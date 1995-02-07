×
Jaime Lopez Rivarola
Jaime Lopez Rivarola

Jaime Lopez Rivarola

ArgentinaArgentina
University of Georgia (2017, Economics)
College
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Birthplace
Performance
RESULTS

Jaime Lopez Rivarola
Jaime Lopez Rivarola
ArgentinaArgentina
Jaime Lopez Rivarola

5 ft, 9 in

175 cm

161 lbs

73 kg

February 07, 1995

26

Buenos Aires, Argentina

Athens, Georgia

Single

University of Georgia (2017, Economics)

$22,197

Argentina

  • Music

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Argentina: Rounds of 69-72-68-68 at Canuelas GC in Buenos Aires in late-January left him T2 with Juan Jose Guerra, five shots behind winer Alvaro Ortiz. Earned exempt status for the first half of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season.

Career Highlights

2020 Season

Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in seven tournaments and making two cuts. Finished the season 138th on the points list.

  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Argentina: Rounds of 69-72-68-68 at Canuelas GC in Buenos Aires in late-January left him T2 with Juan Jose Guerra, five shots behind winer Alvaro Ortiz. Earned exempt status for the first half of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season.

2019 Season

Played in six PGA TOUR Latinoamérica events. Made four cuts, with a pair of top-25 showings.

2018 Season

  • Bupa Match Play: Lost in the first round at Playa Paraiso GC, 5 and 4, to Austin Smotherman.
  • Costa Rica Classic: Was T5 in just his third start of the season. Rebounded from an opening-round bogey in his second round to post an 8-under-par 63. Was a combined 12-under-par on his back nine for the week.