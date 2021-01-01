×
Jeff Berkshire
United StatesUnited States
5  ft, 9  in
175 cm
Height
170 lbs
77 kg
Weight
37
AGE
2007
Turned Pro
Drake University 2007, Business Management/Marketing
College
Riverside, California
Birthplace
Top 10 Finishes
Top 10 Finishes
73.88
Scoring Average

Performance
RESULTS

Jeff Berkshire
Jeff Berkshire

Full Name

5  ft, 9  in

175 cm

Height

170 lbs

77 kg

Weight

April 01, 1984

Birthday

37

AGE

Riverside, California

Birthplace

Scottsdale, Arizona

Residence

Single

Family

Drake University 2007, Business Management/Marketing

College

2007

Turned Pro

$1,629

Career Earnings

Scottsdale, AZ, United States

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR China: 2015
  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2020

Personal

  • Was an accomplished baseball player who gave up the sport as a teenager to concentrate on golf.

Special Interests

  • Fishing, hunting

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Weston Hills CC: Shot a final-round 73 to T13 with three others at Weston Hills CC’s Tour Course. Earned conditional exemption for the first half of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season.

Career Highlights

2020 Season

  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Weston Hills CC: Shot a final-round 73 to T13 with three others at Weston Hills CC’s Tour Course. Earned conditional exemption for the first half of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season.

2015 Season

  • China QT #2-CTS Tycoon Shenzhen: Earned conditional PGA TOUR China Series' status when he T16 at the Second Global Qualifying Tournament in early February. A disappointing, third-round 81 kept him from gaining full playing privileges. Other rounds were 74-71-70.

2014 Season

  • Web.com Tour Q-School: Attended the first stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament but did not advance.
  • All American Gateway Tour- Fall Tournament No. 3: Top-20 came at the Fall Tournament No. 3 (T19.)
  • All American Gateway Tour- Fall Tournament No. 2: Top-20 came at the Fall Tournament No. 2 (T17.)
  • All American Gateway Tour- Troon North's Monument Course Event: Played on the All American Gateway Tour, enjoying a top finish of T5 at the event in mid-December at Troon North's Monument Course in Arizona. Shot rounds of 69-71-71 to finish tied with PGAQ TOUR veterans Todd Demsey and Michael Letzig and two others, five shots behind winner John Catlin.

2013 Season

Attended both the PGA TOUR Canada and PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Qualifying Tournaments but did not earn his card.

  • All American Gateway Tour- Wigwam Gold: Again played on the All American Gateway Tour, picking up one lone top-10–a T10 at the Wigwam Gold at the Wigwam Resort's Gold Course in mid-March.

2012 Season

Played in seven PGA TOUR Canada events and made four cuts. Played a full slate of All American Gateway Tour tournaments between January and April, making six cuts.

  • Canadian Tour Championship: T50 at the Canadian Tour Championship in late-August his top outing among his four made cuts.
  • All American Gateway Tour- Tournament 8: Top-20 came at Tournament 8 (T17).
  • All American Gateway Tour- Tournament 7: Top-20 came at Tournament 7 (T14).
  • All American Gateway Tour- Tournament 11: Top performance was a T11 at Tournament 11 at Trilogy GC.

2008 Season

Struggled playing the All American Gateway Tour, making only one cut.

  • All American Gateway Tour- Desert Winter Tournament 1: At Desert Winter Tournament 1 in January, he recorded a T47 showing.

2007 Season

Had a solid All American Gateway Tour campaign after missing the first four cuts to begin the Desert Summer season. Made six of eight cuts to finish the season.

  • All American Gateway Tour- Tournament 7: Added a T17 at Tournament 7 at Wigwam Resort's Gold Course.
  • All American Gateway Tour- Tournament 9: His top effort was a T12 in Tournament 9 at Longbow GC. Shot three rounds in the 60s to T12 (69-67-69.)

Amateur Highlights

  • Claimed the win at the 2005 Arizona Amateur.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE

  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2020