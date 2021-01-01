×
Olin Browne, Jr.
Olin Browne, Jr.

Olin Browne, Jr.

5  ft, 11  in
180 cm
Height
155 lbs
70 kg
Weight
33
AGE
2011
Turned Pro
Pepperdine University (2010, Major: Political Science, Minor: English Literature)
College
Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
Birthplace
Performance
RESULTS

JOINED TOUR

  • Forme Tour: 2014
  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2014
  • Forme Tour: 2014

Personal

  • Plays golf because, as he says, "It's the greatest game."
  • If he weren't a professional golfer, he would be a marine biologist or an actor.
  • Father, Olin, is long-time PGA TOUR member and current PGA TOUR Champions member.
  • Favorite course played is Cypress Point GL in California. Augusta National is atop his list of those courses he'd like to play.
  • Favorite teams are the Miami Dolphins and Boston Red Sox. Favorite TV show is "Modern Family." Favorite movies are "Braveheart," all the Indiana Jones and James Bond movies. Likes include sushi, the Harry Potter series of books and Schooners restaurant in Jupiter, Fla.
  • Bucket list includes cage diving with great white sharks.

Special Interests

  • Diving, fishing

Career Highlights

2017 Season

Saw action in 10 Mackenzie Tour tournaments, making the cut in three. Finished No. 124 on the final Order of Merit.

2016 Season

Lone Mackenzie Tour start resulted in a missed cut.

  • Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-Port St. Lucie, FL: Earned conditional Mackenzie Tour - PGA TOUR Canada status with rounds of 71-73-74-69.

2015 Season

In 11 Mackenzie Tour starts, made the cut in seven events, with two top-25s and a final 78th position on the Order of Merit.

  • The Great Waterway Classic: Rounds of 66-69-68-69 earned him a T19 on the leaderboard in Kingston, Canada.

2014 Season

In 10 Mackenzie Tour tournaments, made four cuts, with two top-10s. Finished 38th on the Order of Merit. Played in four Korn Ferry Tour tournaments, missing the cut in all four. In two PGA TOUR Latinoamerica appearances, made one cut, in Chile.

  • Bayview Place Island Savings Open presented by Times Colonist: Opened and closed with a pair of 67s and shot consecutive 68s in the second and third rounds to T4 for a second consecutive week.
  • PC Financial Open: Used rounds of 71-68-66-70 to finish at 13-under and a T4 with John Catlin and Chris Williams, three shots off Joel Dahmen's winning pace.

2013 Season

Competed in four PGA TOUR Latinoamérica events, making one cut.