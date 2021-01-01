|
Johnny DelPrete
Full Name
dell-PRET-tay
Pronunciation
6 ft, 1 in
185 cm
Height
185 lbs
84 kg
Weight
May 12, 1989
Birthday
32
AGE
Stuart, Florida
Birthplace
Palm City, Florida
Residence
Single
Family
University of Louisville (2011, Marketing); University of Mississippi
College
2010
Turned Pro
$49,181
Career Earnings
Palm City, FL, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2015 Season
2014 Season
Open-qualified his way into two Korn Ferry Tour tournaments, missing the cut in both.
2013 Season
Played PGA TOUR Canada. Made three cuts in six starts, with two top-25 finishes (T24 and T25).
2012 Season
As a Korn Ferry Tour conditional member, made six starts, making one cut (T59).
2011 Season
Attended the final stage of the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament but didn't earn his card. Competed on NGA Tour.