JOINED TOUR
-
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2016
PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Victories (2)
- 2017 Honduras Open presented by Indura Beach and Golf Resort
- 2020 Bupa Championship presented by Volvo
Forme Tour Victories (2)
- 2017 Syncrude Oil Country Championship presented by AECON, Cape Breton Open
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR LATINOAMERICA (2-0)
-
2017 Defeated Hank Lebioda, Honduras Open presented by Indura Beach and Golf Resort
-
2020 Defeated Oscar Fraustro, Bupa Championship presented by Volvo
FORME TOUR (1-0)
-
2017 Defeated Max Rottluff, Syncrude Oil Country Championship presented by AECON
Personal
- His brother Nick was a two-time Ohio Valley Conference champion at Murray State University.
- Favorite golf memory is winning first tournament he played, at age 10.
- His brother, Nick, also played golf at Murray State. Brandon Henson, his cousin, won an individual conference title in the Ohio Valley conference at Murray state University.
- "Here's to All the Zeros" would be his walk-up song.
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2021 Season
Played his best golf at the end of the season, posting a tie for third and a win in his final three starts—his second career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica triumph. Saw action in all eight Tour tournaments during the 18-month, extended season, making five cuts and finishing sixth on the Points List, moving up from 13th following his win.
-
Bupa Championship presented by Volvo: Began the final round two strokes off the pace but shot a Sunday, 4-under 68 at PGA Riviera Maya in Tulum, Mexico, highlighted by four consecutive birdies starting at No. 11 to forge a tie at the end of regulation with Oscar Fraustro. In the overtime, buried a six-footer for par on the second extra hole to win on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica for the first time since winning the 2017 Honduras Open, also in a playoff, over Hank Lebioda. Win moved him to No. 6 on the final Points List, a mere 30 points behind No. 5 MJ Maguire.
-
Holcim Colombia Classic presented by Volvo: Held a share of the 54-hole lead in Bucaramanga, Colombia, after opening 69-69-66 in mid-June. After making birdie at No. 4 in the final round, was 2-over the rest of the way to fall into a T3 with Rowin Caron, three shots behind winner Sam Stevens.
2020 Season
Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in eight tournaments, making six cuts and posting one top-10. Finished the season 34th on the points list.
-
Puerto Plata Open: Turned in four rounds in the 60s in mid-December, including a 65-66 start at Playa Dorada GC to T5 with Alejandro Tosti, a distant seven shots behind winner Brandon Matthews.
-
LOCALiQ Series Championship (LOCALiQ Series): After a disappointing, 4-over 76 start to the season-ending event at TPC Sugarloaf, was 10 under the rest of the way, including a 67-69 finish to T8 with Hayden Shieh, Andrew Dorn, David Sanders and Carson Young.
2019 Season
Saw action in 14 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica tournaments to finish 29th on the Order of Merit. Made 10 cuts and posted three top 10s.
-
66 JHSF Aberto do Brasil: Entered the final round at Fazenda Boa Vista locked in a battle with a crowded leaderboard, including Sunday playing partner Shad Tuten. Led by one shot when the day began, giving up and retaking his lead throughout the front nine and early in the back nine. Trailed Tuten by one shot with three holes to play. On the 16th hole, while Tuten was making birdie, he double bogeyed the hole, ending his chances at victory. Still secured the runner-up finish, with Patrick Flavin, by making a clutch eagle on the par-5 18th to leave him at 19-under, two shots behind Tuten.
-
Bupa Match Play: Went 2-1 in his three matches in the Tour’s only match-play tournament, defeating Maxi Godoy and Mito Pereira and losing to Camilo Aguado in the third round.
-
Molino Cañuelas Championship: Posted a top-10 for the fourth consecutive season on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica. Opened with a disappointing 73 but then had the best final 54-hole score among all players along with Augusto Nunez (67-70-67) to T5 with Victor Lange and Cesar Costilla.
-
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Argentina: Rejoined PGA TOUR Latinoamerica with a solid performance in Buenos Aires. Fired four sub-par rounds that included a final-round 68 that left him T2 with amateur Mario Carmona, two strokes behind winner Juan Alvarez. Performance earned him fully-exempt status for the season's first half of the schedule.
