Johnny DelPrete
Johnny DelPrete

Johnny DelPrete

United States
6  ft, 1  in
185 cm
Height
185 lbs
84 kg
Weight
32
AGE
2010
Turned Pro
University of Louisville (2011, Marketing); University of Mississippi
College
Stuart, Florida
Birthplace
Johnny DelPrete
Johnny DelPrete
United States
Johnny DelPrete

Full Name

dell-PRET-tay

Pronunciation

6  ft, 1  in

185 cm

Height

185 lbs

84 kg

Weight

May 12, 1989

Birthday

32

AGE

Stuart, Florida

Birthplace

Palm City, Florida

Residence

Single

Family

University of Louisville (2011, Marketing); University of Mississippi

College

2010

Turned Pro

$49,181

Career Earnings

Palm City, FL, United States

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2012
  • PGA TOUR China: 2015

Personal

  • Golf instructor is Kevin Smeltz.
  • Biggest thrill in golf is having to make a putt on No. 18.
  • Favorite course he has played is Cabot Links.
  • Course he would most like to play is Augusta National.
  • Never travels without a deck of cards.
  • Top websites are twitter.com, espn.com and golfwrx.com.
  • Favorite college team is the Louisville Cardinals, while his top pro teams are the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Lakers.
  • Favorite movie is "Wedding Crashers." Favorite TV shows are "Prison Break" and "Breaking Bad." Favorite entertainer is Taylor Swift. Enjoys Italian food and sushi. Favorite city to visit is Prague, Czech Republic. Favorite gadget is his iPhone and favorite app is Words with Friends. Favorite restaurants are "mom-and-pop places." Favorite athlete is Kobe Bryant.
  • Person he'd like to trade places with is Justin Timberlake ("No explanation needed.")
  • Dream foursome would include his dad, Jack Nicklaus and Nick Mullharpt.
  • Bucket list includes traveling through Europe and Australia.
  • Favorite charity is St. Jude for "always giving back to kids."
  • Has spent many hours working in his father's meat market in New York.
  • Has caddied in the past for his friend, LPGA star Jessica Korda.

Special Interests

  • Movies, cars, poker

Career Highlights

2015 Season

  • The Eternal Courtyard Open: Made his Ping An Bank China Tour – PGA TOUR China Series' debut at The Eternal Courtyard Open and took the lead into the final day after shooting a 3-under 69 Saturday. In the final round, bogeyed his first hole and never got untracked, not making his first birdie until the 13th hole. Shot an even-par 72 and finished T6 with three others.
  • China QT #2-CTS Tycoon Shenzhen: Finished T28 with Masamichi Ito at the PGA TOUR China Series' Second Global Qualifying Tournament to earn conditional playing status.

2014 Season

Open-qualified his way into two Korn Ferry Tour tournaments, missing the cut in both.

  • PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-Oak Valley GC: Didn't earn his PGA TOUR Canada card, finishing T47 at the Qualifying Tournament.

2013 Season

Played PGA TOUR Canada. Made three cuts in six starts, with two top-25 finishes (T24 and T25).

  • Web.com Tour Qualifying Tournament: Failed to retain his Korn Ferry Tour card, missing the cut at the Qualifying Tournament.
  • TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola: Tacked on a T33 at the Tour Championship in September, opening and closing with a pair of 68s.
  • ATB Financial Classic Presented by TELUS: Best finish was a T25 at the ATB Financial Classic in August.

2012 Season

As a Korn Ferry Tour conditional member, made six starts, making one cut (T59).

  • BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Only made cut was a T59 at the BMW Charity Pro-Am in South Carolina.

2011 Season

Attended the final stage of the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament but didn't earn his card. Competed on NGA Tour.