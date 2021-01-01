Exempt status
Korn Ferry Tour: Finishers 11-40 and Ties QT (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2013
Korn Ferry Tour: 2015
Personal
- Attended Deerfield (Illionis) High School.
- Favorite course played is Inverness GC in Toledo, Ohio.
- Favorite TV shows are "Breaking Bad" and "Homeland." Favorite movies are "Avatar" and "The Shawshank Redemption." Likes the Harry Potter series of books. Favorite cities are Lima, Peru, and Montevideo, Uruguay. Favorite teams are the Iowa Hawkeyes and Chicago Blackhawks, Chicago Bears and Chicago Bulls.
- Dream pairing would include Paul Azinger and Alex Moen.
- First-tee introduction song would be "Rawhide."
- Has one sister.
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2021 Season
-
REX Hospital Open: Fired a trio of 5-under 66s and totaled a 17-under 267 for a T6 finish, his third consecutive top-15, at the REX Hospital Open.
-
AdventHealth Championship: Spurred by opening rounds of 67-69, rose to a T6 finish at the AdventHealth Championship.
2020 Season
-
Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance: Carded four rounds under par en route to a T3 finish at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance. Finished the week at 16-under 272 at Victoria National Golf Club.
-
The King & Bear Classic at World Golf Village: Co-led after each of the first two rounds and held the solo lead after the third round before settling for a T6 finish at 21-under 267 at The King & Bear Classic at World Golf Village.
-
Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass: Used a third-round 65 to climb the leaderboard at TPC Sawgrass and finish the week T10 at 6-under 274.
2019 Season
Finished the season at No. 85 on the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season points list. Recorded three top-25s in 22 starts, including a season-best solo-fifth at the WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by KraftHeinz. Once the Korn Ferry Tour season ended, played in three PGA TOUR Latinoamérica events, made two cuts and enjoyed two top-10s to end his season No. 79 on the Order of Merit.
-
Banco del Pacifico Open presentado por Quito Alcaldia: Opened 69-68-69 then finished with an even-par 72 to T10 in Ecuador.
-
Sao Paulo Golf Club Championship: A pair of 67s on the weekend at São Paulo GC was good enough for a T7 with three others.
-
WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by KraftHeinz: Finished fifth at 17-under at the WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by KraftHeinz, the first top-10 of his career. Also held the 36-hole lead at 13-under, marking the first time he had led after a round in his career.
2016 Season
Made nine starts on the Korn Ferry Tour with four made cuts. Finished 147th on the Regular Season money list. Made seven cuts in ten starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.
-
Web.com Tour Q-School: Posted rounds of 71-66-70-66 to finish solo third at the final stage of Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament to earn exempt status thru the third reshuffle of 2017.
-
Shell Championship: Finished T3 at the Shell Championship.
-
Lexus Peru Open Presentado por Diners Club: Finished T5 at the Lexus Peru Open.
-
Copa Diners Club International: Finished T8 at the Copa Diners Club.
-
Valspar Championship: Missed the cut at the Valspar Championship while making his first career start on the PGA TOUR.
2015 Season
Became the first player with two holes-in-one in a season on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. By season's end, had played nine Korn Ferry Tour events and made seven cuts. Made the cut in 10 of 11 starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica to finish the season ranked 57th on the Order of Merit.
-
Lexus Peru Open Presentado por Scotiabank: He had another hole-in-one during the second round of the Lexus Peru Open on his way to a T33 finish. Hit a 4-iron from 198 yards into the wind on No. 17, an uphill par-3.
-
Digital Ally Open: T24 at the Digital Ally Open in August his best finish.
-
Rust-Oleum Championship: Finished T24 at the Rust-Oleum Championship in his first start of the year on the Korn Ferry Tour.
-
Dominican Republic Open: Had a shot at the Dominican Republic Open title in June, an event he finished T4 for his best career finish on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. Moved into a tie for the lead with four holes to play, but dropped off contention with a bogey on 15 and a quadruple-bogey on 16.
-
57 Abierto Mexicano de Golf: His first hole-in-one was to win a car (a Chevrolet Matiz) during the third round of the 57th Abierto Mexicano de Golf, an event he T42 on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica in May. Hit a 9-iron from 147 yards (played closer to 130 yards factoring the elevation) for his ace at the par-3 No. 10 at Aguascalientes CC in Aguascalientes, Mexico.
2014 Season
Made the cut in 9 of his 19 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour. Had two top-25s. Finished the season ranked No. 123 on the money list. Made the cut in his four starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.
-
Transamerican Power Products CRV Mazatlan Open: T12 at the Mazatlán Open was his best finish.
-
Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank: T15 at the Utah Championship.
-
Air Capital Classic presented by Aetna: T17 at the Air Capital Classic.
2013 Season
Played nine events on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, making six cuts. Finished the season with five top-25s and was 38th on the Order of Merit.
-
Web.com Tour Qualifying Tournament: Finished third at Second Stage qualifier in Brooksville, Fla. to secure his spot in the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament Finals. Shot 67-66 in the last two rounds at Finals to finish among the all-important top 45 and ties (T42).
-
Arturo Calle Colombian Classic presentado por Avianca: Had one top-10, a T8 at the Arturo Calle Colombian Classic after opening with a pair of 66s.
-
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-North America: Joined PGA TOUR Latinoamérica by finishing T11 at the Q-School played in Sebring, Fla. in January.
2012 Season
-
Cox Classic Presented by Lexus of Omaha: Played one event on the Korn Ferry Tour, finishing T59 at the Cox Classic. Shot 64 in the second round.
2011 Season
Played one event on the Korn Ferry Tour, missing the cut.
-
Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational: Missed the cut at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship.
-
Orange County National: Carded a final round 65 to win his first professional event on the NGA Pro Golf Tour Winter Series at Orange County National in December.
Amateur Highlights
- Was four-year MVP and earned all-state honors in high school.
- Was a three-time Academic All-American and second-team All-American in 2011.
- Named both Big Ten Player of the Year and Iowa Athlete of the Year that same year in 2011.
- Won the Les Bolstad Trophy for lowest season stroke average in the Big Ten. His 71.08 average is the lowest in Iowa U. history.