JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2020
Personal
- His dad's brother, Alvaro, played for the Peruvian soccer men's national team.
- Started playing golf at age 13, following in his dad's footsteps.
- His family loves sports, so he played tennis and soccer from an early age. Quit the other sports to focus solely on golf when he was 15.
- Favorite golf memory is playing the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima. The feeling of representing his country at his home club â€œin front of an amazing crowd is unforgettable.â€
Special Interests
- Listening to music, spending time with family and friends
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Argentina: Shot three under-par rounds at Canuelas GC in Buenos Aires in late-January to T18 with Pedro Lamadrid. Earned a conditional exemption for the first half of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season.
Career Highlights
2020 Season
Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in four tournaments and making one cut. Finished the season tied for 163rd on the points list.
2019 Season
In his first PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season, played in 15 events and made eight cuts, with two top-25s. Closed the season 82nd on the Order of Merit.
Bupa Match Play: Went 1-1 in his two matches in the Tour’s only match-play tournament.
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Argentina: Seemed out of contention for a fully-exempt spot after a third-round, even-par 72 left him tied for 18th with 18 holes to play. Fashioned a bogey-free, seven-birdie 65 to T7 with Hunter O'Mahony, at 7-under.
Amateur Highlights
- Ended his amateur career with a third-place finish at the Latin America Amateur Championship at the Teeth of the Dog in Casa de Camp, Dominican Republic. Ended the tournament at 9-under, five shots behind Mexican champion Alvaro Ortiz.
- Made his PGA TOUR Latinoamerica debut at the 2012 Lexus Peru Open, missing the cut. Missed the cut at the same tournament in 2013. Made his first PGA TOUR Latinoamerica cut at the 2017 Lexus Peru Open, finishing T38.
- Played college golf at Purdue University in Indiana.
- During his high school years, reached No. 11 among high school players in the world.
- Won the 91st Mexican International Amateur at the GC of Mexico in Mexico City in June 2018. Shot a 5-under 283 (68-75-70-70), good for a five-shot win over Mexico’s Alvaro Ortiz.
- Won the 23rd Terra Cotta Invitational at Naples National GC in April 2018. Shot 5-under 211 (71-67-73) for a two-shot victory over Fred Biondi of Brazil.
- In 2018, won the 30th Campeonato Internacional de Aficionados at Lima GC. Shot a 15-under 269 (66-70-66-67) in May, leading to a three-stroke triumph over Herik Machado of Brazil.
- Ranked as high as 18th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking before turning professional.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE
