Exempt status
-
Korn Ferry Tour: Exempt Medical (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2013
-
PGA TOUR: 2015
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (0-1)
-
2018 Lost to Brady Schnell, Brandon Hagy, Wichita Open Supporting Wichita's Youth
Personal
- Attended Boulder Creek High School in Anthem, Ariz.
- Father was a professional volleyball player. Has one brother, who excels in tennis, and two sisters.
- Is a friend of Rory McIlroy. The two met as 9 year olds during the Doral Junior Public Links. Four years later, McIlroy stayed with his family in Utah for three months while playing in junior events in the United States. He finished second to McIlroy at the Doral Junior Public Links.
- Favorite course is Cypress Point and would like to play Augusta National.
- Grew up a fan of the Chicago Bulls and now includes the Los Angeles Lakers and Arizona State on his favorites list, along with Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan.
- Would include Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and his dad in a dream foursome.
- Likes the movies "Wedding Crashers" and "Old School," as well as a good steak and visiting Hawaii.
- Considers his grandmother, Jen, his lucky charm.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2019 Season
Made six starts on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2019 (including two made cuts) before taking a medical beginning in April.
2018 Season
Made 23 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2018, picking up four top-10 finishes in 11 made cuts, including a runner-up at the Wichita Open Supporting Wichita's Youth, where he lost in a playoff against Brady Schnell. Ended the Regular Season at No. 46 on the money list to advance to the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. Ended the Finals at No. 34 on the Finals money list.
-
Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco: Finished eighth at the 2018 Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco at 14-under 270 after holding a share of the 54-hole lead.
-
Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Heartland Chevy Dealers: Carded a final-round 66 at the Pinnacle Bank Championship for a T6.
-
Wichita Open Supporting Wichita's Youth: Held the second- and third-round lead at the Wichita Open. Entered the final round with a one-stroke advantage and carded a 68 to end regulation tied with Brady Schnell and Brandon Hagy. Was eliminated on the first hole of sudden death when he made par and his two playing partners made birdie. The T2 was a career-best showing on Tour.
-
Nashville Golf Open Benefitting the Snedeker Foundation: Carded a final-round 67 at the Nashville Golf Open and finished 10th.
2017 Season
Only made two starts on the Korn Ferry Tour. Did not make the cut in either.
-
Valspar Championship: Season was highlighted by a T16 at the Valero Texas Open.
2015 Season
Claimed seven top-25 finishes in 25 starts to advance to the FedExCup Playoffs in his rookie season. Ended his season ranked 83rd in the FedExCup standings.
-
Deutsche Bank Championship: Finished T60 at the Deutsche Bank Championship.
-
The Barclays: Finished T50 at The Barclays.
-
AT&T Byron Nelson: Playing in the final group Sunday of the AT&T Byron Nelson, showed resolve under pressure and carded a 3-under 66. His T2 (finished four shots behind tournament champion Steven Bowditch) marked his best showing on TOUR in 20 events played. His final-round 66 was his lowest final-round score this season and marked the first tournament he recorded all four rounds in the 60s.
-
Valero Texas Open: Despite a 1-over 73 in the final round, claimed his second top-10 performance of the season, a T8, at the Valero Texas Open in late March.
-
Puerto Rico Open: Notched his first career TOUR top-10 when he picked up a T6 finish at the Puerto Rico Open.
2014 Season
Finished the season playing in 24 of the Korn Ferry Tour's 25 tournaments, recording a T4, a T5 and a T6 among nine top-25s. By early August, had fallen to 70th on the money list and was in jeopardy of not making the top 75 to qualify for the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.
-
Web.com Tour Championship: Capped the Finals with a T14 at the Web.com Tour Championship, posting 65s in the first and third rounds.
-
Chiquita Classic: At the Chiquita Classic, recorded his best finish of the year, a T4. An opening-round 66 had him T3. Was T2 and fourth after the second and third rounds. Finished with a 71 Sunday. Performance ensured he would receive a PGA TOUR card for the first time at the conclusion of the Finals.
-
Hotel Fitness Championship: Opened the Finals with a T25 at the Hotel Fitness Championship.
-
WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft: At the Regular Season's finale, the WinCo Foods Portland Open, birdied the last four holes of the first round for a 67. Posted 68-68 over the next 36 holes and was four back at T4. Dropped to T5 after a Sunday 71, yet finished the Regular Season 37th in earnings.
-
Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper: A T11 at the Price Cutter Charity Championship on Aug. 10th improved his position to No. 53.
-
Chile Classic: In his second start of the year, fired 67 in the first and third rounds of the Chile Classic in March. Entered the final round one stroke off eventual winner Adam Hadwin's lead and carded a 72 to finish T6, his first Tour top-10.
2013 Season
Played in seven Korn Ferry Tour events.
-
Web.com Tour Qualifying Tournament: Rounds of 68-67-67-65-68-68 (25-under) led to a runner-up finish to Zack Fischer in December's Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament Finals at PGA West.
-
Air Capital Classic: Made only one cut, in his second appearance, a T63 at the Air Capital Classic.
2012 Season
Split time between the European Challenge Tour and the European Tour. Made two cuts in eight starts on the European Tour.
-
The Open Championship: Played in his first Open Championship, missing the cut.
-
Sicilian Open: A T19 in the Sicilian Open was his best finish on the European Tour.
-
Kazakhstan Open: His best finish on the Challenge Tour came at the Kazakhstan Open, where rounds of 65-68 on the weekend helped him finish T7.
2011 Season
Finished T24 in the European Tour Qualifying School and earned his European Tour card for the 2012 season. Made one cut in two starts on the European Tour.
-
U.S. Open: Qualified for the 2011 U.S. Open but missed the cut at Congressional CC.
-
Nordea Masters: T35 at the Nordea Masters.
Amateur Highlights
- Golfer of the Year for four years at Boulder Creek High School.
- Won the 2010 Trans-Mississippi Amateur Championship in Denver after beating Kevin Tway.