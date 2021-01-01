JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR China: 2015
Korn Ferry Tour: 2016
2019 Season
Huangshan Championship: Carded rounds of 68-71-70 to finish T4 at the 54-hole, weather-shortened event at Hidden Tiger GC in June.
2016 Season
Finished 16th on the Order of Merit. Played in 12 of the 13 tournaments, winning ¥268,818 and earning three top-10s.
Putian Open: At the Putian Open in November, enjoyed not only his best finish of the season but matched a career-best performance. With a final-round 70, was T2 with Australia's Taylor Cooper, four shots behind winner Taewoo Kim. Returned to form after missing his previous two cuts. Inched up the Order of Merit to No. 12, with two tournaments to play.
Chongqing Jiangnan NewTown KingRun Open: Had two 74s–in the first and third rounds–to go with a 64 in the second round and a closing 65 to T9 at the Chongqing Jiangnan NewTown KingRun Open, his second consecutive top-10.
Ping An Private Bank Wanda Open: Posted his first top-10 of the season when he finished T5 in Baishan at the Ping An Private Bank Wanda Open. Opened with a 2-over 74 but was 7-under the rest of the way, tying with David McKenzie, Seungyun Lee and Alex Kang. It was his first top-10 since finishing runner-up at the 2015 Lushan Open.
Lanhai Open: Just missed a top-10 when he T11 at the Lanhai Open in June in Shanghai. Posted scores of 68-73-71 at the weather-shortened tournament at Lanhai International GC, matching the 11th-place finish he enjoyed at the season-opening Henan Open.
2015 Season
Finished 15th on the Order of Merit, with four top-10s.
Web.com Tour Q-School: Qualified for the final stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament but was disqualified.
PGM Tiara Championship: Had a strong tournament in early November on the Asian Development Tour's PGM Tiara Championship. At Tiara Melaka G&CC, shot a second-round, 8-under 64 and was two strokes behind Casey O'Toole's 10-under leading pace. Fell four shots behind O'Toole after a 1-under 71 in the third round. Finished runner-up to O'Toole, who completely overwhelmed the field on the final day, shooting an 8-under 64 to win by 11 shots.
Taifong Open: On the Asian Development Tour, finished at 6-under, thanks to a final-round, 2-under 70 at Taifong GC to T10 with four others at the Taifong Open in Chinese Taipei.
Lushan Open: Took the 54-hole lead at the Lushan Open in early October after firing a third-round 67 to go with a pair of 68s to open the tournament in Jiujiang. Couldn't keep the momentum going on the final day, even after opening birdie-birdie on his first two holes of the final round. Shot an even-par, front-nine score and entered the back nine a stroke behind Bryden Macpherson. Bogeyed the 10th hole, while Macpherson was making birdie, and he could never catch up. The T2 finish with T.K. Kim was the best Series' performance of his career.
Cadillac Championship: Made his fifth consecutive cut to start his season–picking up his third top-10 when he T10 at the Cadillac Championship in Beijing. Highlight of the week was a 6-under 66 in the third round. Fired a final-round 70 to T10 with Xinjun Zhang and Daniel Pearce and Jin Zhang.
Ping An Private Bank Open: Shared the 36-hole lead with eventual champion Eugene Wong at the Ping An Bank Open in mid-September. Couldn't get out of neutral on the weekend, shooting rounds of 72-73 over his final 36 holes (1-over) to fall into a T8 with four others. The finish was still his second top-10 of the year and career-best performance.
Ping An Bank China Tour: After placing T24 in his Ping An Bank China Tour – PGA TOUR China Series' debut, earned his first top-10 when he fired a final-round 68 at The Eternal Courtyard Open to T10 in Zhengzhou.
China QT #2-CTS Tycoon Shenzhen: Earned conditional Ping An Bank - PGA TOUR China Series' status by finishing T20 at the Second Global Qualifying Tournament in Shenzhen in February.
2013 Season
Wildfire Invitational: Made eight PGA TOUR Canada starts, with his best finish a T14 at the Wildfire Invitational, thanks to four par-or-better rounds.
Nanshan China Masters: Had a nice showing at the OneAsia Tour's Nanshan China Masters, where weekend rounds of 70-72 resulted in a T23.
2012 Season
On the Canadian Tour, made five starts, with two events where he made it to the weekend.
The Great Waterway Classic: T48 at The Great Waterway Classic after opening rounds of 68-67.
Canadian Tour Players Cup: T38 at the Canadian Tour Players Cup.