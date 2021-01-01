|
Forme Tour Victories (1)
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2020 Season
Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in seven tournaments and making two cuts. Finished the season tied for 115th on the points list.
2019 Season
Made nine Mackenzie Tour starts, making seven cuts and posting his first Mackenzie Tour win. Finished the season No. 11 on the Order of Merit to earn an exemption into the second stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School and retain Mackenzie Tour status through 2020.
2018 Season
Made four cuts in 10 Mackenzie Tour starts, finishing the season with one top-10 to place 75th on the Order of Merit.
2017 Season
Qualified for the season-ending Freedom 55 Financial Championship In his first full season as a Tour pro, posting four top-25s and finishing 38th on the Order of Merit.