Zack Reeves
Zack Reeves

Zack Reeves

United States
5  ft, 10  in
178 cm
Height
165 lbs
75 kg
Weight
36
AGE
2008
Turned Pro
University of Texas-Arlington (2008, Marketing)
College
Fort Worth, Texas
Birthplace
5  ft, 10  in
178 cm
Height
165 lbs
75 kg
Weight
36
AGE
2008
Turned Pro
University of Texas-Arlington (2008, Marketing)
College
Fort Worth, Texas
Birthplace
Performance
Zack Reeves
Zack Reeves
United States
Zack Reeves

Full Name

5  ft, 10  in

178 cm

Height

165 lbs

75 kg

Weight

June 22, 1985

Birthday

36

AGE

Fort Worth, Texas

Birthplace

Arlington, Texas

Residence

Wife, Ashley; Wyatt James

Family

University of Texas-Arlington (2008, Marketing)

College

2008

Turned Pro

Arlington, TX, United States

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2014

Personal

  • Favorite pro team is the Texas Rangers.
  • Favorite quote is "Whatever it takes; no excuses."
  • Wants to attend a Major League Baseball game at every team's stadium.
  • Keeps Cliff bars and beef jerky in his golf bag.
  • If he were not playing golf he would be a meteorologist.

Special Interests

  • Unicycling, fishing

Career Highlights

2013 Season

Played 12 events on the Adams Pro Tour, making eight cuts. Won twice and posted three other top-10s.

  • Web.com Tour Qualifying Tournament: Finished T120 at the Qualifying Tournament to earn his Korn Ferry Tour playing privileges.
  • Bay Oaks Golf Open: Won the Bay Oaks Golf Open.
  • Coca-Cola Walmart Open: Won the Coca-Cola Walmart Open.

2012 Season

Continued on the Adams Pro Tour, playing in 12 events.

2011 Season

Was the Adams Pro Tour Player of the Year.