Exempt status
-
PGA TOUR: 126-150 in 2018-19 FedExCup standings (thru 2020-21)
JOINED TOUR
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2012
-
PGA TOUR: 2014
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
- 2015 El Bosque Mexico Championship
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (0-1)
-
2015 Lost to Jamie Lovemark, Si Woo Kim, Stonebrae Classic
Personal
- Follows the Atlanta Braves.
- Watches "Boardwalk Empire" and "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia".
- Enjoys watching Derrick Rose play basketball, and enjoys vacationing at any beach. Notes that he has never been to New York. Favorite courses are The Honors Course (Chattanooga, Tennessee) and Pinehurst No. 2.
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- MGM Resorts Championship at Paiute: Carded four sub-par rounds to finish T9 at 8-under at the MGM Resorts Championship at Paiute.
Career Highlights
2021 Season
-
MGM Resorts Championship at Paiute: Carded four sub-par rounds to finish T9 at 8-under at the MGM Resorts Championship at Paiute.
2020 Season
-
Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance: Held a share of the first-round lead at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance after opening with an 8-under 64. Finished the week T15 at 11-under 277.
-
The King & Bear Classic at World Golf Village: Birdied four of his last six holes to rise to solo-fifth at 22-under 266 at The King & Bear Classic at World Golf Village.
2019 Season
-
Knoxville Open: Carded a final-round 65, the low round of the day, to rise to T10 in his hometown at the Knoxville Open.
2018 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 21 made cuts and six top-10s in 25 starts. Eagled the 72nd hole at the season-ending Web.com Tour Championship to finish No. 21 on the Finals money list and secure his PGA TOUR card for the 2018-19 season. Was 38th in the final priority-ranking order.
-
Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: Finished T10 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, his sixth top-10 of the year.
-
Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Heartland Chevy Dealers: Carded a bogey-free 67 in the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship for a T10.
-
Lincoln Land Championship presented by LRS: Posted 67-65-64-66 for a solo-fourth at the Lincoln Land Championship. Birdied the 70th hole of the tournament to break out of a seven-way tie for fifth.
-
Wichita Open Supporting Wichita's Youth: Picked up his third top-10 of the season at the Wichita Open. Carded 65-66 on the weekend for a T4. Moved inside the top 25 on the money list with the top-five showing.
-
Rex Hospital Open: Posted a final-round 7-under 64 at the Rex Hospital Open to finish the week T6.
-
Knoxville Open: Posted an 8-under 63 in the third round of the Knoxville Open to play in the final grouping on Sunday. Finished the week T4.
2017 Season
Finished the Regular Season at No. 65 on the money list. Recorded six top-25 finishes in 25 starts. Finished the Korn Ferry Tour Finals at No. 96.
-
News Sentinel Open presented by Pilot: Finished 11th at his hometown event, the News Sentinel Open.
2015 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 23 starts, one win, a runner-up and a third-place finish among his four top-25s and 13 cuts made. Was 25th in the final priority-ranking order. Finished the Regular Season No. 6 in earnings and a ticket back to the PGA TOUR.
-
Small Business Connection Championship at River Run: Best performance in four Korn Ferry Tour Finals' starts was a T48 at the Small Business Connection Championship at River Run in North Carolina.
-
Stonebrae Classic: Had just one top-25 (T19 at The Rex Hospital Open) from May through mid-July before jumping into contention at the Stonebrae Classic. Opened with 66-65 and was one back at the halfway point. Moved into a tie for the lead with one round to go with Si Woo Kim and Jamie Lovemark after all three players shot 69. The trio matched scores again Sunday (68) to set up a three-man playoff in which Kim would prevail, recording a birdie on the first extra hole, the par-5 18th at TPC Stonebrae. The runner-up outing bumped him up four spots on the money list, to No. 3.
-
El Bosque Mexico Championship: Won for the first time as a professional at the El Bosque Mexico Championship in Leon in mid-April. His 7-under 65 Saturday was the low round of the day, and it propelled him into the 54-hole lead. Started the final day with a one-shot lead over playing partner Kevin Tway and quickly chalked up birdies at Nos. 1 and 5 to establish the lead. Upped it to four strokes with three consecutive birdies starting at No. 10. Holed out for birdie from a difficult lie in a bunker on No. 11, a shot he says he might make once if given 100 tries. Cruised to the win with five consecutive pars to close the round at 17-under 271. Picked up a check for $126,000, which moved him from No. 37 to No. 2 on the money after seven of 21 Regular Season events. Among those leaving messages of congratulations on his phone was Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski. "That was pretty cool," he said.
-
Chile Classic: In his fifth start of the year, opened with 68-64 to share the 36-hole lead at the Chile Classic. Shot 68 on Saturday to fall one back. Four birdies on the front nine Sunday resulted in a 4-under 31. Came up short on the back nine, making eight consecutive pars and a bogey on No. 18 to finish T3.
2014 Season
Made the cut in half of his 22 PGA TOUR starts, having collected five top-25 finishes along the way. Finished his season shy of the FedExCup Playoffs, ranked 153rd in the standings. Failed to regain exempt status for the 2014-15 PGA TOUR via the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. Had T31 and T34 finishes, plus two missed cuts, in the Finals.
-
Valero Texas Open: Next-best finish was a T16 at the Valero Texas Open in late March.
-
Puerto Rico Open presented by seepuertorico.com: Finished T4 at the Puerto Rico Open in March to earn his first top-10 PGA TOUR finish in his seventh career start.
2013 Season
Made the cut in three of the four Korn Ferry Tour Finals' events.
-
Cox Classic Presented by Lexus of Omaha: Entered the final Regular Season event, the Cox Classic, 26th on the money list. A T16 in Omaha allowed him to jump four players who missed the cut and get to 22nd on the list, good enough to secure his 2013-14 PGA TOUR card for the first time.
-
Mexico Championship Presented by Banamex: Earned a career-best T2 at the Mexico Championship to move from No. 32 to No. 15 on the money list.
-
Stadion Classic at UGA: Added a T8 at the rain-shortened Stadion Classic at UGA in early May.
-
Brasil Classic Presented by HSBC: Was solo fifth at the Brasil Classic in early April. Moved into contention at Sao Paulo GC with an 8-under 63 in the third round. Wound up playing 32 holes Saturday in the weather-plagued event. A 3-under 68 Sunday put him 15-under, four behind winner Benjamin Alvarado.
2012 Season
Finished his rookie year on the Korn Ferry Tour with nine cuts made in 21 starts. Missed six straight cuts from late May to late July then reeled off five straight cuts made in August and September.
-
Winn-Dixie Jacksonville Open Presented by Planters: Played his way into conditional status for 2013 with a T5 at final full-field event, the Winn-Dixie Jacksonville Open. Jumped from 118th to 91st on the money list that week.
-
TPC Stonebrae Championship: Best early season finish was a T11 in April at the Stonebrae Classic.
2011 Season
-
News Sentinel Open Presented by Pilot: Missed the cut at the News Sentinel Open, his first career Korn Ferry Tour start.
Amateur Highlights
- Was state champion in golf at Webb School of Knoxville, was a five-time all-state member and earned all-region honors in basketball.
- Named to the 2010 Academic All-ACC team.