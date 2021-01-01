×
Brad Miller
Brad Miller

Brad Miller

United StatesUnited States
67
Points Rank
1,975
Total Points
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes
70.42
Scoring Average

Performance
RESULTS

Brad Miller

Full Name

170 lbs

--

Weight

May 16, 1990

Birthday

31

AGE

Baltimore, Maryland

Birthplace

Baltimore, Maryland

Residence

Single

Family

University of Richmond (2012, Accounting)

College

2012

Turned Pro

$54,077

Career Earnings

Baltimore, MD, United States

City Plays From

Exempt status

  • Korn Ferry Tour: Finishers 76-100 on Regular Season points list and additional Qualifying Tournament finishers (thru 2020)

JOINED TOUR

  • Forme Tour: 2014

Personal

  • Lists biggest thrill in golf as holing out for eagle to win a playoff to qualify for the U.S. Amateur in 2011.
  • Fan of the Baltimore Ravens and Baltimore Orioles. Grandfather Jack Dunn is in the Orioles' Hall of Fame.
  • Favorite course is Merion GC.

Special Interests

  • Piano and guitar

Career Highlights

2020 Season

Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in two tournaments and making one cut. Finished the season tied for 129th on the points list.

2019 Season

Played in all 12 Mackenzie Tour events, making eight cuts and registering six top-25 finishes, including one top 10. Ended the season No. 30 on the Order of Merit to retain Mackenzie Tour status through the 2020 season.

  • Canada Life Championship: Opened the event at London’s Highland CC with three consecutive 67s, closing with a final-round, six-birdie 66 to finish alone in fifth, at 13-under, one stroke ahead of the three-way T6.

2018 Season

Played in all 12 Mackenzie Tour events, making nine cuts and recording two top-10s. Finished the year No. 23 on the Order of Merit, earning an exemption into the second stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School and 2019 Mackenzie Tour status.

  • ATB Financial Classic: A 29 on the back side Saturday, which included three separate back-to-back birdie stretches, led to a 64 and an eventual T10 finish.
  • Bayview Place DCBank Open presented by Times Colonist: Opened with an even-par 70 at Uplands GC in Victoria then reeled off rounds of 67-64-66 to finish in third, six shots behind winner Sam Fidone. Not only was it his best Mackenzie Tour finish, it was his first top-10 in his 12th career start.
  • Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA EAST 2: Was the medalist in Lakeland, Fla., in late-April, putting together rounds of 64-68-68-67 to defeat Jake Mondy by a shot and earn fully-exempt status for the entire season.

2016 Season

  • Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-Port St. Lucie, FL: Earned conditional Mackenzie Tour - PGA TOUR Canada status with rounds of 70-71-74-71 in Port St. Lucie, Fla., finishing T26.

2015 Season

Earned PGA TOUR Canada status at the 2014 Florida Qualifying Tournament.