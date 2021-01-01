Exempt status
Korn Ferry Tour: Finishers 11-40 and Ties Qualifying Tournament (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2012
Korn Ferry Tour: 2014
PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Victories (2)
- 2012 Puerto Rico Classic
- 2016 58 Abierto Mexicano de Golf
Additional Victories (2)
2012 Puerto Rico Classic
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR LATINOAMERICA (1-0)
2016 Defeated Augusto Núñez, 58 Abierto Mexicano de Golf
National Teams
Personal
- Attended Anahuac University in Mexico City and is expected to graduate with a business degree in 2014.
- Says if he weren't playing golf as a professional he'd be a businessman.
- Has two younger brothers.
- Favorite course is Mayakoba and would like to play Augusta National.
- Favorite teams are Real Madrid and LSU.
- Favorite TV show is "Prison Break," and movie is "Scarface."
- Likes Japanese food and carries Power Bars in his bag as a snack.
- Favorite athlete in another sport is Michael Jordan.
- Likes to visit Acapulco.
- Would include Tiger Woods, Adam Scott and Jason Day in a dream foursome.
- His personal motto is: "Never give up."
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2019 Season
60 Abierto Mexicano de Golf: Shot a final-round 63 to shoot up the leaderboard into a top-10, a T9 at Tijuana CC. Shot the 63 in his national open despite a double bogey on No. 14. Had nine birdies during the round a day after only making 10 in the previous three rounds.
2016 Season
Played in 16 Korn Ferry Tour events and made eight cuts. Finished 85th on the Regular Season money list.
El Bosque Mexico Championship presented by INNOVA: Recorded one top-10 which came in at the El Bosque Mexico Championship in front of a home crowd.
2015 Season
Played in five Korn Ferry Tour events, making three cuts with five top 25s. Finished 91st on the money list.
WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft Heinz: Added a T13 in his last Korn Ferry Tour start of the year, at the WinCo Portland Open.
Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper: By virtue of his finish in Kansas City, earned a spot in the next week's Price Cutter Charity Championship. Went into the final round solo fourth. Shot even-par 72 to fall into a T16.
Digital Ally Open: Monday-qualified for the Digital Ally Open in August. Entered the final round T24 and moved up 21 spots with an 8-under 63 to claim a T3 in his second Tour start.
Honduras Open presented by Indura Beach and Golf Resort: Posted a T9 at the Honduras Open.
Lexus Panama Classic presented by World Jewelry Hub: On PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, his best showing in three top-10 finishes was a T4 at the Lexus Panama Classic in May.
El Bosque Mexico Championship: Missed the cut at the Mexico Championship in his first start of the year in April.
Mazatlan Open presentado por Heineken: T10 at the Mazatlán Open.
2013 Season
Made the cut in eight of 13 starts on the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica and had a pair of top-10 finishes.
Price Cutter Charity Championship Presented by Dr Pepper: Was one for two in cuts made on the Korn Ferry Tour. Did not advance to the weekend at the Mexico Championship but did so at the Price Cutter Charity Championship, where he was a Monday qualifier.
Puerto Rico Open presented by seepuertorico.com: Finished T57 at the Puerto Rico Open on the PGA TOUR.
2012 Season
Made the cut in five of seven starts on the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica and had a pair of top-10 finishes.
Puerto Rico Classic: Turned pro and, in only his second start as a pro, he went on to win the Puerto Rico Classic in early November. Shot 65-72-66-71 for a winning score of 14-under 274. Defeated Argentina's Jorge Fernández-Valdés by two strokes on his way to becoming the second-youngest winner on the Tour, at age 22 years, 11 days. A winner's check for U.S. $22,500 helped him move into the top 10 of the Order of Merit. As a result of the win, The Puerto Rico Golf Association awarded him an invitation to play the PGA TOUR's Puerto Rico Open presented by seepuertorico.com in March of 2013.
Lexus Peru Open: Made his debut as a professional by finishing T17 at the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica's Lexus Peru Open during the first week of November.
Mundo Maya Open presented by Corona: Tied for fourth in the Mundo Maya Open as an amateur in September.
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Miami: Earned PGA TOUR Latinoamérica conditional status by tying for the 18th spot at the Tour's Qualifying Tournament at the Doral's White Course.
2011 Season
Mexico Open Presented by Banamex: Missed the cut in the Korn Ferry Tour's Mexico Open, where he was playing as an amateur.
Amateur Highlights
- Won the Mexican Amateur Championship in 2011 and 2012.
- Finished third at the 2012 U.S. Amateur's stroke-play competition and then lost in the first round of match play.
- Earned low individual honors at the 2012 World Amateur Team Championship in Turkey. Posted rounds of 66-67-66 for a 54-hole total of 15-under and a one-shot win over the U.S.'s Chris Williams. Became the first Mexican to win the WATC's individual title si