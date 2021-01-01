JOINED TOUR
International Victories (1)
-
2012 Western Australia Open [Aus]
Personal
- Met Jack Nicklaus in the clubhouse at Augusta National.
- Dream foursome includes his father, Nicklaus and Seve Ballesteros.
- Favorite golf course played is Augusta National, and the favorite golf course he would like to play is the Old Course at St. Andrews. Biggest thrill in golf was earning low-amateur honors at the Masters.
- Bucket list includes skydiving, bungee jumping and white-water rafting.
- Is a football fan and follows the University of Tennessee.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2016 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 20 starts, one top-10 and eight made cuts. Ended the season 95th on the Regular Season money list.
-
Lincoln Land Charity Championship: First top-10 of the season came in July at the Lincoln Land Charity Championship. Fired a course-record 62 on Saturday at Panther Creek CC, with a bogey on the par-3 eighth hole. Entered the final round T7 and carded a Sunday 66 for a T6 finish.
2015 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season having played all 25 tournaments. Finished 74th in Regular Season earnings to qualify for the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. In the Finals, did not make up any ground, recording finishes of T22, T77, T35 and one missed cut. Had two top-10s, five top-25s and made 10 cuts. Was 75th on the combined Regular Season/Finals' money list.
-
WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft Heinz: Missed the cut in his next six outings following the Nova Scotia Open, before closing the Regular Season in Portland with a T34.
-
Nova Scotia Open: Claimed his second top 10 of the season in Canada at the Nova Scotia Open. Moved into contention with a 69-67 start. Posted 68-69 on the weekend for a T6 to get to 48th on the money list.
-
Chile Classic: Followed Cartagena with four rounds in the 60s and a T11 in Chile two weeks later.
-
Cartagena de Indias at Karibana Championship Presented by Prebuild: In March, opened the Cartagena de Indias at Karibana Championship with a bogey-free 64 and held a share of the lead. Carded 74-73-75 over the final 54 holes to finish T10.
-
AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: Played in the PGA TOUR's AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am on a sponsor's exemption later in February. Shot 69-77-65 and missed the 54-hole cut by two.
-
Panama Claro Championship: Recorded the Tour's first hole-in-one of the year on No. 13 in the first round of the season-opening Panama Claro Championship. After 54 holes, trailed leader Hao Tong Li by three shots. Dropped out of contention after a final-round 74 to finish T12.
2014 Season
-
Web.com Tour Q-School: Finished T50 at the Korn Ferry Tour Q-School in December. Shot 64 in the fourth round to get to T25, but closed with 74-70 to drop below the exempt status floor.
-
News Sentinel Open Presented by Pilot: In his Korn Ferry Tour debut, missed the cut at the News Sentinel Open in Knoxville, where he went to college.
-
Barracuda Championship: After the Traveler's Championship, played four more TOUR events, making three cuts. Best finish was T45 at the Barracuda Championship.
-
Travelers Championship: Made pro debut at PGA TOUR's Traveler's Championship, where he missed the cut.
-
Emirates Australian Open: In the fall, played in four more PGA Tour of Australasia events, making two cuts, with a T38 at the Australian Open his top performance.
2012 Season
-
John Hughes Geely Nexus Risk Services WA Open Championship: Won the Western Australia Open on the PGA Tour of Australasia in a playoff over Brady Watt in 2012 in his hometown of Perth at age 18.
Amateur Highlights
- In 2012, won the Western Australian Amateur, was second in the stroke-play portion of the Australian Amateur and was T5 at the Malaysian Amateur.
- Arrived at the University of Tennessee in January, 2013, and that same year, was runner-up to Matthew Fitzpatrick at the U.S. Amateur at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass.
- Earned Ping third-team All-American honors in 2013, while attending Tennessee.
- Prior to turning pro in the summer of 2014, played in the Masters Tournament by virtue of his 2013 U.S. Amateur runner-up performance. Finished 49th at Augusta National and was the low amateur. Missed the cut at the U.S. Open.
- In 2013, earned spot on the All-Amateur first team and earned All-SEC first-team honors. In just two seasons at the University of Tennessee, compiled a 71.88 stroke average in 19 tournaments while winning two of them.
- Finished as the runner-up at the 2013 U.S. Amateur at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass. His second-place performance earned him an invitation to the 2014 Masters.