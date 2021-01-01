×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Ricardo Celia
Ricardo Celia

Ricardo Celia

ColombiaColombia
on
off
Metric
6  ft, 1  in
185 cm
Height
195 lbs
88 kg
Weight
29
AGE
2014
Turned Pro
Nova Southeastern University (2014, Business Administration)
College
Barranquilla, Colombia
Birthplace
6  ft, 1  in
185 cm
Height
195 lbs
88 kg
Weight
29
AGE
2014
Turned Pro
Nova Southeastern University (2014, Business Administration)
College
Barranquilla, Colombia
Birthplace
81
Points Rank
64
Total Points
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes
70.88
Scoring Average
Round Recaps Resumen | Ronda 3 | Shell Championship En la tercera ronda del Shell Championship 2017, el estadounidense Brady Schnell hizo 5-bajo par 66 para ser líder con un golpe de diferencia sobre sus compatriotas Tee-K Kelly y Austin Smotherman.

Odds

Odds and Lines are subject to change See Odds Leaderboard
Performance
Print
RESULTS

Please wait ... loading

Ricardo Celia
Ricardo Celia
ColombiaColombia
Metric
on
off
Print
No additional profile information available

Ricardo Celia

Full Name

6  ft, 1  in

185 cm

Height

195 lbs

88 kg

Weight

March 07, 1992

Birthday

29

AGE

Barranquilla, Colombia

Birthplace

Barranquilla, Colombia

Residence

Single

Family

Nova Southeastern University (2014, Business Administration)

College

2014

Turned Pro

$174,369

Career Earnings

Barranquilla, Colombia

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2015
  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2016

PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Victories (2)

  • 2015 All you need is Ecuador Open
  • 2019 114 VISA Open de Argentina presentado por Macro

International Victories (1)

  • 2019 Abierto del Caribe

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR LATINOAMERICA (1-0)

  • 2019 Defeated Brandon Matthews, 114 VISA Open de Argentina presentado por Macro

Personal

  • "House of Cards" was his favorite TV show and "American Sniper" is his favorite movie.
  • Loves to read and never travels without a book. El Olvido Que Seremos is his favorite book.
  • Is a big fan of Junior de Barranquilla and Barcelona Football Club.
  • Camilo Villegas and Roger Federer are his favorite athletes. Jack Nicklaus, Severiano Ballesteros and Tiger Woods would round out his dream foursome.
  • Bucket list includes skydiving and playing at Augusta National.
  • "There is more happiness in giving than in receiving" is his favorite quote.

Special Interests

  • Reading, tennis

Career Highlights

2021 Season

Played in three PGA TOUR Latinoamerica events in the 2020 portion of the wraparound schedule. Made one cut and turned in a top-25 showing.

2019 Season

Won in a playoff in Argentina in November, and that helped him to a 13th-place Order of Merit finish. Had one other top-10 in his 11 other starts.

  • 114 VISA Open de Argentina presentado por Macro: Came from off the pace on the final day then sunk a clutch, 32-foot birdie putt on the third extra hole to defeat Brandon Matthews and win at the Jockey Club for his second career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica title. Made a had-to-have birdie putt on No. 18 at the end of regulation to get into the playoff, one of four birdies he made over his final five holes. Shot rounds of 67-68-68-66, one of only two players with four under-par rounds (Matthews was the other), to win the biggest tournament of his career.
  • Banco del Pacifico Open presentado por Quito Alcaldia: Turned in four under-par rounds in Quito to T4 with Tommy Cocha and Camilo Aguado. Still finished a distant nine shots behind winner Augusto Nunez.

2018 Season

  • 65 JHSF Aberto do Brasil: Entered the final round of Brazil's national open in second place after opening 63-67-68. Stumbled on the final day, shooting a 1-over 72 that included three front-nine bogeys, one additional bogey and a double bogey-6 on the par-4 17th. Finished T9, with Benjamin Alvarado, Seth Fair, Andres Gallegos and Jared Wolfe.
  • Bupa Match Play: Went 2-1 in his three matches in Riviera Maya, Mexico, in June, defeating Mario Galiano and Austin Smotherman in the first two rounds before dropping a 2-dcown decision to Santiago Gomez in the round of 16.

2017 Season

Finished the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season ranked 43rd on the Order of Merit. Made the cut in six of 13 starts, collecting three top-10s and two other top-25s.

  • 64 Aberto do Brasil: His best finish was T5, in Rio de Janeiro.
  • Quito Open presentado por Diners Club: Led in Ecuador for the first 54 holes but carded a final-round 74 to slip into a T6 finish.

2016 Season

Had conditional status on the Korn Ferry Tour, where he made three cuts in nine starts. His best finish was T36 at the Ellie Mae Classic in July. Made the cut in 10 of 11 starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica to finish the season ranked No. 51 on the Order of Merit. Had one top-10 and five other top-25s.

  • Copa Diners Club International: In defense of his 2015 title in Quito, Ecuador, finished solo sixth.

2015 Season

Made the cut in seven of 16 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica starts, collecting a victory (his only top-10) and three top-25s to finish the year ranked 26th on the Order of Merit. Also claimed runner-up honors at the Campeonato Nacional de Profesionales in June for his best result on the Colombian Tour.

  • All you need is Ecuador Open: Won by three strokes in September while contending for the first time on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. Leading by one shot through 54 holes, carded four birdies in five holes for a strong start to his final round, eventually carding a 69 to finish at 9-under 275. His victory at the Quito Tennis and GC was his first as a professional.
  • Lexus Panama Classic presented by World Jewelry Hub: Finished T18 at the Lexus Panama Classic for his first top-25 finish of the season.
  • Cartagena de Indias at Karibana Championship Presented by Prebuild: Playing on a sponsor exemption early in the year, finished T42 in his first career Korn Ferry Tour start
  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-South America: Joined PGA TOUR Latinoamérica by finishing T10.
  • Campeonato Nacional de Profesionales: Claimed runner-up honors at the Campeonato Nacional de Profesionales in June for his best result of the year on the Colombian Tour.

2014 Season

Made his professional debut at the inaugural edition of the All You Need is Ecuador Open in September. Ultimately made five PGA TOUR Latinoamérica starts, where his best finish and only top-25 was T15 at the Abierto de Chile.

  • Ecuador Open: Made his pro debut at the inaugural edition of the event in Ecuador in September, where he missed the cut.

Amateur Highlights

  • Played college golf at Division II Nova Southeastern University in Florida.
  • Represented Colombia at the 2014 World Amateur Team Championship in Japan, with teammates Nicolas Echavarria and Santiago Gomez.