Chris Gilman
Full Name
5 ft, 11 in
180 cm
Height
160 lbs
73 kg
Weight
September 22, 1986
Birthday
34
AGE
Thousand Oaks, California
Birthplace
Yorba Linda, California
Residence
Single
Family
University of Denver (Business Administration, 2009)
College
2009
Turned Pro
$47,507
Career Earnings
Yorba Linda, CA, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Additional Victories (1)
Personal
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2020 Season
2018 Season
Played in three events and made the cut twice.
2017 Season
Made six cuts in 11 starts Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada starts, with a T19 finish his top showing.
2016 Season
Played in 15 Korn Ferry Tour events, making three cuts. Also made one cut in four starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica. Played in the PGA TOUR’s Barracuda Championship but missed the cut.
2015 Season
2014 Season
Played 15 events on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, made nine cuts and recorded two top-10s.
2013 Season
Played three events on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, with one weekend appearance (a T14).