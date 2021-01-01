|
Steven Fox
Full Name
6 ft, 3 in
191 cm
Height
160 lbs
73 kg
Weight
January 14, 1991
Birthday
30
AGE
Greenville, South Carolina
Birthplace
Nashville, Tennessee
Residence
Single
Family
University of Tennessee-Chattanooga (2014, Business Management)
College
2013
Turned Pro
$106,173
Career Earnings
Nashville, TN, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
National Teams
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2021 Season
Played in three PGA TOUR Latinoamerica events in the 2020 portion of the wraparound schedule, making two cuts and turning in one top-20 showing.
2019 Season
Finished the PGA TOUR Latinoamerica year 44th on the Order of Merit, recording one top-10 in 15 tournaments.
2017 Season
2016 Season
In 20 Korn Ferry Tour starts, made only four cuts, with a T14 his best finish. Finished the year 128th on the money list.
2015 Season
In 15 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica starts, finished 15th on the Order of Merit, with four top-10s, including a runner-up finish.
2014 Season
Played in four Korn Ferry Tour tournaments, making one cut (T49). Added three Mackenzie Tour appearances, with one made cut–a T8–and one PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Latinoamerica starts, respectively (missed the cut).
2013 Season
Made on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica start, a T11 in Puerto Rico.
Amateur Highlights