Exempt status
-
Korn Ferry Tour: Former Fully Exempt (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2013
-
PGA TOUR: 2015
International Victories (2)
-
2012 Shinhan Donghae Open [Kor]
-
2018 Descente Korea Munsingwear Matchplay [Kor]
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (0-1)
-
2018 Lost to Alex Cejka, Patrick Cantlay, Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
National Teams
Personal
- Owns a self-taught swing learned from watching youtube.com videos of Tiger Woods' swing and reading Woods' book. Has never used an instructor.
- Earned a medal in the Asian Games to become exempt from mandatory military duty in South Korea.
- Attended Shin Sung High School in An Yang, South Korea.
- Favorite team is the Doosan Bears, a South Korean pro baseball team. Favorite athlete is Ji Sung Park, a pro soccer player who used to compete for Manchester United.
- Dream foursome would include Ironman, James Bond and the Terminator.
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2020 Season
-
Wichita Open Supporting Wichita's Youth: Carded four rounds in the 60s en route to a T8 result at the Wichita Open Supporting Wichita's Youth.
-
TPC San Antonio Championship at the Oaks: Carded a final-round 4-under 68 to rise to a T5 finish at 11-under 277 at the TPC San Antonio Championship at the Oaks.
2019 Season
Made the cut in nine of 27 starts, earning one top-10 and finishing the season No. 190 in the FedExCup standings. Entered the 2019-20 season on a Minor Medical Extension with one start available to earn 257 points to equal No. 125 on the 2018-19 FedExCup points list (Pat Perez/376).
-
Mayakoba Golf Classic: Sat four strokes back of Matt Kuchar in second place headed into the final round at the Mayakoba Golf Classic before posting an even-par 71 to finish T10. 54-hole score of 197 was second sub-200 score through three rounds of career (first: 199/2018 RBC Canadian Open).
2018 Season
Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the second time, improving his position in the standings for the third consecutive season (141/2014-15, 127/2015-16, 89/2016-17, 72/2017-18). Entered the second Playoffs event No. 61 in the FedExCup standings, but finished 75th at the event to miss the BMW Championship by two spots (four points). Made 16 cuts in 30 starts highlighted by two runner-up results.
-
RBC Canadian Open: Recorded four rounds in the 60s to tie for second at the RBC Canadian Open. Entered the final round in a four-way tie for the lead, the first 54-hole lead/co-lead of his career. Made his fourth consecutive start at the event (T2/2018, MC/2017, T38/2016, MC/2015).
-
Descente Korea Munsingwear Matchplay: Defeated Jeonghyeob Hyun 1-up in the final round of match play at the Descente Korea Munsingwear Matchplay at South Cape Owners Club. Recorded his second Korean Tour victory.
-
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Opened and closed the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open with 6-under 65s in his third-consecutive start at the event, good for a 9-under 275 total and spot in the playoff with Alex Cejka and Patrick Cantlay. Unable to match Cantlay's par on the second extra hole, No. 18, he settled for a share of second place with Cejka.
-
THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES: At THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES, the first official PGA TOUR event to be held in Korea, finished highest of the 16 Korean players in the field at 6-under par for the tournament to finish fourth.
2017 Season
Made the cut in 11 of 27 starts during his third season on the PGA TOUR, with a runner-up finish at the FedEx St. Jude Classic the best of his two top-10 finishes.
-
Dell Technologies Championship: Advanced to the second FedExCup Playoffs event, with his season ending following a missed cut at the Dell Technologies Championship.
-
FedEx St. Jude Classic: Posted his best TOUR finish in 69 starts with a T2 at the FedEx St. Jude Classic.
-
Puerto Rico Open: Made eight birdies against just one bogey in round two of the Puerto Rico Open to post a 7-under 65 and put himself in position for the weekend at Coco Beach Golf & Country Club. Scores of 67-68 resulted in a 17-under 271 total, good for a share of fifth place with Peter Uihlein and Sam Saunders.
2016 Season
Came up just short of advancing to FedExCup Playoffs when he entered the final event of the regular PGA TOUR season ranked No. 125 in the standings, missing the cut at Wyndham Championship to fall to No. 127 to end his PGA TOUR season. Made three cuts from three starts, including one top-10 finish, in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals to finish 37th in the final priority-ranking order.
-
Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: Notched a T9 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Open during the Korn Ferry Tour Finals with rounds of 65-71-70-71--277 (7-under).
