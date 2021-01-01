|
Olin Browne, Jr.
Full Name
5 ft, 11 in
180 cm
Height
155 lbs
70 kg
Weight
July 09, 1988
Birthday
33
AGE
Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
Birthplace
Hobe Sound, Florida
Residence
Wife, Katherine
Family
Pepperdine University (2010, Major: Political Science, Minor: English Literature)
College
2011
Turned Pro
$23,011
Career Earnings
Jupiter, FL, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2017 Season
Saw action in 10 Mackenzie Tour tournaments, making the cut in three. Finished No. 124 on the final Order of Merit.
2016 Season
Lone Mackenzie Tour start resulted in a missed cut.
2015 Season
In 11 Mackenzie Tour starts, made the cut in seven events, with two top-25s and a final 78th position on the Order of Merit.
2014 Season
In 10 Mackenzie Tour tournaments, made four cuts, with two top-10s. Finished 38th on the Order of Merit. Played in four Korn Ferry Tour tournaments, missing the cut in all four. In two PGA TOUR Latinoamerica appearances, made one cut, in Chile.
2013 Season
Competed in four PGA TOUR Latinoamérica events, making one cut.