|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
MACKENZIE TOUR menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
FORME TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Erik Flores
Full Name
6 ft, 0 in
183 cm
Height
180 lbs
82 kg
Weight
April 05, 1987
Birthday
34
AGE
Panorama City, California
Birthplace
Cornelius, North Carolina
Residence
Married, Alexandria
Family
UCLA 2009, History
College
2009
Turned Pro
$69,511
Career Earnings
Charlotte, NC, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
National Teams
Personal
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2021 Season
2014 Season
Saw action in one Korn Ferry Tour event, making the cut at the Stonebrae Classic.
2013 Season
Played in 12 Korn Ferry Tour events, making seven cuts and posting one top-25 finish. Closed the year 144th on the money list.
2012 Season
Made the cut in 10 of 25 Korn Ferry Tour starts. Finished the year second on Tour in Putts Per Round.
2011 Season
Played seven events on Gateway Tour and two events on the eGolf Tour.
Amateur Highlights
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE