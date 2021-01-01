|
Doug Rohrbaugh
Full Name
6 ft, 3 in
191 cm
Height
190 lbs
86 kg
Weight
May 15, 1962
Birthday
59
AGE
Roseburg, Oregon
Birthplace
Carbondale, Colorado
Residence
Wife, Karla; sons Brandon, Tristan
Family
Idaho State University
College
1986
Turned Pro
$45,243
Career Earnings
Carbondale, CO, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Additional Victories (14)
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2014 Season
Named the 2014 Colorado Golf Hall of Fame's Person of the Year.
2013 Season
2012 Season
Named the 2012 Section Senior Player of the Year.
1998 Season
Recipient of the 1998 Section Junior Golf Leader Award.
1989 Season
Spent a year playing the Australasian Tour in 1989.
Amateur Highlights