Juan Diego Fernandez
Full Name
JD
Nickname
6 ft, 0 in
183 cm
Height
165 lbs
75 kg
Weight
May 05, 1990
Birthday
31
AGE
Mexico City, Mexico
Birthplace
Phoenix, Arizona
Residence
Married, Katie Fernandez MacGregor
Family
Arizona State University
College
2012
Turned Pro
$24,906
Career Earnings
Mexico City
City Plays From
Career Highlights
2019 Season
2018 Season
Played in just two PGA TOUR-sanctioned events, both on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica, making one cut.
2017 Season
Struggled to find the same tournament form as the previous year, making four cuts in 14 events to finish the season 128th on the PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Order of Merit.
2016 Season
Claimed the Texas State Open after a full season on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica, where he made six cuts in 17 events. Finished the season 102nd on the Order of Merit, with his best finish a T13 at the Honduras Open.
2015 Season
Played a limited number of events on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica, making two cuts in three starts.
2014 Season
Made 12 appearances on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica, making four cuts in 12 events—his best finish a T11 at the Lexus Panama Classic.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE