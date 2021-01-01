JOINED TOUR
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2020
-
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2020
International Victories (5)
-
2014 Abierto de Santa Martina [Chile]
-
2015 Abierto Las Brisas de Santo Domingo [Chile]
-
2016 Abierto la Serena [Chile]
-
2016 Abierto Los Lirios [Chile]
-
2018 Abierto de Cachagua [Chile]
Personal
- Those close to him call him Juanito.
- His golf instructors are his father, Ricardo Cerda, and Luis “Chino” Cabrera.
- His favorite golf course is Rocas de Santo Domingo in Chile.
- His favorite athlete to watch is Tiger Woods.
Special Interests
- Going to the movies, hanging out with friends and family
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Argentina: Was a stroke off the 54-hole lead but skied to a final-round, 3-over 75 to T12 with five others at Canuelas GC in Buenos Aires. In the six-player playoff for the final exempt spot for the first half of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season, lost the playoff to Aaron Terrazas. Is conditionally exempt for the first half of the season.
Career Highlights
2020 Season
-
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Argentina: Was a stroke off the 54-hole lead but skied to a final-round, 3-over 75 to T12 with five others at Canuelas GC in Buenos Aires. In the six-player playoff for the final exempt spot for the first half of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season, lost the playoff to Aaron Terrazas. Is conditionally exempt for the first half of the season.
2019 Season
In five PGA TOUR Latinoamérica appearances, missed the cut in all five starts.
2018 Season
Made only one PGA TOUR Latinoamérica start, missing the cut at the Abierto de Chile.
-
Abierto de Cachagua [Chile]: Claimed this 54-hole Chile Tour event by shooting 17-under 199 (65-68-66) for a three-stroke win over Hugo León in January.
2016 Season
His only cut made in four PGA TOUR Latinoamérica starts was a T40 finish at the 85th Abierto OSDE del Centro in Cordoba, Argentina.
-
Abierto Los Lirios [Chile]: Defeated Christian Espinoza on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff to win this Chile Tour event in March. They finished regulation tied at 9-under 279.
-
Abierto la Serena [Chile]: Won this Chile Tour event, shooting 12-under 204 for a one-shot win over Christian Espinoza in February.
2015 Season
Made on Korn Ferry Tour start, finishing T36 at Club de Golf Mapocho after four sub-70 rounds.
-
Abierto Las Brisas de Santo Domingo [Chile]: Won this Chile Tour event, shooting 4-under 284 for a four-shot victory over Luis Moreno and amateur Joaquín Niemann.
2014 Season
Played seven PGA TOUR Latinoamérica events, where his only top-25 on two cuts made was a T16 at the Roberto De Vicenzo Invitational Copa NEC in Montevideo, Uruguay. Played in one Korn Ferry Tour tournament, missing the cut at the Chile Classic.
-
Abierto de Santa Martina [Chile]: Shot 6-under through 54 holes for a two-shot win over Antonio Costa at Santa Martina Nature Club & Golf in October.
2013 Season
Played in five PGA TOUR Latinoamérica as a rookie, with one top-10. Finished the season ranked 107th on the Order of Merit. Missed the cut in his second career Korn Ferry Tour start.
-
Chile Open: At Los Leones GC, had an amazing closing stretch of holes in the third round, with a birdie on 13, a hole-in-one on 14 and birdies on Nos. 15, 17 and 18 to shoot 8-under 64. The following day shot 73 to finish three strokes out of the three-man playoff.
-
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-South America: Finished T28 at La Planicie CC in Peru to earn conditional status on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.
2012 Season
Turned pro in December and started his pro career competing on the Chile Tour.
Amateur Highlights
- Won the Junior Orange Bowl at the Biltmore GC in Coral Gables, Fla., in December 2011. Finished the 72-hole event tied with Belgium’s Thomas Derty, at 6-under par 278, and won the tournament with an eagle on the third sudden-death playoff hole.
- Won the Chile Pro Tour’s Abierto La Serena Golf in February 2012 to earn an exception into the Korn Ferry Tour’s Chile Classic.
- Made his Korn Ferry Tour debut as an amateur in March of 2012. Shot 71-67 for a share of the 20th spot halfway through the tournament. Followed that with a 73-71 on the weekend to finish T61.
- Won the 2011 Abierto Ciudad de Montevideo in Uruguay.
- Was the No. 1-ranked amateur in Chile during his last two seasons as an amateur. His highest position in the World Amateur Golf Ranking was No. 49.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE
- PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2020