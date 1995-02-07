|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
MACKENZIE TOUR menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
FORME TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Jaime Lopez Rivarola
Full Name
5 ft, 9 in
175 cm
Height
161 lbs
73 kg
Weight
February 07, 1995
Birthday
26
AGE
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Birthplace
Athens, Georgia
Residence
Single
Family
University of Georgia (2017, Economics)
College
$22,197
Career Earnings
Argentina
City Plays From
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2020 Season
Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in seven tournaments and making two cuts. Finished the season 138th on the points list.
2019 Season
Played in six PGA TOUR Latinoamérica events. Made four cuts, with a pair of top-25 showings.
2018 Season