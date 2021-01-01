Exempt status
Korn Ferry Tour: Finishers 76-100 on Regular Season points list and additional Qualifying Tournament finishers (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour: 2013
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2013
PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Victories (1)
- 2013 Puerto Rico Classic presented by Merrill Lynch
Additional Victories (1)
Personal
- Attended RJR & Forsyth Country Day School.
- First-tee intro would be "I'm Your Lady" by Celine Dion.
- Favorite golf memory was making a hole-in-one at age 6 in a $1-million shootout.
- Other favorites include the North Carolina Tar Heels, the San Antonio Spurs, "Seinfeld, "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," "Gladiator," "The Shawshank Redemption," country music and Dwyane Wade.
- Would like to trade places with Brad Pitt for a day "Because he's Brad Pitt."
- Speaks Spanish and some French.
- Dream foursome would include Fallon, Dave Chappelle and his Uncle Marty.
- Not many people know he is Irish.
- If not a golfer, says he would be pro soccer player.
- Supports the Ronald McDonald House.
- Is a semi-professional card player and loves going to the gym.
- Involved with Kresge's Krew fighting autism.
- Full name is Ryan Nicholas Sullivan.
- Affiliated to Tanglewood CC in Clemmons, North Carolina.
- Favorite teams are the Atlanta Braves and the North Carolina Tarheels.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2015 Season
Played in 15 Korn Ferry Tour events, making five cuts. In February and March, made four Korn Ferry Tour starts.
Chile Classic: Played the weekend in Santiago, Chile (T30).
Cartagena de Indias at Karibana Championship Presented by Prebuild: Played the weekend in Cartagena, Colombia (T53).
Sedgefield Classic: In April, collected his first eGolf Gateway Tour victory at the Sedgefield Classic in Greensboro, N.C.
2014 Season
Made his first of 13 Korn Ferry Tour starts, playing in Brazil. Would go on to make seven cuts. Played three PGA TOUR Latinoamerica events in a row in the early fall. Made two cuts and finished T44 in the last tournament.
Web.com Tour Q-School: Finished T54 at Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament in December. Shot 66 in the last round.
Cleveland Open: Top Korn Ferry performance was a T18 at the Cleveland Open in June.
Puerto Rico Open presented by seepuertorico.com: Received a sponsor's exemption to play in the PGA TOUR's Puerto Rico Open in March. Shot 69-70-68-74 to record a T43 finish in his second TOUR start.
2013 Season
Missed the cut in both of his two starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.
Web.com Tour Qualifying Tournament: Finished T56 at Korn Ferry Tour Q-School in Dec.
Puerto Rico Classic presented by Merrill Lynch: In his first career start on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, he carded a final round of 7-under-par 65 to win the Puerto Rico Classic in October. The event was shortened to 54 holes due to dangerous weather at the Dorado Beach Resort & Club in Dorado, Puerto Rico. He started the tournament with a double-bogey and was 4-over par through seven holes in the opening round, but came back to shoot 74, 66 and 65 to win by one shot at 11-under-par 205. His uncle, Marty Smith, caddied for him in the tournament. His final round of 65 secured him the OHL-Round of the Week Award as well.
U.S. Open: Qualified for the U.S. Open at Merion to make his first PGA TOUR event (missed the cut).
Mid-Atlantic Championship: Missed the cut at the Mid-Atlantic Championship.
Brasil Classic Presented by HSBC: Missed the cut at the Brasil Classic.
2012 Season
Made the cut in seven of 17 eGolf Professional Golf Tour events.
Southern Open: Fired a second-round 61 at the Southern Open, finished the tournament T38.
Championship at River Run: Finished fifth at the Championship at River Run, with help from a second-round 67.