Mitch Krywulycz
Australia
6  ft, 0  in
182 cm
Height
180 lbs
82 kg
Weight
33
AGE
2011
Turned Pro
Augusta State University (Sociology/History, 2011)
College
Sydney, Australia
Birthplace
Performance
RESULTS

Mitch Krywulycz

Full Name

kruh-VOO-lich

Pronunciation

6  ft, 0  in

182 cm

Height

180 lbs

82 kg

Weight

January 08, 1988

Birthday

33

AGE

Sydney, Australia

Birthplace

Augusta, Georgia

Residence

Single

Family

Augusta State University (Sociology/History, 2011)

College

2011

Turned Pro

$50,921

Career Earnings

Sydney, Australia

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2014
  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2014

PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Victories (1)

  • 2015 Volvo Colombian Classic presentado por Arturo Calle

International Victories (1)

  • 2013 Sedgefield Classic [eGolf]

Additional Victories (1)

  • 2015 Volvo Colombian Classic presentado por Arturo Calle

Personal

  • Attended Endeavour Sports High School in Australia.
  • Picked golf over other sports because "you can't get benched."
  • Favorite golf course he's played is New South Wales GC and Augusta National.
  • Favorite app is Fantasy Football. Favorite website is cyclingnews.com. Favorite pro team is the Los Angeles Kings. Favorite athletes are Pat Rafter and Richard Sherman. Favorite gadget is automatic salt and pepper shakers. Big Cleveland Browns fan.
  • First-tee introduction song would be "Wrecking Ball" by Miley Cyrus.
  • Bucket list includes seeing the Tour de France.
  • Wants to play Augusta National one day.

Special Interests

Career Highlights

2016 Season

Made two cuts in three starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. Picked up a job as assistant coach at Augusta University, his alma mater, to assist both the men's and women's programs in January.

  • 69 Avianca Colombia Open presentado por BBVA: A T20 was his best finish at the season-opening 69th Avianca Colombia Open in Medellin, Colombia.

2015 Season

Played 14 tournaments on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, collecting a victory and making six cuts to finish 31st on the Order of Merit.

  • Volvo Colombian Classic presentado por Arturo Calle: Became the Tour's first champion from outside of the Americas with his victory at the Volvo Colombian Classic in Bogota, Colombia in September. Entered the final round trailing by one and shot 4-under 66 to win by one over Sebastián Vázquez and Jaime Clavijo. He was the only player to post four rounds in the sixties at Club Campestre El Rancho and his win was also his only top-25 of the season.
  • PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-Florida: Despite earning conditional status with a T35 finish at the Mackenzie Tour's Florida Q-School in April, he didn't make any starts in Canada.
  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-South America: Joined PGA TOUR Latinoamérica with a T21 finish at the Lima, Peru Q-School in January.

2014 Season

Made the cut in two of six starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica to finish 63rd on the Order of Merit. Had one top-10 and another top-25.

  • Arturo Calle Colombian Classic Presentado por Avianca: His other top finish was T16 at the Arturo Calle Colombian Classic.
  • Ecuador Open: Joined three other players in a tie for second at the All You Need Is Ecuador Open in September. Was one of three co-leaders who shot 5-under 67 in the opening round of that event.

2013 Season

  • WNB Golf Classic: Played in one Korn Ferry Tour event, missing the cut at the WNB Golf Classic.
  • Sedgefield Classic: Recorded one win on the eGolf Tour, the Sedgefield Classic in Greensboro, N.C.

2012 Season

  • Victorian Open: Played one PGA TOUR Australasia event, finishing T30 in the Victoria Open.

Amateur Highlights

  • Played on two NCAA Championship winning teams at Augusta State (2010-2011), with PGA TOUR member Patrick Reed a teammate. Defeated Kevin Tway of Oklahoma State on the 19th hole to clinch the 2010 championship for the Jaguars.
  • Won the Australian School Boy Championship.