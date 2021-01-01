|
Jamie Sadlowski
Full Name
5 ft, 11 in
180 cm
Height
170 lbs
77 kg
Weight
July 06, 1988
Birthday
33
AGE
St. Paul, Alberta, Canada
Birthplace
St. Paul, Alberta, Canada
Residence
Married, Larissa
Family
2006
Turned Pro
$15,490
Career Earnings
St. Paul, AB, Canada
City Plays From
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2019 Season
2017 Season
Competed in his first full Mackenzie Tour season. In 10 appearances, made six cuts to finish 74th on the Order of Merit. Best performance was a T14. Played in his first PGA TOUR event, the DEAN & DELUCA Invitational in Fort Worth, Texas, where he missed the cut.
2016 Season
Made one Korn Ferry Tour start but played primarily overseas, on the PGA Tour of Australasia and the Asian Tour. Top finish was a T46 on the Asian Developmental Tour.
2015 Season
Lone PGA TOUR-affiliated Tour start came in Colombia on the Korn Ferry Tour. Finished T59 at the Colombia Championship.
2013 Season
Made one Mackenzie Tour start, finishing T68 at the Syncrude Boreal Open. Ended the year 116th on the Order of Merit.