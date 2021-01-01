Exempt status
-
Korn Ferry Tour: Exempt Medical (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
-
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2014
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2016
PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Victories (2)
- 2015 110 VISA Open de Argentina presentado por OSDE
- 2016 111 VISA Open de Argentina presentado por OSDE
International Victories (1)
Additional Victories (2)
-
2015 110 VISA Open de Argentina presentado por OSDE
-
2016 111 VISA Open de Argentina presentado por OSDE
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR LATINOAMERICA (1-2)
-
2015 Lost to Alexandre Rocha, Keith Mitchell, Aberto do Brasil presented by Credit Suisse Hedging Griffo
-
2015 Lost to Rodolfo Cazaubòn, Lexus Peru Open Presentado por Scotiabank
-
2016 Defeated Nate Lashley, Jimmy Beck, 111 VISA Open de Argentina presentado por OSDE
Personal
- Never travels without a pillow.
- Is a fan of the University of Kentucky teams. His favorite TV shows are "Blacklist," "24" and "Criminal Minds." His favorite movie is "Bad Boys II." Corey Smith is his favorite entertainer, while Lone Survivor is his favorite book and Roger Federer is his favorite athlete to watch.
- Peanut butter crackers are his favorite snack to carry on his golf bag.
- Cedric the Entertainer, Tom Watson and Bill Murray would round out his dream foursome.
- myLIFEspeaks is his favorite charity to support.
- The Olympic Club, Prestwick Golf Club, the Old Course at St. Andrews and Turnberry are his favorite golf courses among those where he has played.
- Non-golf related job he has held is helping with a friend's business, hurricane-proofing houses in South Carolina.
- Regarding his best golf memory, he states, "Best memory at a professional event as a fan is hanging inside the ropes walking up 17 while they were playing, and being behind the green at 17 when they clinched the cup at Ryder Cup win at Valhalla with Justin Perry with his dad playing."
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2017 Season
-
The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay: Opened the Korn Ferry Tour season with a T13 finish at the The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay on January 11.
2016 Season
Finished with 18 starts, two top-25s and eight made cuts to finish 118th on the Korn Ferry Tour money list.
-
111 VISA Open de Argentina presentado por OSDE: Won in only his second start of the season on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, defeating James Beck and Nate Lashley in a three-man playoff to defend his title at the 111th Visa Open de Argentina presentado por OSDE. Entered the playoff after missing a five-footer for birdie on the final hole to win in regulation. Became the event's first back-to-back champion since two-time major champion Angel Cabrera in 2001-2002. Also became the first champion in the event's 111-year history to receive an exemption for The 146th Open Championship to be played at Royal Birkdale in 2017.
-
Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae: Recorded a season-best T17 at the Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae.
-
Lincoln Land Charity Championship: Took a share of the first-round lead with four others play with a 7-under 64 at the Lincoln Land Charity Championship on his way to a T33 finish.
-
Air Capital Classic presented by Aetna: Posted a first-round 63 to get within one shot of the first-round lead at the Air Capital Classic but faded to T47 with rounds of 71-72-68 to close.
2015 Season
Played in 18 events on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica and racked up one victory and three runner-up finishes to finish the season ranked second in the Order of Merit. He was the only U.S. player among Los Cinco (the Tour's top-5 players) who earned Korn Ferry Tour status at the conclusion of the Latin American season. Led PGA TOUR Latinoamérica with eight top-10s and also had the second lowest scoring average at 69.87 strokes.
-
Lexus Peru Open Presentado por Scotiabank: Following the Personal Classic in Argentina, lost a playoff hole to Rodolfo Cazaubón, who edged him for Player of the Year honors, at the Lexus Peru Open in Lima, Peru.
-
Personal Classic presentado por NEC: Finished solo second the following two weeks, losing first by three shots to PGA TOUR member Fabián Gómez at the Personal Classic in Argentina.
-
110 VISA Open de Argentina presentado por OSDE: Earned his first PGA TOUR Latinoamérica trophy, at the 110th VISA Open de Argentina in November. Entered the weekend one off the lead and fired a third-round 67 to move into a tie for the lead. Posted a 69 in the final round for a one-stroke victory over amateur Juan Alvarez.
-
Aberto do Brasil presented by Credit Suisse Hedging Griffo: His other runner-up finish of the year was also a playoff loss at the Aberto do Brasil that was played in Rio de Janeiro in October.
2014 Season
Had two top-10s and another top-25 to finish his first season on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica ranked No. 48 on the Order of Merit. Made the cut in 6 of 10 starts. His top-10s came in back-to-back starts in April.
-
WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft: On his third and last start of the year on the Korn Ferry Tour he finished T46 at the WinCo Foods Portland Open.
-
BMW Charity Pro-Am Presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Followed the South Georgia Classic with a T50 finish at the BMW Charity Pro-Am two weeks later.
-
South Georgia Classic presented by First State Bank and Trust Company: After the event in Uruguay he caught a redeye flight to Georgia to shoot 66 and Monday qualified for the Korn Ferry Tour's South Georgia Classic, where he finished T19.
-
Roberto De Vicenzo Invitational Copa NEC: Finished T5 at the Roberto De Vicenzo Invitational Copa NEC in Montevideo, Uruguay.
-
83 Abierto OSDE del Centro presentado por FiberCorp: Finished T7 at the 83rd Abierto OSDE del Centro in Cordoba, Argentina.
-
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-North America: Joined PGA TOUR Latinoamérica with a T23 finish at Q-School in Sebring, Florida in January.
2011 Season
-
News Sentinel Open Presented by Pilot: Missed the cut at the News Sentinel Open in August in his first career start on the Korn Ferry Tour.
2010 Season
Turned professional in June. Played on the NGA Tour in 2011 and 2012.
Amateur Highlights
- Won the Kentucky Open in July, finishing the week at 9-under 207 to win by one shot at Keene Trace GC.
- Played college golf at Middle Tennessee State University, where he won four individual titles and was named Academic All-American twice.
- While at Glasgow High School in Glasgow, Ky., earned first-team, all-state honors and received the Kentucky High School Activities Association Sportsmanship Award. Was the 2004 regional champion.