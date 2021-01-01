×
Rick Cochran III
Rick Cochran III

Rick Cochran III

United StatesUnited States
Performance
RESULTS

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2014
  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2015

International Victories (4)

  • 2012 Cherry Blosson Classic [NGA]
  • 2013 Kentucky Open
  • 2013 Eagle's Landing Classic [NGA]
  • 2014 Kentucky Open

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR LATINOAMERICA (0-2)

  • 2014 Lost to Julián Etulain, Luciano Dodda, Mauricio Azcué, Roberto Díaz, Marcelo Rozo, Matt Ryan, TransAmerican Power Products CRV Open
  • 2014 Lost to Michael Buttacavoli, Dominican Republic Open

Personal

  • His uncle, Russ Cochran, played on the PGA TOUR and is currently a Champions Tour player. Earliest golf memory is watching his uncle play golf as a kid.
  • If he weren't playing golf he would be a professional fisherman. Would like to be on the cover of a Cabela's catalog because he would receive free hunting and fishing equipment and that would mean he has done something very special in that field.
  • Would like to trade places with Rory McIlroy on Sunday of a major to learn how to win.
  • Favorite professional teams are the Chicago Cubs and the Tennessee Titans.
  • Dream foursome would be Jack Nicklaus, Lee Trevino and Greg Norman.
  • Favorite website is PGATOUR.COM and favorite athlete is Kobe Bryant.
  • Biggest thrills outside of golf are getting married, learning his wife was pregnant and finding out they were having a boy.
  • Favorite vacation spot is the Dominican Republic.

Special Interests

  • Hunting, fishing, fitness

Career Highlights

2016 Season

Made eight starts on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2016 with three made cuts before getting injured in May.

  • United Leasing & Finance Championship: Posted a season-best T26 at the United Leasing & Finance Championship in April.

2015 Season

Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season having played in all 25 events. Had five top 10s, six top-25s and made 14 cuts. Played all 21 Regular Season events. Stumbled in Korn Ferry Tour Finals, missing three cuts and withdrawing once. Was 52nd on the combined final money list.

  • WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft Heinz: Ended the Regular Season with a T21 at the WinCo Foods Portland Open to enter the Finals 36th in earnings.
  • Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco: Coming off two missed cuts in a row, got things back on track at the Albertsons Boise Open. Was T4 through 54 holes. Shot 70 on Sunday to finish T9.
  • Greater Dallas Open: Contended all week at the Greater Dallas Open with rounds of 69-64-69-67 for a 19-under 269. The T5 performance moved him inside the top 25 on the money list to No. 22.
  • BMW Charity Pro-Am Presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Following the Chile Classic, made his next four cuts, which included a T10, thanks to a final-round 63 at Thornblade Club.
  • Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by NACHER: .Later in March, went bogey-free through the first 40 holes of the Chitimacha Louisiana Open. Was four back at the halfway mark. Opened with four consecutive birdies in the third round en route to a 65 to take solo possesion of the lead. A 73 on Sunday dropped him into a T4 finish.
  • Chile Classic: Made his first Tour hole-in-one at the Chile Classic in the second round.
  • Panama Claro Championship: Barely a week after the birth of his first child, finished T6 in the season-opening Panama Claro Championship in his second career start on Tour.

2014 Season

Played 17 PGA Tour Latinoamerica events and recorded four runner-up performances, including two playoff losses (TransAmerican Power Products CRV Open and the Dominican Republic Open). Entered the Tour's final event No. 5 on the Order of Merit but got bumped to No. 6. Finishing fifth would have secured him Korn Ferry Tour status in 2015. The sixth-place finished provided him a spot in the Korn Ferry Tour Q-School Finals, where he finished seventh, giving him excellent status to start the 2015 season.

  • VISA Open de Argentina presentado por Peugeot: Got bumped to number 6 in the Order of Merit when he finished T17 at the season-ending Argentine Open.

2013 Season

  • Eagle's Landing Classic: Won Eagle's Landing Classic on NGA Tour.

Amateur Highlights

  • A member of the golf team at Middle Tennessee State University, he was named All-Sunbelt Conference in 2008.
  • Won the 2005 Kentucky State Amateur Championship, becoming the youngest winner in tournament history at age 18.