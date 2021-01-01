|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
MACKENZIE TOUR menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
FORME TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Mitch Krywulycz
Full Name
kruh-VOO-lich
Pronunciation
6 ft, 0 in
182 cm
Height
180 lbs
82 kg
Weight
January 08, 1988
Birthday
33
AGE
Sydney, Australia
Birthplace
Augusta, Georgia
Residence
Single
Family
Augusta State University (Sociology/History, 2011)
College
2011
Turned Pro
$50,921
Career Earnings
Sydney, Australia
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Victories (1)
International Victories (1)
Additional Victories (1)
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2016 Season
Made two cuts in three starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. Picked up a job as assistant coach at Augusta University, his alma mater, to assist both the men's and women's programs in January.
2015 Season
Played 14 tournaments on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, collecting a victory and making six cuts to finish 31st on the Order of Merit.
2014 Season
Made the cut in two of six starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica to finish 63rd on the Order of Merit. Had one top-10 and another top-25.
2013 Season
2012 Season
Amateur Highlights