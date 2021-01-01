|
Rick Cochran III
Full Name
5 ft, 10 in
178 cm
Height
170 lbs
77 kg
Weight
August 14, 1986
Birthday
34
AGE
Paducah, Kentucky
Birthplace
Paducah, Kentucky
Residence
Wife, Christa; George Richard IV (1/21/15), Raleigh Boyd Cochran
Family
Middle Tennessee State University (Liberal Studies, 2009)
College
2009
Turned Pro
$204,229
Career Earnings
Paducah, KY, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
International Victories (4)
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR LATINOAMERICA (0-2)
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2016 Season
Made eight starts on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2016 with three made cuts before getting injured in May.
2015 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season having played in all 25 events. Had five top 10s, six top-25s and made 14 cuts. Played all 21 Regular Season events. Stumbled in Korn Ferry Tour Finals, missing three cuts and withdrawing once. Was 52nd on the combined final money list.
2014 Season
Played 17 PGA Tour Latinoamerica events and recorded four runner-up performances, including two playoff losses (TransAmerican Power Products CRV Open and the Dominican Republic Open). Entered the Tour's final event No. 5 on the Order of Merit but got bumped to No. 6. Finishing fifth would have secured him Korn Ferry Tour status in 2015. The sixth-place finished provided him a spot in the Korn Ferry Tour Q-School Finals, where he finished seventh, giving him excellent status to start the 2015 season.
2013 Season
Amateur Highlights