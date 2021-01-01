Exempt status
-
Korn Ferry Tour: Tournament Winners thu 2020
JOINED TOUR
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2014
-
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2017
-
PGA TOUR: 2019
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
- 2018 Rust-Oleum Championship
Forme Tour Victories (1)
- 2017 ATB Financial Classic
Additional Victories (1)
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (1-0)
-
2018 Defeated Alex Prugh, Rust-Oleum Championship
National Teams
Personal
- Attended Delta High School in Muncie, Ind.
- Favorite college team is Indiana University.
- Says if he didn't play golf, he'd be an architect.
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- Panama Championship: Fired a third-round 8-under 62 to gain the 54-hole lead at the Panama Championship and went on to finish the week T15.
Career Highlights
2020 Season
-
Panama Championship: Fired a third-round 8-under 62 to gain the 54-hole lead at the Panama Championship and went on to finish the week T15.
2019 Season
-
The RSM Classic: Became the second rookie to record multiple top-10s in the 2018-19 season with a T7 finish at The RSM Classic.
-
Safeway Open: In his first start as a PGA TOUR member, opened with a bogey-free 8-under 64, highlighted by an eagle-birdie-birdie finish. Rounds of 72-70-72 resulted in a T10 finish with three others at 10-under 278.
2018 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with one win, four additional top-10s and 16 cuts made in 25 starts. Secured his PGA TOUR card for the 2018-19 season by finishing No. 9 on the Regular Season money list. Was 17th in the final priority-ranking order.
-
Web.com Tour Championship: Posted a final-round 7-under 64 at the Web.com Tour Championship to finish the week T3.
-
Lincoln Land Championship presented by LRS: Moved into contention at the Lincoln Land Championship with a course-record 61 on Friday at Panther Creek CC. Carded 68-66 on the weekend for a T5.
-
Rust-Oleum Championship: Secured his PGA TOUR card with maiden Tour win at the Rust-Oleum Championship. Trailed by two strokes entering the final round and carded a 4-under 69 to post 17-under par and tie Alex Prugh at the end of regulation. After the duo traded pars on the first extra hole, made a 5-foot birdie putt on the second hole of sudden death to earn the victory in his 83rd career start.
-
Savannah Golf Championship: Carded a final-round 67 for a T8 at the Savannah Golf Championship. First year with two top-10s in a season since 2015.
-
El Bosque Mexico Championship by Innova: Recorded rounds of 68-69-70-70–276 (-11) at the El Bosque Mexico Championship by Innova to finish T3. Was his first top-10 finish since the 2015 Rex Hospital Open.
2017 Season
Finished eighth on the Order of Merit thanks to a win and one other top 10 to secure an exemption into the Final Stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School.
-
Ontario Championship hosted by National Pines Golf Club: Posted a T12 finish at the Ontario Championship thanks to a closing 6-under-par 66.
-
ATB Financial Classic: Captured his first Mackenzie Tour victory at the ATB Financial Classic. After opening with rounds of 65-65 to take the 36-hole lead, he stumbled to a 1-over-par 72 in round three but bounced back with a 4-under-par 67 on Sunday to post the clubhouse lead, eventually winning when Wes Heffernan and Todd Baek could not match his 15-under-par total.
-
Freedom 55 Financial Open: Finished T3 at the season-ending Freedom 55 Financial Championship, posting an 8-under-par 62 in round three and closing with a 4-under-par 66 to finish three strokes off Rico Hoey's winning total.
-
United Leasing & Finance Championship: Made only one appearance on the Korn Ferry Tour (United Leasing & Finance Championship, T52).
-
Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-San Jacinto, CA: Earned status with a sixth-place finish at the USA West #2 Q-School.
-
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-USA: Earned conditional status on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica with a solo 21st finish at the U.S. Q-School in January.
2016 Season
Made five cuts in 20 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour to finish the season ranked 166th on the money list.
-
Brasil Champions presented by Embrase: Best finish was T44 at the Brasil Champions in Sao Paulo, Brazil in April.
2015 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 24 starts, one third-place finish, two top-10s, five top-25s and 13 cuts made. Was 59th on the final combined money list. Finished the Regular Season 44th on the money list. Was No. 1 in the Bounce Back stat (30.68). In the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, made one cut and missed the other three.
-
Small Business Connection Championship at River Run: T56 at the Small Business Connection Championship at River Run.
-
Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper: Made six cuts in his last 10 regular season appearances. Best finish of the run was a T16 at the Price Cutter Charity Championship, where he took the first-round lead with a blistering 62 that featured a front nine of 29.
-
Rex Hospital Open: Second top 10 came at The Rex Hospital Open. Made a steady climb up the leaderboard to get to 13 under through 54 holes, just two off Harold Varner III's lead. Carded a final-round 69 that included a costly bogey on No. 16 which dropped him into a tie for sixth with Varner, who shot 71. Improved 15 spots to No. 19 in earnings.
-
Colombia Championship Presented by Claro: After recording a T40 in the year's first event, the Panama Claro Championship, recorded a T3 the next week at the Colombia Championship. Was in second place after both the second (67) and third rounds (66). Closed with a 69 for his best Tour finish in 26 starts, two shots out of the Patrick Rodgers-Steve Marino playoff.
2014 Season
Played 24 Korn Ferry Tour events, making 12 cuts. Had four top-10s and seven top-25s. Finished the Regular Season 46th on the money list. After a T54 in his first-ever Tour event in Bogota, Colombia in Feburary, missed the cut in his next six starts. In the first three Korn Ferry Tour Finals events, recorded a pair of T25s and a T22. Came to the season-ending Web.com Tour Championship 55th in the priority ranking and within reach of a TOUR card. A missed cut resulted in him finishing 63rd in the ranking for a card. Finished 4th in Sand Save Percentage (62.5 percent), eighth in Total Driving and 16th in the All-Around Ranking.
-
WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft: Recorded two eagles in the second round of the WinCo Foods Portland Open in August.
-
Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco: Things improved as he played the first 49 holes of the Albertsons Boise Open bogey-free. Earned a T4 with rounds of 69-66 on the weekend.
-
Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank: At the Utah Championship, carded steady rounds of 68-68-67-67, leading to a then-career-best T7 performance.
-
United Leasing Championship Presented by PTI: Opened with a 73 at the United Leasing Championship in his native Indiana, then carded three consecutive rounds of 70 on the challenging Victoria National GC to finish T10.
-
Cleveland Open: In June, recorded his first top-10, a T10 at the Cleveland Open, which featured closing rounds of 66-68.
2013 Season
Played 10 tournaments on the Asian Tour. Made two cuts.
-
Queen's Cup: Best finish was a T22 in the Queen's Cup.
2012 Season
-
The McGladrey Classic: Made the cut in his only PGA TOUR career start, finishing T64 at The McGladrey Classic.