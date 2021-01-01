|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
MACKENZIE TOUR menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
FORME TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Exempt status
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2020 Season
Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in two tournaments and making one cut. Finished the season tied for 129th on the points list.
2019 Season
Played in all 12 Mackenzie Tour events, making eight cuts and registering six top-25 finishes, including one top 10. Ended the season No. 30 on the Order of Merit to retain Mackenzie Tour status through the 2020 season.
2018 Season
Played in all 12 Mackenzie Tour events, making nine cuts and recording two top-10s. Finished the year No. 23 on the Order of Merit, earning an exemption into the second stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School and 2019 Mackenzie Tour status.
2016 Season
2015 Season
Earned PGA TOUR Canada status at the 2014 Florida Qualifying Tournament.