×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
JD Fernandez
JD Fernandez

JD Fernandez

MexicoMexico
on
off
Metric
6  ft, 0  in
183 cm
Height
165 lbs
75 kg
Weight
31
AGE
2012
Turned Pro
Arizona State University
College
Mexico City, Mexico
Birthplace
6  ft, 0  in
183 cm
Height
165 lbs
75 kg
Weight
31
AGE
2012
Turned Pro
Arizona State University
College
Mexico City, Mexico
Birthplace
99
Points Rank (2019)
5,272
Total Points (2019)
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes (2019)
70.26
Scoring Average (2019)

Odds

Odds and Lines are subject to change See Odds Leaderboard
Performance
Print
RESULTS

Please wait ... loading

JD Fernandez
Juan Diego Fernandez
MexicoMexico
Metric
on
off
Print
No additional profile information available

Juan Diego Fernandez

Full Name

JD

Nickname

6  ft, 0  in

183 cm

Height

165 lbs

75 kg

Weight

May 05, 1990

Birthday

31

AGE

Mexico City, Mexico

Birthplace

Phoenix, Arizona

Residence

Married, Katie Fernandez MacGregor

Family

Arizona State University

College

2012

Turned Pro

$24,906

Career Earnings

Mexico City

City Plays From

Exempt status

  • Korn Ferry Tour: Finishers 76-100 on Regular Season points list and additional Qualifying Tournament finishers (thru 2020)

JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2020

Personal

  • Would like to start a golf academy in Mexico City.
  • Grandfather was a Mexican ambassador in several countries.
  • Has made two holes-in-one on par-4s.
  • Highlight off the course was marrying his wife, Ashton.
  • Earliest golf memory is Tiger winning at Pebble by 15 shots.
  • Not a lot of people know he speaks French.

Special Interests

Career Highlights

2019 Season

  • Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-Central: Made only two bogeys in the final two days of Q-School, earning status on the Mackenzie Tour with a T3 finish at TPC San Antonio.

2018 Season

Played in just two PGA TOUR-sanctioned events, both on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica, making one cut.

2017 Season

Struggled to find the same tournament form as the previous year, making four cuts in 14 events to finish the season 128th on the PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Order of Merit.

2016 Season

Claimed the Texas State Open after a full season on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica, where he made six cuts in 17 events. Finished the season 102nd on the Order of Merit, with his best finish a T13 at the Honduras Open.

2015 Season

Played a limited number of events on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica, making two cuts in three starts.

2014 Season

Made 12 appearances on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica, making four cuts in 12 events—his best finish a T11 at the Lexus Panama Classic.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2019