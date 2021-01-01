×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Erik Flores
Erik Flores

Erik Flores

United StatesUnited States
on
off
Metric
6  ft, 0  in
183 cm
Height
180 lbs
82 kg
Weight
34
AGE
2009
Turned Pro
UCLA 2009, History
College
Panorama City, California
Birthplace
6  ft, 0  in
183 cm
Height
180 lbs
82 kg
Weight
34
AGE
2009
Turned Pro
UCLA 2009, History
College
Panorama City, California
Birthplace
--
Points Rank
--
Total Points
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes
--
Scoring Average

Odds

Odds and Lines are subject to change See Odds Leaderboard
Performance
Print
RESULTS

Please wait ... loading

Erik Flores
Erik Flores
United StatesUnited States
Metric
on
off
Print
No additional profile information available

Erik Flores

Full Name

6  ft, 0  in

183 cm

Height

180 lbs

82 kg

Weight

April 05, 1987

Birthday

34

AGE

Panorama City, California

Birthplace

Cornelius, North Carolina

Residence

Married, Alexandria

Family

UCLA 2009, History

College

2009

Turned Pro

$69,511

Career Earnings

Charlotte, NC, United States

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2012
  • Forme Tour: 2021

National Teams

  • 2009 Palmer Cup

Personal

  • Always marks his ball with the coin tail's side up.
  • Supports A New Day, a depression-help center, and Campus Life Youth Ministry.
  • Three Jack National Ambassador.
  • Semi-retired from professional golf in 2014 after a rib injury. Was a partner in a restaurant group operating two restaurants in Charlotte, North Carolina, Bardo and Vana. Both won Best Restaurant 2019.
  • Is a Girls Golf America Foundation ambassador.
  • Is passionate about growing the game and the reality that girls golf has the most room for growth and the greatest need for playing opportunities. Will be running an inaugural pro-am fundraising event in 2021 called the Ambassadors Cup, where teams will consist of one pro, three amateurs and one junior from the Peggy Kirk Bell Girls Junior Tour.
  • Was a hand model.
  • Jobs outside of golf include hand model, fleet washing manager, bartender, maitre d' and restaurant manager/partner.

Special Interests

  • Guitar

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

  • Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA East 1: Finished T13 at The Club at Weston Hills in late-February to earn conditional Mackenzie Tour status, his first PGA TOUR-affiliated Tour membership since 2014.

Career Highlights

2021 Season

  • Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA East 1: Finished T13 at The Club at Weston Hills in late-February to earn conditional Mackenzie Tour status, his first PGA TOUR-affiliated Tour membership since 2014.

2014 Season

Saw action in one Korn Ferry Tour event, making the cut at the Stonebrae Classic.

2013 Season

Played in 12 Korn Ferry Tour events, making seven cuts and posting one top-25 finish. Closed the year 144th on the money list.

2012 Season

Made the cut in 10 of 25 Korn Ferry Tour starts. Finished the year second on Tour in Putts Per Round.

  • News Sentinel Open Presented by Pilot: Held the lead at the News Sentinel Open after firing a season-best 65 in the second round. Carded rounds of 69-68 on the weekend and finished the tournament in fifth place.

2011 Season

Played seven events on Gateway Tour and two events on the eGolf Tour.

  • Frys.com Open: Made his first PGA TOUR start and missed the cut at the Frys.com Open.

Amateur Highlights

  • Highly honored player at UCLA as a member of the 2008 Bruin NCAA Championship team. Was a two-time second-team All-American selection and was also a third-team choice. Earned Pac-10 Conference first-team honors all four years in Westwood and was the conference's Freshman of the Year.
  • Won the Eddie Merrins Award twice, in 2006 and 2009, presented to UCLA's MVP.
  • Won the 2006 California State Fair Amateur a year after finishing as the runner-up.
  • Was three-time high school team MVP. He did not play golf his junior year. Sacramento Bee Player of the year and first-team all-league selection in 2005.
  • Was a two-time AJGA All-American, in 2003 and 2004, winning two AJGA tournaments during his career. Also won the 2004 Aaron Baddeley World Junior.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE

  • Forme Tour: 2021