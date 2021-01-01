×
Steven Fox
Steven Fox

Steven Fox

United States
on
off
Metric
6  ft, 3  in
191 cm
Height
160 lbs
73 kg
Weight
30
AGE
2013
Turned Pro
University of Tennessee-Chattanooga (2014, Business Management)
College
Greenville, South Carolina
Birthplace
6  ft, 3  in
191 cm
Height
160 lbs
73 kg
Weight
30
AGE
2013
Turned Pro
University of Tennessee-Chattanooga (2014, Business Management)
College
Greenville, South Carolina
Birthplace
Personal

  • Attended high school in Hendersonville, Tenn.
  • If not a professional golfer, would be a basketball player.
  • Favorite course he played is Augusta National, which he did in 2013 as reigning U.S. Amateur champion.
  • Favorite apps are Quizup and Candy Crush.
  • Favorite teams are the University of Tennesse, the Tennessee Titans and the San Antonio Spurs.
  • Favorite TV show is "The Big Bang Theory."
  • Favorite food is steak and sweet potatoes.
  • Favorite vacation spot is the Bahamas or "anywhere it's warm."
  • Favorite athlete is LeBron James ("What's not to like about his life?")
  • Dream foursome would be Michael Jordan, Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods.
  • Bucket list includes skydiving, visiting Hawaii, Australia and the Swiss Alps.
  • Motto is "No excuse. Play like a champion."
  • Supports The First Tee of Chattanooga.
  • Mom played collegiate basketball at Long Island University, while his father played professionally in Israel.
  • The middle child in his family with an older sister Ashley and younger sister Kristen.

Special Interests

  • Basketball

Career Highlights

2021 Season

Played in three PGA TOUR Latinoamerica events in the 2020 portion of the wraparound schedule, making two cuts and turning in one top-20 showing.

2019 Season

Finished the PGA TOUR Latinoamerica year 44th on the Order of Merit, recording one top-10 in 15 tournaments.

  • 66 JHSF Aberto do Brasil: Four rounds in the 60s gave him the T10 in Brazil’s national open. It was his first top-10 of the season and first since a T3 at the 2015 VISA Open de Argentina.
  • Bupa Match Play: Lost in the first round at Playa Paraiso GC, falling to Leandro Marelli, 3 and 2.
  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Mexico: Finished sixth at Estrella del Mar Golf and Beach in late-January in Mazatlan. Four under-par rounds included second- and final-round 67s that helped him to a 16-under finish.

2017 Season

  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Colombia: Finished T42 in Colombia to earn conditional PGA TOUR Latinoamerica status.

2016 Season

In 20 Korn Ferry Tour starts, made only four cuts, with a T14 his best finish. Finished the year 128th on the money list.

2015 Season

In 15 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica starts, finished 15th on the Order of Merit, with four top-10s, including a runner-up finish.

  • 110 VISA Open de Argentina presentado por OSDE: Again started quickly, with a 67-66 start that left him one behind the leaders at the 36-hole juncture at The Jockey Club in Buenos Aires. A pair of 70s on the weekend earned him a T3 with Kelvin Day and Clodomiro Carranza, four strokes shy of winner Kent Bulle.
  • Roberto De Vicenzo Punta del Este Open Copa NEC: Took a share of the 36-hole lead in Uruguay with a 65-66 start before fading on the weekend and settling for a fifth-place finish, four shots behind winner Lanto Griffin.
  • Honduras Open presented by Indura Beach and Golf Resort: Four under-par rounds in Honduras left him at 15-under and T9, six shots behind winner Felipe Velazquez.
  • 84 Abierto OSDE del Centro presentado por Fiber Corp: Rounds of 68-70-71-70 helped him to a T2 with Angel Cabrera, four shots behind winner Tommy Cocha at Cordoba GC in Argentina.

2014 Season

Played in four Korn Ferry Tour tournaments, making one cut (T49). Added three Mackenzie Tour appearances, with one made cut–a T8–and one PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Latinoamerica starts, respectively (missed the cut).

  • ATB Financial Classic: Enjoyed a pair of 64s in the second and final rounds in Calgary to T8 at 19-under, with Linus Gillgren.

2013 Season

Made on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica start, a T11 in Puerto Rico.

Amateur Highlights

  • Played in nine 2013 PGA TOUR tournaments, missing the cut in all of them.