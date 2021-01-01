×
Jamie Sadlowski
Jamie Sadlowski

Jamie Sadlowski

Canada
5  ft, 11  in
180 cm
Height
170 lbs
77 kg
Weight
33
AGE
2006
Turned Pro
St. Paul, Alberta, Canada
Birthplace
Performance
Jamie Sadlowski
Jamie Sadlowski

Full Name

5  ft, 11  in

180 cm

Height

170 lbs

77 kg

Weight

July 06, 1988

Birthday

33

AGE

St. Paul, Alberta, Canada

Birthplace

St. Paul, Alberta, Canada

Residence

Married, Larissa

Family

2006

Turned Pro

$15,490

Career Earnings

St. Paul, AB, Canada

City Plays From

Personal

  • Is a two-time REMAX World Long Drive champion.
  • Favorite athlete is Tom Brady and favorite sports teams are the Edmonton Oilers and New England Patriots.

Special Interests

  • Hunting, fishing

Career Highlights

2019 Season

  • Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA WEST 2: Made 19 birdies and an eagle during the week at Wigwam Resort, finishing the event at 12-under par to place alone in third and earn exempt status through the first half of the Mackenzie Tour season.

2017 Season

Competed in his first full Mackenzie Tour season. In 10 appearances, made six cuts to finish 74th on the Order of Merit. Best performance was a T14. Played in his first PGA TOUR event, the DEAN & DELUCA Invitational in Fort Worth, Texas, where he missed the cut.

2016 Season

Made one Korn Ferry Tour start but played primarily overseas, on the PGA Tour of Australasia and the Asian Tour. Top finish was a T46 on the Asian Developmental Tour.

2015 Season

Lone PGA TOUR-affiliated Tour start came in Colombia on the Korn Ferry Tour. Finished T59 at the Colombia Championship.

2013 Season

Made one Mackenzie Tour start, finishing T68 at the Syncrude Boreal Open. Ended the year 116th on the Order of Merit.