William Harrold
EnglandEngland
6  ft, 1  in
185 cm
Height
175 lbs
79 kg
Weight
33
AGE
2012
Turned Pro
University of Missouri (2011, Agriculture)
College
Norfolk, England
Birthplace
131
The 25 Rank (2019)
172
Official Points (2019)
Top 10 Finishes (2019)
71.11
Scoring Average (2019)

Performance
JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2019

PLAYOFF RECORD

  • 2018 Lost to Yi Cao, Chongqing Championship

Personal

  • Walk-up song would be "Everlong" by the Foo Fighters.
  • Competed on various levels in Europe, including the European Challenge Tour (2014-16) and the EuroPro Tour (2012-14).
  • Competed on the Asian Tour from 2017-18 and PGA TOUR China in 2018.

Special Interests

  • Surfing, Biking

Career Highlights

2019 Season

Finished the season at No. 131 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded three top-25 finishes in 19 starts, including a season-best T19 finish at the TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes.

  • Haikou Classic: Earned a T6 finish in his first PGA TOUR Series-China event of the season. Carded an opening round, 3-over 74 but recovered with three straight 66s for a 12-under total.

2018 Season

Came close to winning twice in the season’s first two events. Those performances led to a No. 10 position on the final Order of Merit. Added one more top-10 the rest of the way.

  • Clearwater Bay Open: Got off to a slow start in Hong Kong, shooting a 2-over 72 in the opening round. Picked up the pace and played his final 54 holes in 7-under to earn an eighth-place finish.
  • Chongqing Championship: Led or was tied for the lead after three rounds at the Poly GC before eventually falling in a one-hole playoff to Yi Cao. Despite posting four sub-par rounds for the event, made three bogeys in a six-hole stretch Sunday which eventually proved costly.
  • Chengdu Championship: A pair of 5-under-par 67s on the weekend at the Luxehills International CC were key to his T2 finish. Made just one bogey over his final 44 holes.