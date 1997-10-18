|
Ivan Camilo Ramirez
Full Name
6 ft, 0 in
183 cm
Height
168 lbs
76 kg
Weight
October 18, 1997
Birthday
23
AGE
San Jose, Costa Rica
Birthplace
Bucaramanga, Colombia
Residence
Single
Family
Texas Tech University 2019, Finance
College
2020
Turned Pro
$3,745
Career Earnings
Colombia
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2021 Season
Played in three PGA TOUR Latinoamerica events in the 2020 portion of the wraparound schedule. Made the cut twice and turned in one top-20 finish.
2020 Season
Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in two tournaments and making one cut. Finished the season tied for 154th on the points list.
2019 Season
Amateur Highlights