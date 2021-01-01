JOINED TOUR
-
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2015
National Teams
Personal
- Has two brothers and one sister.
- His father, Robin, played state and national-level softball for Western Australia.
- Graduated from Yauchep District High School.
- Favorite course he's played is Sahalee Country Club.
- A big fan of the All Blacks, the New Zealand national rugby union team. All Blacks' stars Richie McCaw and Sonny Bill Williams are his favorite athletes to watch. Breaking Bad is his favorite TV show. Loves Italian food. Nashville, TN amd Park City, Utah are his favorite cities to visit.
- Personal motto: "Everything happens for a reason."
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2016 Season
Made nine cuts in 13 events on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. Collected one top-5 and four other top-25s to finish the season ranked 49th on the Order of Merit.
-
58 Abierto Mexicano de Golf: Shot 14-under 270 to finish in a two-way tie for fourth at the 58th Abierto Mexicano in Aguascalientes, Mexico in May.
2015 Season
Played 16 events on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, where he collected three top-10s and six top-25s on 13 cuts made to finish the year ranked 18th on the Order of Merit.
-
PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Tour Championship presented by FirstBank: His other top-5 was T4 at the season ending PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Tour Championship in Puerto Rico in December.
-
Staal Foundation Open presented by Tbaytel: Made the cut in two of six starts on the Mackenzie Tour PGA TOUR Canada, where his best finish was T16 at the Staal Foundation Open in July.
-
Honduras Open presented by Indura Beach and Golf Resort: Claimed runner-up honors at the Honduras Open, where he shot 70-65-64-70 to trail tournament champion Felipe Velázquez by two strokes in May.
-
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-North America: Joined PGA TOUR Latinoamérica with a third place finish at the Sebring, FL Q-School in January.
2014 Season
Made the cut in two of four starts on the PGA TOUR. Made his PGA TOUR Latinoamérica debut with consecutive top-25s. Made the cut in three of his six starts in Latin America. Missed the cut on his two European Tour starts in South Africa early in the year.
-
Quicken Loans National: Finished T24 at the Quicken Loans National in June.
-
U.S. Open: Missed the cut at the U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2.
-
Lexus Panama Classic: Finished T16 at the Lexus Panama Classic.
-
Dominican Republic Open: Finished T17 at the Dominican Republic Open .
-
Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Missed the cut at the Zurich Open of New Orleans.
-
Puerto Rico Open presented by seepuertorico.com: Finished T49 on his TOUR debut at the Puerto Rico in May.
-
South Pacific Open: A T12 finish at the South Pacific Open in September was his only top-25 in six starts on the PGA Tour of Australasia.
2013 Season
-
Emirates Australian Open: Finished T14 at the Emirates Australian Open in last amateur start in December.
-
Thailand Golf Championship: Made his debut as a pro at the Asian Tour's Thailand Golf Championship in December (MC).
Amateur Highlights
- He was the No. 1 player on the World Amateur Golf Ranking for one week in June 2013. He began the 2013 season by winning the Ten Nations and then added victories at the Riversdale Cup, Western Australia Amateur Championship and the Sun City Amateur Open.