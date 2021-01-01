×
Chase Wright
Chase Wright

Chase Wright

United States
5  ft, 10  in
178 cm
Height
165 lbs
75 kg
Weight
32
AGE
2012
Turned Pro
Indiana University (General Studies, 2012)
College
Muncie, Indiana
Birthplace
Chase Wright
Chase Wright
United StatesUnited States
Chase Wright

Full Name

5  ft, 10  in

178 cm

Height

165 lbs

75 kg

Weight

June 16, 1989

Birthday

32

AGE

Muncie, Indiana

Birthplace

Bloomington, Indiana

Residence

Wife, Gretchen

Family

Indiana University (General Studies, 2012)

College

2012

Turned Pro

$1,197,619

Career Earnings

Muncie, IN, United States

City Plays From

Exempt status

  • Korn Ferry Tour: Tournament Winners thu 2020

JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2014
  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2017
  • PGA TOUR: 2019

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

  • 2018 Rust-Oleum Championship

Forme Tour Victories (1)

  • 2017 ATB Financial Classic

Additional Victories (1)

  • 2010 Indiana State Open

PLAYOFF RECORD

KORN FERRY TOUR (1-0)

  • 2018 Defeated Alex Prugh, Rust-Oleum Championship

National Teams

  • 2017 Aruba Cup

Personal

  • Attended Delta High School in Muncie, Ind.
  • Favorite college team is Indiana University.
  • Says if he didn't play golf, he'd be an architect.

Special Interests

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

  • Panama Championship: Fired a third-round 8-under 62 to gain the 54-hole lead at the Panama Championship and went on to finish the week T15.

Career Highlights

2020 Season

  • Panama Championship: Fired a third-round 8-under 62 to gain the 54-hole lead at the Panama Championship and went on to finish the week T15.

2019 Season

  • The RSM Classic: Became the second rookie to record multiple top-10s in the 2018-19 season with a T7 finish at The RSM Classic.
  • Safeway Open: In his first start as a PGA TOUR member, opened with a bogey-free 8-under 64, highlighted by an eagle-birdie-birdie finish. Rounds of 72-70-72 resulted in a T10 finish with three others at 10-under 278.

2018 Season

Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with one win, four additional top-10s and 16 cuts made in 25 starts. Secured his PGA TOUR card for the 2018-19 season by finishing No. 9 on the Regular Season money list. Was 17th in the final priority-ranking order.

  • Web.com Tour Championship: Posted a final-round 7-under 64 at the Web.com Tour Championship to finish the week T3.
  • Lincoln Land Championship presented by LRS: Moved into contention at the Lincoln Land Championship with a course-record 61 on Friday at Panther Creek CC. Carded 68-66 on the weekend for a T5.
  • Rust-Oleum Championship: Secured his PGA TOUR card with maiden Tour win at the Rust-Oleum Championship. Trailed by two strokes entering the final round and carded a 4-under 69 to post 17-under par and tie Alex Prugh at the end of regulation. After the duo traded pars on the first extra hole, made a 5-foot birdie putt on the second hole of sudden death to earn the victory in his 83rd career start.
  • Savannah Golf Championship: Carded a final-round 67 for a T8 at the Savannah Golf Championship. First year with two top-10s in a season since 2015.
  • El Bosque Mexico Championship by Innova: Recorded rounds of 68-69-70-70–276 (-11) at the El Bosque Mexico Championship by Innova to finish T3. Was his first top-10 finish since the 2015 Rex Hospital Open.

2017 Season

Finished eighth on the Order of Merit thanks to a win and one other top 10 to secure an exemption into the Final Stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School.