-
John Deere Classic: Finished his third round of the John Deere Classic in August with five consecutive birdies to post a 7-under 64 and get within five strokes of the lead at 13-under 200. Closed with a 4-under 67 to share third place with Morgan Hoffmann. Played his last 48 holes without a bogey.
-
RBC Heritage: Closed with weekend rounds of 68-69 to finish T6 and five strokes behind champion Branden Grace in his first-ever start at the RBC Heritage. The finish was the third career top-10 on TOUR, and first since a T3 at the 2015 Barbasol Championship.
2015 Season
Made 13 of 23 cuts, with two top-10s in rookie season to finish outside the top 125 in the FedExCup standings (No. 141), but inside the top 125 (No. 122) on the money list to retain his TOUR card.
-
Barbasol Championship: Finished T3 at the Barbasol Championship, with rounds of 67-66-68-69. Held a share of the second-round lead at the inaugural event in Opelika, Ala.
-
Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Following rounds of 68-71-68 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, posted a bogey-free, 8-under 64 in the final round at TPC Louisiana to claim a T8 with three others. Made an eagle-3 at the 72nd hole to jump inside the top 10.
2014 Season
Finished the season playing in 24 of 25 Korn Ferry Tour tournaments. Had a T3, three top-10s and four top-25s.
-
Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: At the third event, the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, played at the Ohio State University GC's Scarlet course, he equaled the day's best round (67) Saturday on the most-difficult scoring day of the year (the field averaged 2.75 strokes over par) and followed it with a 69 Sunday, good for a T3 finish, one shot out of the Justin Thomas-Richard Sterne playoff. He collected a check for $58,000, which locked up his PGA TOUR card for the first time. Played three excellent rounds of 68-66-68 at the season-ending Web.com Tour Championship only to lose some priority ranking positions with a third-round 79.
-
Chiquita Classic: Recorded a 37th-place finish at the Chiquita Classic.
-
Hotel Fitness Championship: Missed the cut in the first Finals' event, the Hotel Fitness Championship.
-
WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft: Came to the final Regular Season event, WinCo Foods Portland Open, 77th on the money list, two spots outside the number needed to qualify for the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. Rounds of 68-69-73-68 resulted in a T26 finish, allowing him to jump five spots to No. 72 and earn a Finals berth.
-
Cleveland Open: Top-10 came in early June at the Cleveland Open, where he led after 54 holes following rounds of 68-66-68. A final-round 73 dropped him to T10. Missed six cuts in his next eight tournaments.
-
Pacific Rubiales Colombia Championship Presented by Claro: Finished T8 at the season-opening Pacific Rubiales Colombia Championship. Posted a 67 in the third round of the rain-shortened tournament to jump into the top 10. Was his best finish on Tour since the 2013 Mylan Classic (T3).
2013 Season
Made the cut in 12 of 23 starts during his rookie season on the Korn Ferry Tour with five top-25 finishes and two top-10 weeks. Made the cut in two of three starts in the Finals.
-
Web.com Tour Championship: Withdrew during the Web.com Tour Championship.
-
Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: Did not play at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship.
-
Chiquita Classic: T44 at the Chiquita Classic his best finish in the finals.
-
Cox Classic Presented by Lexus of Omaha: Was No. 27 on the money list heading into the final week of the Regular Season but missed the cut at the Cox Classic and dropped five spots to No. 32.
-
Mylan Classic: Opened with rounds of 66-65 and grabbed the 36-hole lead at the Mylan Classic near Pittsburgh in early August. Struggled on the weekend, with a pair of 2-over 73s that dropped him to T3, 10 shots back of winner Ben Martin.
-
Mexico Championship Presented by Banamex: Earned his first top-10 with a career-best T2 at the Mexico Championship. Fired 67-66 in the second and third rounds to move into a share of the lead heading into the final round. Finished at 11-under par, two shots back of winner Michael Putnam.
2012 Season
Earned Rookie of the Year honors on the Korean Tour. Also competed on the OneAsia Tour.
-
PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Led the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament after the second and third rounds before finishing T43 at PGA West in Palm Springs. Shot a 63 in the second round tied the Stadium Course record which was also shot by Jonathan Fricke at Q School in 2008.
-
The 28th Shinhan Donghae Open: Defeated Kevin Na in a playoff at the Shinhan Donghae Open on the Korean Golf Tour. Paul Casey and Charlie Wi finished T3 just two shots out of the playoff.
2011 Season
Played on the OneAsia Tour.
Amateur Highlights
- Won the South Korean National Amateur in 2010.
- Earned an individual and team gold medal at the 2010 Asian Games.