after completing freshman year at Kansas University. Helped the Hawkeyes to a top-10 finish at the 2011 NCAA Championship. Was a first-team All-Big Ten selection his senior season (2010-11).
- Was a two-time member of district and conference championship teams playing for Lake Forest High School in Illinois. Won the individual conference championship in 2006. Named to all-state squad in 2006.