  • Ontario Championship hosted by National Pines Golf Club: Posted a T12 finish at the Ontario Championship thanks to a closing 6-under-par 66.
  • ATB Financial Classic: Captured his first Mackenzie Tour victory at the ATB Financial Classic. After opening with rounds of 65-65 to take the 36-hole lead, he stumbled to a 1-over-par 72 in round three but bounced back with a 4-under-par 67 on Sunday to post the clubhouse lead, eventually winning when Wes Heffernan and Todd Baek could not match his 15-under-par total.
  • Freedom 55 Financial Open: Finished T3 at the season-ending Freedom 55 Financial Championship, posting an 8-under-par 62 in round three and closing with a 4-under-par 66 to finish three strokes off Rico Hoey's winning total.
  • United Leasing & Finance Championship: Made only one appearance on the Korn Ferry Tour (United Leasing & Finance Championship, T52).
  • Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-San Jacinto, CA: Earned status with a sixth-place finish at the USA West #2 Q-School.
  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-USA: Earned conditional status on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica with a solo 21st finish at the U.S. Q-School in January.

2016 Season

Made five cuts in 20 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour to finish the season ranked 166th on the money list.

  • Brasil Champions presented by Embrase: Best finish was T44 at the Brasil Champions in Sao Paulo, Brazil in April.

2015 Season

Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 24 starts, one third-place finish, two top-10s, five top-25s and 13 cuts made. Was 59th on the final combined money list. Finished the Regular Season 44th on the money list. Was No. 1 in the Bounce Back stat (30.68). In the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, made one cut and missed the other three.

  • Small Business Connection Championship at River Run: T56 at the Small Business Connection Championship at River Run.
  • Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper: Made six cuts in his last 10 regular season appearances. Best finish of the run was a T16 at the Price Cutter Charity Championship, where he took the first-round lead with a blistering 62 that featured a front nine of 29.
  • Rex Hospital Open: Second top 10 came at The Rex Hospital Open. Made a steady climb up the leaderboard to get to 13 under through 54 holes, just two off Harold Varner III's lead. Carded a final-round 69 that included a costly bogey on No. 16 which dropped him into a tie for sixth with Varner, who shot 71. Improved 15 spots to No. 19 in earnings.
  • Colombia Championship Presented by Claro: After recording a T40 in the year's first event, the Panama Claro Championship, recorded a T3 the next week at the Colombia Championship. Was in second place after both the second (67) and third rounds (66). Closed with a 69 for his best Tour finish in 26 starts, two shots out of the Patrick Rodgers-Steve Marino playoff.

2014 Season

Played 24 Korn Ferry Tour events, making 12 cuts. Had four top-10s and seven top-25s. Finished the Regular Season 46th on the money list. After a T54 in his first-ever Tour event in Bogota, Colombia in Feburary, missed the cut in his next six starts. In the first three Korn Ferry Tour Finals events, recorded a pair of T25s and a T22. Came to the season-ending Web.com Tour Championship 55th in the priority ranking and within reach of a TOUR card. A missed cut resulted in him finishing 63rd in the ranking for a card. Finished 4th in Sand Save Percentage (62.5 percent), eighth in Total Driving and 16th in the All-Around Ranking.

  • WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft: Recorded two eagles in the second round of the WinCo Foods Portland Open in August.
  • Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco: Things improved as he played the first 49 holes of the Albertsons Boise Open bogey-free. Earned a T4 with rounds of 69-66 on the weekend.
  • Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank: At the Utah Championship, carded steady rounds of 68-68-67-67, leading to a then-career-best T7 performance.
  • United Leasing Championship Presented by PTI: Opened with a 73 at the United Leasing Championship in his native Indiana, then carded three consecutive rounds of 70 on the challenging Victoria National GC to finish T10.
  • Cleveland Open: In June, recorded his first top-10, a T10 at the Cleveland Open, which featured closing rounds of 66-68.

2013 Season

Played 10 tournaments on the Asian Tour. Made two cuts.

  • Queen's Cup: Best finish was a T22 in the Queen's Cup.

2012 Season

  • The McGladrey Classic: Made the cut in his only PGA TOUR career start, finishing T64 at The McGladrey Classic.