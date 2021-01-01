|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
MACKENZIE TOUR menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
FORME TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Connor Arendell
Full Name
5 ft, 11 in
180 cm
Height
180 lbs
82 kg
Weight
March 30, 1990
Birthday
31
AGE
Ft. Myers, Florida
Birthplace
Ft. Myers, Florida
Residence
Wife, Jenny
Family
University of Central Florida
College
2011
Turned Pro
$26,474
Career Earnings
Cape Coral, FL, United States
City Plays From
Exempt status
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2015 Season
Played in five European Tour events and made the cut in each start.
2013 Season
Played in three Korn Ferry Tour events (Chile, Brazil and Kansas City), missing the cut all three. Made his first PGA TOUR start, missing the cut. Qualified for the European Tour.
2012 Season
Made two starts on the eGolf Tour. Played five events on the NGA Hooters Tour.
2011 Season