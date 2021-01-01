×
Doug Rohrbaugh

Full Name

6  ft, 3  in

191 cm

Height

190 lbs

86 kg

Weight

May 15, 1962

Birthday

59

AGE

Roseburg, Oregon

Birthplace

Carbondale, Colorado

Residence

Wife, Karla; sons Brandon, Tristan

Family

Idaho State University

College

1986

Turned Pro

$45,243

Career Earnings

Carbondale, CO, United States

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR Champions: 2015

Additional Victories (14)

  • 1996 West Colorado PGA Championship
  • 2000 Navajo Trails Open
  • 2000 West Colorado PGA Championship
  • 2001 West Colorado PGA Championship
  • 2002 West Colorado PGA Championship
  • 2007 Colorado PGA Match Play Championship
  • 2007 West Colorado PGA Championship
  • 2008 Colorado PGA Match Play Championship
  • 2008 West Colorado PGA Championship
  • 2012 PGA Section Championship
  • 2013 Colorado PGA Championship
  • 2013 Colorado PGA Section Championship
  • 2013 Colorado Section PGA Senior Championship
  • 2014 Colorado PGA Championship

Personal

  • Currently serves at the head professional at Ironbridge GC in Glenwood Springs, Colo.
  • Has been involved in a charity "Golf for Kids" in the past, an event hosted by Glen Frey.
  • Son, Tristan, won the Colorado State High School 3A golf title in 2013 and is currently a member of the golf team at Boise State.
  • An uncle, John Meyers, played in the NFL for Dallas and Philadelphia.

Special Interests

  • Skiing, fishing, hunting

Career Highlights

2014 Season

Named the 2014 Colorado Golf Hall of Fame's Person of the Year.

  • Champions Tour Q-School: Earned the final conditionally-exempt spot at the Champions Tour National Qualifying Tournament at Orange County National near Orlando in November. Was one of four players tied for the 18-hole lead and eventually finished the event tied with Craig Thomas in the 12th position. However, he made par on the first extra hole to secure the 12th spot and the last conditionally-exempt position.
  • Senior PGA Championship presented by KitchenAid: Did make one start during the year on the Champions Tour. Posted rounds of 75-75 at the Senior PGA Championship but failed to make the 36-hole cut at The GC at Harbor Shores in Michigan.

2013 Season

  • U.S. Senior Open Championship: Competed in the U.S. Senior Open at Omaha CC but missed the cut after rounds of 74-75.

2012 Season

Named the 2012 Section Senior Player of the Year.

  • U.S. Senior Open Championship: Missed the cut at the U.S. Senior Open at Indianwood G&CC n Michigan following rounds of 72-75.

1998 Season

Recipient of the 1998 Section Junior Golf Leader Award.

1989 Season

Spent a year playing the Australasian Tour in 1989.

Amateur Highlights

  • Played collegiately at Treasure Valley Community College in Oregon before finishing his career at Idaho State University.