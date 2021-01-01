Exempt status
-
Korn Ferry Tour: Exempt Medical (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
Personal
- Follows the Los Angeles Lakers, Oakland Raiders and San Francisco Giants.
- On the collegiate level, is a fan of the Oregon Ducks.
- Would include Sergio Garcia, David Feherty and Kobe Bryant in his dream foursome.
- Favorite app is ESPN.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2019 Season
Made nine starts on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2019 (making four cuts) before taking a medical.
2018 Season
Made 23 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2018, picking up four top-10 finishes in 12 made cuts, highlighted by a T4 at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation. Finished the Regular Season at No. 50 on the money list to advance to the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. Ended the Finals at No. 70 on the Finals money list.
-
Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper: Carded a final-round 64 at the Price Cutter Charity Championship for a T7. Eagled the 72nd hole to move into the top 10.
-
Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank: Picked up a T6 finish at the Utah Championship.
-
BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Second top-10 of season came in May at the BMW Charity Pro-Am. Posted 64-63 in rounds two and three to get into the final group on Sunday. Carded a final-round 70 for a T4.
-
El Bosque Mexico Championship by Innova: Carded four consecutive sub-par rounds at the El Bosque Mexico Championship by Innova to finish the week T6.
2017 Season
Finished the Regular Season at No. 164 on the money list. Recorded one top-25 finish in eight starts.
-
Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by NACHER: T20 at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open.
2016 Season
Played in 22 Korn Ferry Tour events and recorded one top-10.
-
Brasil Champions presented by Embrase: Opened the Brasil Champions with a 9-under 62 that resulted in sole possession of the 18-hole lead. Was tied for the lead with Andrew Svoboda after 36 holes following a second-round 67. Fell one behind Svoboda after a third round 66. Eagled the third hole of the final round to tie Svoboda for the lead before birdieing three of the first four holes on the back nine to stay in a tie for the lead. Bogeyed the 14th but birdied the 16 to take a one-stroke lead. Stepped on the 72nd tee box one up on Svoboda. Hit his drive into the left rough and sailed his second over the green. Chipped his third over the green almost into the water. Knocked his fourth close and settled for bogey. The dropped shot on the last put him one back of Svoboda, who birdied the finishing hole for the win. The solo second marked his best showing on Tour.
2014 Season
Made 12 Korn Ferry Tour starts, with one top-25 and seven cuts made. Finished 103rd on the money list.
-
Chile Classic: Claimed his only top-25 of the year, at the Chile Classic, with opening rounds of 5-under 67 and 4-under 68. The T6 at Prince of Wales GC was the second top-10 finish of his career. He previously finished sixth at the 2013 Pacific Rubilales Colombia Championship.
2013 Season
Made the cut in 14 of 25 starts during his rookie season on the Korn Ferry Tour and had seven top-25 finishes.
-
Hotel Fitness Championship: Made the cut in all four of the Tour Finals' events, with his T18 at the Hotel Fitness Championship his best finish.
-
Mexico Championship Presented by Banamex: Had a double eagle on the par-5 eighth hole in the first round of the Mexico Championship.
-
Colombia Championship: Earned his first career top-10 in just his third career start. Opening rounds of 66-68 gave him a share of the 36-hole lead at the Colombia Championship in Bogota, where he finished solo sixth. Hit his tee shot out of bounds on the first hole Saturday but rallied to post a 2-under 69. Final-round score of 71 featured three birdies and an eagle, along with three bogeys and a double bogey.
2012 Season
-
TPC Stonebrae Championship: Missed the cut in his first career start on the Korn Ferry Tour. Posted scores of 75-73 at the TPC Stonebrae Championship while competing as an amateur. Gained a spot in the tournament through the Monday qualifier.
Amateur Highlights
- Was a semifinalist at the 2008 U.S. Amateur.
- Won the 2011 California State Amateur.
- First-team all-conference for two years at Fresno State.