JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2013
International Victories (2)
2015 Venezuela Open
2018 Abierto de la Lagunita
Personal
- Left handed.
- Has two younger sisters.
- A 2012 Magna Cum Laude graduate at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, where he studied Psychology.
- Quail Hollow is his favorite golf course.
- Always plays golf balls that feature odd numbers.
- Loves basketball and played the sport while in High School at the Instituto Cumbres in Caracas.
- He even played for a Venezuelan junior basketball team that finished second in a tournament in Spain.
- A die-hard fan of the Miami Heat.
- Mentions Dwyane Wade, Lebron James, Rafael Nadal, Tiger Woods and Sergio García among his favorite athletes.
- Bucket list includes visiting all continents.
- His favorite charity is Mano Amiga, an organization that provides more educational opportunities to underprivileged children in his country and throughout Latin America.
Special Interests
- Anything related to basketball, the Miami Heat
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Argentina: Closed with a 3-under 69 at Canuelas GC in Buenos Aires in late-January to T20 with Marcos Montenegro. Earned a conditional exemption for the first half of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season.
Career Highlights
2020 Season
2018 Season
Abierto de la Lagunita: Won the event in Caracas, Venezuela.
2017 Season
Honduras Open presented by Indura Beach and Golf Resort: Posted rounds of 68-70-70-68 to finish T8 and collect his first career top-10 on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica at the Honduras Open presented by Indura Beach and Golf Resort in March.
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Colombia: After finishing T9, he survived a four-way playoff for three spots inside the top-11 who earned exempt for the first half of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season at the Colombia Q-School in January.
2016 Season
Made no cuts in seven starts.
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Summer: Shot 71-70-69 to claim runner-up honors and earn conditional status at the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Summer Q-School at TPC Eagle Trace in Coral Springs, Florida in July.
2015 Season
Venezuela Open (Dev): Other Tournament Highlights 2015
At Lagunita CC in Caracas, claimed his first win as a professional. Shot 68-70-68-71 to win by two strokes (3-under 277.
2014 Season
Made no cuts in six starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.
2013 Season
Turned pro in June. Made the cut in five of 13 starts to rank 121st on the Order of Merit.
Lexus Peru Open: His best finish was T26 at the Lexus Peru Open in November.
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-South America: Earned PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status by finishing T38 at Lima, Peru Q-School in February.
2012 Season
Turned pro in June. Played both Qualifying Tournaments for the inaugural season of PGA TOUR Latinoamérica but was unable to earn status.
Arturo Calle Colombian Coffee Classic presented by Avianca: Monday qualified for four events on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, where his only cut made resulted in a T52 finish at the Colombian Coffee Classic in Cali, Colombia.
Amateur Highlights
- At UNC-Charlotte, was a member of the team that won the Atlantic 10 Conference Championship four times.
- Named a 2011 Academic All-American.
- Ranked as Venezuela’s No. 1 Amateur at age 16. Was a member of the Venezuela team in several international competitions, including the World Amateur Team Championship and the Copa Los Andes.
Is a gifted basketball player, and while in high school, played for a junior basketball team that finished second in a tournament in Spain.
- Has an uncle who is a triathlete who competes in the Ironman Triathlon every year.
- The two things he enjoys the most is playing basketball and helping other people. Also likes to learn from people because he says “you can always learn from anyone.”
- Enjoys deep conversations about any interesting topic.
- Spent most of 2019 caddying for several players on the Korn Ferry Tour and the PGA TOUR. Was Zecheng Dou’s caddie during Dou’s win at the Korn Ferry Tour’s Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay in January. Has also worked for Julián Etulain, Morgan Hoffmann and Aaron Baddeley on the PGA TOUR and Brad Hopfinger on the Korn Ferry Tour.
- Got started in golf because it was the only school at his club's camp that was for free. “You had to pay for all the other sports, and I’m thankful my mom enrolled me in golf.”
- At age seven, he went with his dad, who had just bought some new wedges. As Dad tried to show his flop-shot ability, a mis-hit shot hit him in the side of the head and knocked him out. His dad had new wedges, and he tried to throw him a flop so that he could catch the ball. he was standing about 30 feet away from his father, who then hit the ball with the edge of the club. “My mom didn't like that shot much.”
- He carries a tee and a coin in his left pocket and lip balm in the right. The number on the coin he uses to mark putts must always point toward the hole. He always play balls with odd numbers.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE
- PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2020