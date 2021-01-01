Exempt status
Korn Ferry Tour: Finishers 76-100 on Regular Season points list and additional Qualifying Tournament finishers (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour: 2015
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2015
National Teams
- 2013 Palmer Cup
- 2013 Walker Cup
Personal
- Raced go-karts at a highly competitive-national level from age 6-12.
- Favorite golf memory was his dad caddying for him at the 2013 U.S. Open. Made the cut, so Dad was with him on Father's Day. If not a golfer would be running his own business or racing in Formula I. Biggest thrill in golf was hitting his first tee shot at the 2013 Masters.
- Would like to be featured in Wall Street Journal or Forbes "Because I would love to have a successful business some day after golf." Supports The First Tee of Fresno.
- Superstitions on the course include, never early calling or early walking a putt/chip shot.
- Collegiate accolades include 2013 Walker Cup, 2013 First Team All-American, 2013 NCAA Regional Champion, 2012 U.S. Amateur runner-up
Special Interests
- Business, investing, politics
Career Highlights
2019 Season
Played in four PGA TOUR Latinoamérica events, made three cuts and enjoyed two top-10s to end his season No. 77 on the Order of Merit.
Sao Paulo Golf Club Championship: Opened and closed with 67s at São Paulo GC to T7 with Vince India, Brad Hopfinger and Leandro Marelli.
60 Abierto Mexicano de Golf: Fired rounds of 69-66-66-67 to T9 with six others in Tijuana.
2018 Season
Diners Club Peru Open presentado por Lexus: Recovered nicely from an opening, 2-over 74 at Los Inkas GC to put together rounds of 64-66-69 to T6 in Lima. Had three eagles during the week, two coming during his 8-under 64 (on Nos. 8 and 14). It was his first PGA TOUR Latinoamérica top-10 since he T4 at the same event a year earlier.
2017 Season
Finished No. 44 on the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Order of Merit. Recorded five top-25 finishes in 15 events.
Lexus Peru Open presentado por Diners Club: Finished T4 in Lima, at the 54-hole Los Inkas GC. It was his first top-10 since 2015.
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Colombia: Earned conditional PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status with a T13 finish at the Colombia Q-School in January. Was two strokes off the lead going into the Saturday's final round and shot a 1-under 71.
2016 Season
Made two cuts in five TOUR Latinoamérica starts.
Copa Diners Club International: Finished T26 in Ecuador.
Flor de Cana Open presented by The Mortgage Store: Finished T17 in Nicaragua.
2015 Season
Made 11 cuts in 15 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica starts. Had two top-10s and two other top-25s to finish 61st on the Order of Merit. Missed the cut in two Korn Ferry Tour starts.
Lexus Peru Open Presentado por Scotiabank: Added a top-10 in Lima when he T10.
Aberto do Brasil presented by Credit Suisse Hedging Griffo: Best finish was T8 at the Aberto do Brasil.
AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: In February, made his first PGA TOUR start as a sponsor's exemption at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, not far from his Fresno home. Missed the cut.
2014 Season
Made three appearances on the Korn Ferry Tour in June and July (two as sponsor exemption and the other, in Evansville, as an open-qualifier), missing the cut in all three.
Web.com Tour Q-School: Finished 112th at the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament in December.
Amateur Highlights
- Competed four years at the University of California. Was both a first-team All-American and All-America Scholar in 2012-13. Was a two-time team captain. Had 12 top-five finishes in his career. Redshirted in 2011-12 to focus on gaining admission to Cal's H
- In 2012, was runner-up to Steven Fox at the U.S. Amateur at Cherry Hills CC in Denver.
- Was co-medalist at CIF/CGA Boys Golf Championship as a senior in high school. Finished high school with 69.3 scoring average. As a senior at Clovis West High School in Fresno, Calif., received the Floyd Buchanan Award, given annually to one student who ex
- Played in the 2013 Masters as an amateur as a result of his U.S. Amateur runner-up finish the previous August. Missed the cut at Augusta National. Made the cut two months later, at the U.S. Open, finishing 64th. In his first Korn Ferry Tour event, missed the