2017 Season
Played on both the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada and PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, recording a combined six top-10 finishes in 22 starts, including three victories. Became the first player to win on both tours in the same season. Finished at No. 4 on the Mackenzie Tour's Order of Merit, earning conditional status on the 2018 Korn Ferry Tour.
-
Aruba Cup: Was part of a victorious Mackenzie Tour team at the team event playing a team representing PGA TOUR Latinoamerica.
-
Ontario Championship hosted by National Pines Golf Club: Finished T4in Ontario, where he shared the first-round lead and closed with a 7-under-par 65 to end up two shots off the winning total.
-
Cape Breton Open: Secured his second Mackenzie Tour win, thanks to an 8-under-par 64 in Sunday's final round. Was two strokes back through 54 holes but took the lead with an eagle and three birdies on the front nine before taking a commanding four-stroke lead on the strength of a chip-in eagle at the par-5 13th. Closed with a birdie at the 72nd hole for a three-stroke victory over Robby Shelton and Kramer Hickok.
-
National Capital Open to Support Our Troops: Closed with a final round 5-under-par 66 in Ottawa to finish T12.
-
Syncrude Oil Country Championship presented by AECON: Captured his first Mackenzie Tour win, in Edmonton, becoming the first player to win on both the Mackenzie Tour and PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. Opened with a course record-tying 8-under-par 62 at Windermere G&CC to lead by two after the first round. Held a share of the lead going into Sunday, where he had to play two rounds due to storms. Was four strokes back of Max Rottluff entering the back nine of the final round before rattling off three straight birdies on holes 10-12, eventually catching Rottluff with a birdie on 17. Defeated Rottluff on the fourth extra hole, his 38th hole of the day, with a 20-foot birdie putt for the victory.
-
Staal Foundation Open presented by Tbaytel: Entered the final round of the tournament with a share of the lead and led on his own briefly before coming undone with a 7-over-par 43 on the back nine to finish T38.
-
Players Cup: Playing out of a category for members of PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, earned a T6 finish in Winnipeg.
-
Honduras Open presented by Indura Beach and Golf Resort: Won at the Indura Beach and Golf Resort by going birdie-eagle in a sudden-death playoff to defeat Hank Lebioda, who went birdie-birdie at the 557-yard par-5 No. 18. Held a two-shot lead through 54 holes after carding a course-record-setting, 11-under 61 that featured nine birdies and one eagle during the third round. Shot 3-under 69 on the final day to tie for first with Lebioda, at 17-under 271. Including the playoff, he went bogey-free for the last 40 holes at the Gary Player signature course. His first PGA TOUR Latinoamérica victory came in his 15th career start and helped him charge into the second spot of the Order of Merit at the time and secured him exempt status for the remainder of 2017 and all of 2018.
-
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-USA: Earned conditional status on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica with a T15 finish at the U.S. Q-School in January
2016 Season
Made the cut in seven of 12 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica starts and finished the season ranked 82nd on the Order of Merit. Enjoyed one top-10 finish during the year.
-
Argentina Classic presentado por NEC: Finished T10 at the rain-shortened tournament, where he shot scores of 69-65 to hold the 36-hole lead by one.
-
Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper: Finished T50 to make his first Korn Ferry Tour cut.
-
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Argentina: Earned conditional status on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica with a T23 finish in Buenos Aires in January.
2015 Season
Made his first two career starts on the PGA TOUR, missing the cut at The McGladrey Classic and The Greebrier Classic. Also played in one Korn Ferry Tour tournament, missing the cut there, as well.
-
News Sentinel Open presented by Pilot: Missed the cut at the News Sentinel Open on the Korn Ferry Tour (August '15).
-
Pepsi/Paducah Bank Irvin Cobb Championship: Chipped in from 30 feet for an eagle at the 18th hole to collect his first professional win in Paducah. Finished the 36-hole event at 10-under to win by two shots over Kent Bulle in July.
Amateur Highlights
- Played collegiate golf at Murray State University (2009-13), where he collected nine individual wins. Was named Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year twice.
- Won the Kentucky State Amateur Championship in consecutive years, in 2011 and 2012. Shot 68-69-72 to win in 2011 and 68-67-71 to win in 2012.
- In 2012, Monday-qualified for the Korn Ferry Tour's United Leasing Championship in Indiana but missed the cut.