Ivan Camilo Ramirez
Ivan Camilo Ramirez

Ivan Camilo Ramirez

ColombiaColombia
6  ft, 0  in
183 cm
Height
168 lbs
76 kg
Weight
23
AGE
2020
Turned Pro
Texas Tech University 2019, Finance
College
San Jose, Costa Rica
Birthplace
Ivan Camilo Ramirez
Ivan Camilo Ramirez
ColombiaColombia
JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2020

Personal

  • Was a 2019 magna cum laude finance graduate at Texas Tech, where he had a 3.8 GPA.
  • Would love to have an opportunity to build his own company in the future.
  • Started playing several sports at Club Campestre de Bucaramanga at age six but decided to solely focus on golf two years later.
  • His parents, Iván Darío and Lilia, are doctors.

Special Interests

  • Sports, movies, hanging out with friends

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

  • Estrella del Mar Open: Making his debut as a professional, he shot 19-under for the week to finish T15 at Estrella del Mar in Mazatlan in early March.

Career Highlights

2021 Season

Played in three PGA TOUR Latinoamerica events in the 2020 portion of the wraparound schedule. Made the cut twice and turned in one top-20 finish.

2020 Season

Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in two tournaments and making one cut. Finished the season tied for 154th on the points list.

  • Estrella del Mar Open: Making his debut as a professional, he shot 19-under for the week to finish T15 at Estrella del Mar in Mazatlan in early March.

2019 Season

  • Dev Series Final Samsung Classic: Came back from an opening 74 to shoot 70-69-69 over his final 54 holes to T10 in Lima, Peru. In a five-player playoff for the final exempt spot for the first half of the 2020 season, lost the overtime session to Rodolfo Cazaubón. Secured conditional PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status.

Amateur Highlights

  • Missed the cut in three PGA TOUR Latinoamérica starts as an amateur. Made the first of those starts as a 15-year old at the 2012 Colombian Coffee Classic during the Tour’s inaugural season.
  • Won the 2014 Doral Publix Junior Golf Classic at age 17.
  • Before starting his college career, was the No. 9-ranked junior player in the world.
  • Played college golf at Texas Tech, where his college career highlight was a T4 at the 2018 NCAA Golf Championshiph. Missed only one event throughout his four years of eligibility in Lubbock.
  • Earned a spot on the international team that won the 2019 Palmer Cup. He contributed big to the winning cause, defeating Stanford’s Brandon Wu of the U.S. in their final-day singles match.
  • Shared runner-up honors with American Cole Hammer and Mexico’s Pietro Bovari at the 2019 Spirit International, a tournament won by Australia’s Jack Trent.
  • Was a member of the Colombian national team that won the 2019 Copa Los Andes in Paraguay.
  • Closed his amateur career with a solo-fourth finish at the Latin America Amateur Championship at Mayakoba’s El Camaleón GC in Mexico.