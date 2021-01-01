|
Jeff Berkshire
Full Name
5 ft, 9 in
175 cm
Height
170 lbs
77 kg
Weight
April 01, 1984
Birthday
37
AGE
Riverside, California
Birthplace
Scottsdale, Arizona
Residence
Single
Family
Drake University 2007, Business Management/Marketing
College
2007
Turned Pro
$1,629
Career Earnings
Scottsdale, AZ, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2020 Season
2015 Season
2014 Season
2013 Season
Attended both the PGA TOUR Canada and PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Qualifying Tournaments but did not earn his card.
2012 Season
Played in seven PGA TOUR Canada events and made four cuts. Played a full slate of All American Gateway Tour tournaments between January and April, making six cuts.
2008 Season
Struggled playing the All American Gateway Tour, making only one cut.
2007 Season
Had a solid All American Gateway Tour campaign after missing the first four cuts to begin the Desert Summer season. Made six of eight cuts to finish the season.
Amateur Highlights
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE