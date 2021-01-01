|
Ricardo Celia
Full Name
6 ft, 1 in
185 cm
Height
195 lbs
88 kg
Weight
March 07, 1992
Birthday
29
AGE
Barranquilla, Colombia
Birthplace
Barranquilla, Colombia
Residence
Single
Family
Nova Southeastern University (2014, Business Administration)
College
2014
Turned Pro
$174,369
Career Earnings
Barranquilla, Colombia
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Victories (2)
International Victories (1)
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR LATINOAMERICA (1-0)
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2021 Season
Played in three PGA TOUR Latinoamerica events in the 2020 portion of the wraparound schedule. Made one cut and turned in a top-25 showing.
2019 Season
Won in a playoff in Argentina in November, and that helped him to a 13th-place Order of Merit finish. Had one other top-10 in his 11 other starts.
2018 Season
2017 Season
Finished the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season ranked 43rd on the Order of Merit. Made the cut in six of 13 starts, collecting three top-10s and two other top-25s.
2016 Season
Had conditional status on the Korn Ferry Tour, where he made three cuts in nine starts. His best finish was T36 at the Ellie Mae Classic in July. Made the cut in 10 of 11 starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica to finish the season ranked No. 51 on the Order of Merit. Had one top-10 and five other top-25s.
2015 Season
Made the cut in seven of 16 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica starts, collecting a victory (his only top-10) and three top-25s to finish the year ranked 26th on the Order of Merit. Also claimed runner-up honors at the Campeonato Nacional de Profesionales in June for his best result on the Colombian Tour.
2014 Season
Made his professional debut at the inaugural edition of the All You Need is Ecuador Open in September. Ultimately made five PGA TOUR Latinoamérica starts, where his best finish and only top-25 was T15 at the Abierto de Chile.
Amateur Highlights