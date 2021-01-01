×
Connor Arendell
United StatesUnited States
on
off
Metric
5  ft, 11  in
180 cm
Height
180 lbs
82 kg
Weight
31
AGE
2011
Turned Pro
University of Central Florida
College
Ft. Myers, Florida
Birthplace
Performance
Connor Arendell
Exempt status

  • Korn Ferry Tour: Finishers 76-100 on Regular Season points list and additional Qualifying Tournament finishers (thru 2020)

JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2013
  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2015

Personal

  • Favorite golf memory was making the middle school golf team without having played much golf.
  • Says he would work as a mechanic on high-end cars if he were not a professional golfer.
  • Favorite sports team as a kid was the Boston Red Sox.
  • Likes the Florida Gators.
  • Never travels without anxiety pills for flying.
  • Favorite athletes to watch are Michael Jordan and Floyd Mayweather.
  • Not many people know he has a large tattoo of his last name across his back.
  • His bucket list includes skydiving.
  • Uses a Liberty 50-cent coin as a ball marker.
  • Two of his favorite courses are The Olympic Club and Pebble Beach.
  • Would love to play Augusta National.
  • Biggest thrill in golf is pulling off a shot under pressure andearning a scholarship to Central Florida.
  • Among the snacks he carries in his golf bag are bananas, almonds and 10th Tee Bars.
  • Earliest golf memory is watching the Disney Tournament.

Special Interests

  • Jet skiing, playing pool

Career Highlights

2015 Season

Played in five European Tour events and made the cut in each start.

  • Web.com Tour Q-School: Finished T114 at Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament to earn conditional status for the 2016 season.
  • 68 Avianca Colombia Open presentado por Arturo Calle: Only cut made in Latin America was T58 at the Avianca Colombia Open.
  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-North America: Joined PGA TOUR Latinoamérica with a T7 finish at the Sebring, FL Q-School in January, but only played the first two events of the season in March.
  • D+D Real Czech Masters: Finished T13 at the D+D REAL Czech Masters.
  • Made in Denmark: Finished T20 at the Made in Denmark.

2013 Season

Played in three Korn Ferry Tour events (Chile, Brazil and Kansas City), missing the cut all three. Made his first PGA TOUR start, missing the cut. Qualified for the European Tour.

  • John Deere Classic: Made his first PGA TOUR start, missing the cut at the John Deere Classic.
  • European Tour Qualifying School: Qualified for the European Tour after finishing 8th at the final stage in Girona, Spain.

2012 Season

Made two starts on the eGolf Tour. Played five events on the NGA Hooters Tour.

  • PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Earned conditional status for 2013 season after placing T118 at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament.
  • The Rex Hospital Open: Open-qualified for The Rex Hospital Open and finished T41 in his debut on the circuit.
  • Kandy Waters Memorial Classic: Was T8 at the Kandy Waters Memorial Classic.
  • Palmetto Hall Championship: T10 at the Palmetto Hall Championship.
  • The Championship at St. James Plantation: T7 at The Championship at St. James Plantation.

2011 Season

  • Scratch Golf Classic: T8 on the eGolf Tour at the Scratch Golf Classic.
  • Kandy Waters Memorial Classic: Finished T3 at the Hooters Tour's Kandy Waters Memorial Classic.