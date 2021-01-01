JOINED TOUR
International Victories (7)
2006 Korean PGA Championship [Kor]
2008 SBS Open
2008 Ace Open
2012 Vana H Cup KBC Augusta [Kor]
2013 PGA Championship Nissin Cupnoodles Cup [Jpn]
2014 The Crowns [Jpn]
2015 Top Cup Tokai Classic [Jpn]
National Teams
- 2014 Eurasia Cup
Personal
- If he weren't a golfer, would prefer to be a soccer player.
- Is a fan of Manchester United.
- Would like to trade places with Rory McIlroy.
- Dream foursome would include McIlroy, Tiger Woods and Fred Couples.
- Favorite city to visit is Las Vegas.
Career Highlights
2015 Season
Casio World Open: Rounds of 69-70-69-69 at the Japan Golf Tour's Casio World Open in late-November 2014 led to a T3 with five others, six shots behind winner Shingo Katayama's 17-under score.
2014 Season
Played in three of the four major championships, missing the cut in the U.S. Open, The Open Championship and the PGA Championship.
World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship: Played in the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship. After opening with a 72 at the TPC Blue Monster, had three consecutive 74s to T34.
Sony Open in Hawaii: Made his domestic PGA TOUR debut, playing in the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing T65 at Waialae CC.
Fijisankei Classic: Finished T4 at the Fijisankei Classic in early September.
Munsingwear Match Play Championship: On the Korean Tour, finished T9 at the Munsingwear Match Play Championship.
Eurasia Cup: Represented Asia in the inaugural Eurasia Cup in March in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. In the event's 10-10 draw, went 2-1-0 in his three matches.
Tsuruya Open: Was T5 at the Tsuruya Open. Stumbled out of the gate with a 74 then played his final three rounds in 68-65-67.
The Crowns: Earned his sixth professional title and second on the Japan Golf Tour. Opened with a 64 at The Crowns in early May and then coasted to a four-shot triumph over South Korea's I.J. Jang.
2012 Season
Had six top-10 finishes. Played full time on the Japan Golf Tour, where he finished eighth on the money list. Finished second in greens in regulation hit and third in scoring average in Japan. Made five starts on the Asian Tour.
PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Finished T87 at the PGA TOUR's Qualifying Tournament.
World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions: Was T56 in the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions in his first World Golf Championships appearance.
ANA Open: T2 at the ANA Open.
Handa Faldo Cambodian Classic: Was also T7 at the Handa Faldo Cambodian Classic.
Kansai Open Golf Championship: Was also solo second at the Kansai Open Golf Championship.
Vana H Cup: Highlight of his season came in August when he was a one-stroke winner at the Vana H Cup KBC Augusta in Fukuoka, an event whose past winners include World Golf Hall of Famers Raymond Floyd, Isao Aoki and Jumbo Ozaki.
2011 Season
Recorded three top-10s during his Japan Golf Tour season.
Gate Way To The Open Mizuno Open: Added a T10 at the Gate Way To The Open Mizuno Open in June.
Coca-Cola Tokai Classic: Added a T9 at the Coca-Cola Tokai Classic.
Bridgestone Open: First came at the Bridgestone Open, a T8, with four under-par rounds.
2010 Season
Made 18 Japan Golf Tour starts, getting to the weekend nine times.
The Championship by Lexus: Earlier in the campaign was T9 at The Championship by Lexus at Otone CC in Ibaraki.
Diamond Cup Golf: Best performance among his made cuts was his fourth-place showing at Diamond Cup Golf, a 12-under outing that left him four shots behind winner Kyung-Tae Kim (no relation).
2009 Season
Asia-Pacific Panasonic Open: Was solo second going into the final round of the Asia-Pacific Panasonic Open. Struggled on the final day, firing a 4-over 75 at Jyoto CC to finish fifth, six strokes behind winner Daisuke Maruyama.
Gate Way To The Open Mizuno Open Yomiuri Classic: Was in contention in a pair of Japan Golf Tour events. Was tied for second through 54 holes at the Gate Way To The Open Mizuno Open Yomiuri Classic in June. Trailed leader Ryo Ishikawa by three shots. Fired a final-round, 2-over 74 to T3 with Kenichi Kuboya and Tomohiro Kondo, four behind Ishikawa.
2008 Season
Dunlop Phoenix: Made his first Japan Golf Tour start, entering the Dunlop Phoenix and finishing T15 after weekend rounds of 68-71.
Ace Open: Picked up second victory of the campaign, at the Ace Open, also in South Korea.
SBS Open: Won his second professional title, the SBS Open in South Korea.
2006 Season
Korean PGA Championship: Earned his first professional title when he captured the Korean PGA Championship.