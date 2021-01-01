JOINED TOUR
Forme Tour: 2014
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2018
PLAYOFF RECORD
FORME TOUR (0-1)
2018 Lost to Timothy Crouch, Zach Wright, Lethbridge Paradise Canyon Open
Personal
- If not a professional golfer, says he would be a mascot for a sports team.
- First-tee entrance song would be "Party Rock Anthem" by the LMFAO. Favorite golf memory is beating his dad and brothers for first time. Seattle Seahawks' quarterback Russell Wilson is his favorite athlete.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2018 Season
Played in all 12 Mackenzie Tour events, making 10 cuts and grabbing three top-10 finishes. Ended the year No. 13 on the Order of Merit, earning an exemption into the second stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School and Mackenzie Tour status for the 2019 season.
Syncrude Oil Country Championship presented by AECON: Recorded four rounds in the 60s–including opening and closing 66s–at the Edmonton Petroleum G&CC to finish at 15-under and in solo fourth, six shots shy of winner Tyler McCumber. It was his third top-10 of the season.
Lethbridge Paradise Canyon Open: Even with a second round 61 and no score worse than 68, still couldn't achieve his first Mackenzie Tour title, instead settling for a T2 with Zach Wright after losing to T.T. Croch in a sudden-death playoff at Paradise Canyon Golf Resort.
Freedom 55 Financial Open: Began his Mackenzie Tour season in June with a solid T7 in Vancouver. Stumbled a bit on the weekend, with consecutive 73s, after opening 65-67.
Puerto Plata DR Open: Enjoyed four solid days in Puerto Plata. Opened 68-68 but was six shots off the leading pace set by Andres Gallegos and MJ Maguire. Shot a third-round 69 but still lost ground and was nine shots off Gallegos' lead entering the final day. Fired a 5-under 66 at Playa Dorada GC to T3 with Tommy Cocha, nine shots behind Gallegos.
59 Abierto Mexicano de Golf: Secured exempt status for the first half of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season by finishing solo fifth at Q-School in Mazatlán, Mexico.
2017 Season
Played his way into the season-ending tournament for the first time since 2015, thanks to four top-10 finishes. Closed the Mackenzie Tour year 22nd on the Order of Merit, with 10 made cuts in his 12 appearances. Made two PGA TOUR Latinoamerica starts–both in Argentina, making one cut and finish T20 at the Argentine Open.
Ontario Championship hosted by National Pines Golf Club: Finished T9, shooting a 4-under-par 68 Sunday for his third top-10 of the season.
ATB Financial Classic: Shot a final round, 5-under-par 66 to notch a T9 in Calgary.
Syncrude Oil Country Championship presented by AECON: Posted four rounds in the 60s in Edmonton to finish T9.
Freedom 55 Financial Open: Finished solo fifth in London. Was seven strokes off the 54-hole lead following a 4-under-par 66 Saturday. Quickly put the heat on leader Rico Hoey by going 8-under-par for his first 11 holes during the final round to get within a shot of the lead. Ended up posting a 6-under 64 to finish four strokes off the winning total.
2016 Season
Had an indifferent Mackenzie Tour season, making five cuts in 10 starts. Only recorded one top-15 finish and missed four of his five cuts in succession. Finished 81st on the Order of Merit.
2015 Season
Played on the weekend in nine of his 12 Mackenzie Tour appearances and finished 50th on the Order of Merit. Had one top-three outing and nothing better than a T21 the rest of the year.
ATB Financial Classic: Set a course-record at The Links of Glen Eagles, firing a third-round 61 en route to a T3 finish in Calgary. The 9-under 61 allowed him to take a one-shot lead into the final round, a Sunday 70 allowing Daniel Miernicki (64) to pass him and win.
2014 Season
Closed his rookie Mackenize Tour year 17th on the Order of Merit. Made the cut in all 10 of his starts. Prior to the start of the Mackenzie Tour season, played in four TOUR events as a sponsor exemption and finished T59 at the Farmers Insurance Open.
TOUR Championship of Canada presented by Freedom 55 Financial: Had a disappointing start to the season-ending event, shooting a 2-over 74. Improved the rest of the way, with rounds of 71-69-67 to record the T10 with three others at Sunningdale G&CC in London.
Cape Breton Celtic Classic presented by PC Financial: In ninth start of the Mackenzie Tour year, opened with rounds of 67-67 and went on to finish T6 at The Lakes GC, his third top-10 finish of the year.
SIGA Dakota Dunes Open presented by SaskTel: Earned second top-10 in four events, closing with rounds of 64-68 to finish T7 at Dakota Dunes GL in Saskatoon.
PC Financial Open: In Mackenzie Tour debut, at the season-opening tournament, posted rounds of 68-66 on the weekend to finish T4, three strokes back of champion Joel Dahmen.
PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-Crown Isle Resort: Earned Mackenzie Tour exempt status by finishing T6 at Crown Isle in Comox.
2013 Season
Played in five PGA TOUR tournaments after turning pro, making two cuts. Added two additional Korn Ferry Tour appearances, making one cut.
Amateur Highlights
- Won the 2013 Ben Hogan Award for outstanding male amateur and collegiate golfer. In 2012, earned the Mark H. McCormack Award for top player in the World Amateur Golf Rankings. Won six times at University of Washington, the best all-time victory total at t
- Won the 2012 Western Amateur at Exmoor CC outside Chicago, capturing both the stroke-play medal and the match-play title.
- At the World Amateur Team Championships in Turkey, led the U.S. team to the title and placed second individually. Other members of the squad were Steven Fox and Justin Thomas, the trio defeating Mexico by five strokes at Antalya GC.
- Won the 2011 Washington State Amateur at Eagles Pride GC, defeating runner-up Nick Varelia. At the Sahalee Players Championship. Defeated Zac Blair and C.T. Pan by a stroke.
- Was the 2007 Washington State Golf Association Junior Boys' Player of the Year. Was the 2011 WSGA Men's Player of the Year.
- Represented the U.S. at the four-player, co-ed Copa de las Americas in 2012, with teammates Stephen Fox, Lindy Duncan and Erynne Lee.
- Went 3-1 in his four Palmer Cup matches for the U.S. at Royal County Down GC in Northern Ireland. The U.S. lost the tournament to Europe, 13 Â½ to 10 Â½.