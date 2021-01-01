×
Performance
Derek Barron

Full Name

6  ft, 1  in

185 cm

Height

195 lbs

88 kg

Weight

March 31, 1985

Birthday

36

AGE

Tacoma, Washington

Birthplace

Tacoma, Washington

Residence

Wife, Madison

Family

2012

Turned Pro

$73,474

Career Earnings

Lakewood, WA, United States

City Plays From

Forme Tour Victories (1)

  • 2019 Players Cup

Personal

  • Stepdad, Tony Barron, played professional baseball.
  • First-tee walk-up song would be ""Let It Happen" by Tame Impala.
  • Non-golf jobs held since college include construction worker, loading/unloading trucks, working at REI, working as part of a golf-course grounds crew, Domino's associate and club pro.
  • Enjoyable golf memory is warming up next to Jason Day at the U.S. Open at Erin Hills. States, "At the end of the day, I am a player, but I am a fan of the game and all the talents who have played it. Jason's story inspires me more than I could ever describe."
  • Not a lot of people know he didn't start playing golf until he was in high school.
  • Supports the charity Parentprojectmd.org and explains his personal connection with the charity. "My family friends have a son with this disease. He is an awesome kid, and the family has been fighting for new research to get passed through every day."
  • Has volunteered with the Wounded Warrior Project, working at its clinic.

Special Interests

  • Cars, fishing

Career Highlights

2020 Season

Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in seven tournaments and making two cuts. Finished the season tied for 115th on the points list.

2019 Season

Made nine Mackenzie Tour starts, making seven cuts and posting his first Mackenzie Tour win. Finished the season No. 11 on the Order of Merit to earn an exemption into the second stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School and retain Mackenzie Tour status through 2020.

  • Players Cup: Picked up his first Mackenzie Tour victory at Southwood G&CC, firing 14-under over four days to beat Kyler Dunkle and Ryan Snouffer by one stroke. Entered the final round in the final pairing, trailing Brad Miller by one stroke after a third-round 64. In gusty conditions Sunday, made two birdies in his final five holes to win the tournament.
  • 1932byBateman Open: Broke 70 all four rounds at Edmonton CC, firing a third-round 67 in tough conditions to pick up a T10 alongside Greyson Sigg, Will Bateman and Brinson Paolini, at 11-under par.

2018 Season

Made four cuts in 10 Mackenzie Tour starts, finishing the season with one top-10 to place 75th on the Order of Merit.

  • Freedom 55 Financial Open: Surged into a top-10 at the season-opener by shooting a 6-under 66 on the final day to T10 with three others.

2017 Season

Qualified for the season-ending Freedom 55 Financial Championship In his first full season as a Tour pro, posting four top-25s and finishing 38th on the Order of Merit.

  • Freedom 55 Financial Championship: Notched a T10 at the Freedom 55 Financial Championship, thanks to a 5-under-par 65 Sunday.
  • Syncrude Oil Country Championship presented by AECON: Finished T9. After opening with a 6-under-par 64, he surged into the 54-hole lead by one over Patrick Newcomb before shooting a final-round, 2-over-par 72.
  • Bayview Place Cardtronics Open presented by Times Colonist: Posted a T12, where he opened with a 7-under-par 63 to share second place after 18 holes.
  • Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-Canada: Earned status with a T12 finish.