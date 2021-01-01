×
Chris Gilman
Chris Gilman

Chris Gilman

United States
5 ft, 11 in
180 cm
Height
160 lbs
73 kg
Weight
34
AGE
2009
Turned Pro
University of Denver (Business Administration, 2009)
College
Thousand Oaks, California
Birthplace
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes
72.33
Scoring Average

Performance
RESULTS

Chris Gilman
Chris Gilman
United StatesUnited States
JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2015
  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2015

Additional Victories (1)

  • 2014 California Open

Personal

  • Favorite memories in golf include a hole-in-one at Royal Portrush and winning the California State Open.
  • Biggest thrill in golf was making it to the finals of Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament.
  • Lists skydiving and driving a Formula 1 car on his bucket list.
  • Is involved with the Wounded Warrior Project because "they have served us, and they need our service."
  • Dream foursome includes Tiger Woods, Ben Hogan and Frank Sinatra.
  • Not many people know he is a good soccer player.
  • Favorite vacation spots are Rome, Italy, and Mammoth, Calif. Favorite movies are "The Godfather: Part II" and "The Dark Knight." Favorite athletes are Mike Trout and Christiano Ronaldo.
  • A famous person he has met is former Los Angeles Dodgers' Manager Tommy Lasorda.
  • Would like to be Woods for a day because of his influence in golf.
  • Best sporting event attended was the 2002 California Angels-New York Yankees playoff game.
  • Gets mistaken for a male model because he shares the same name with a model who lived in Denver.

Special Interests

  • Going to the beach, lifting weights, reading

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Mexico: Shot a final-round 68 to T20 with three others at Estrella del Mar Golf and Beach Resort in Mazatlan in mid-January. Earned conditional exemption for the first half of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season.

Career Highlights

2020 Season

  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Mexico: Shot a final-round 68 to T20 with three others at Estrella del Mar Golf and Beach Resort in Mazatlan in mid-January. Earned conditional exemption for the first half of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season.

2018 Season

Played in three events and made the cut twice.

2017 Season

Made six cuts in 11 starts Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada starts, with a T19 finish his top showing.

  • Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-Santee, CA: Won the event at Carlton Oaks CC with rounds of 66-69-71-71 to take the title going away. Defeated Matthew Picanso and Preston Valder by four shots. Earned fully-exempt status for the entire Mackenzie Tour season.
  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Mexico: Earned PGA TOUR Latinoamérica conditional status with a T30 finish in Mexico.

2016 Season

Played in 15 Korn Ferry Tour events, making three cuts. Also made one cut in four starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica. Played in the PGA TOUR’s Barracuda Championship but missed the cut.

  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Mexico: Finished T40 in Mexico to gain conditional status.

2015 Season

  • Volvo Colombian Classic presentado por Arturo Calle: Finished 56th at Volvo Colombia Classic in only cut made in four starts on PGA Tour Latinoamérica.
  • Barracuda Championship: Made his PGA TOUR debut at the Barracuda Championship, where he missed the cut.
  • Nova Scotia Open: His best finish was a T30 at the Nova Scotia Open in July.

2014 Season

Played 15 events on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, made nine cuts and recorded two top-10s.

  • Web.com Tour Q-School: Finished T28 in December to earn conditional status.
  • 56 TransAmerican Power Products CRV Mexico Open presented by Heineken: Finished T5 in Mexico, Held a two-shot, 54-hole lead over Oscar Alvarez before a 4-over 76 on the final day was his undoing.
  • Stella Artois Open: Finished T3 in Guatemala, shooting three consecutive 68s over his final 54 holes to tie with William Kropp, Rafael Echenique and Martin Trainer, two shots behind winner Armando Favela.

2013 Season

Played three events on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, with one weekend appearance (a T14).