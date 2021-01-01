|
Zack Reeves
Full Name
5 ft, 10 in
178 cm
Height
165 lbs
75 kg
Weight
June 22, 1985
Birthday
36
AGE
Fort Worth, Texas
Birthplace
Arlington, Texas
Residence
Wife, Ashley; Wyatt James
Family
University of Texas-Arlington (2008, Marketing)
College
2008
Turned Pro
Arlington, TX, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2013 Season
Played 12 events on the Adams Pro Tour, making eight cuts. Won twice and posted three other top-10s.
2012 Season
Continued on the Adams Pro Tour, playing in 12 events.
2011 Season
Was the Adams Pro Tour Player of the Year.